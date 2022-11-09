Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Lexington police investigate overnight homicide, victim identified
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man has died after a shooting in Lexington early Saturday morning. Police say they responded to a call of multiple shots fired on Darby Creek at around 2:00 on Saturday morning. When they arrived, they found 34-year-old William L. Edwards suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers...
WTVQ
Suspect in fatal shooting on Jennifer Road arrested
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) Jonathan Lockhart was arrested and charged with murder Friday from the Sept. 22 fatal shooting of Brooks. Lockhart was already in custody on unrelated charges at the time he was charged for this shooting. 9/22/22, 8:13 p.m. The Fayette County Coroner has identified the man shot and...
wymt.com
Police release little information weeks after man killed in standoff; family organizes rally
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Saturday marks three weeks since 22-year-old Desman LaDuke was shot and killed during a standoff with Nicholasville police. LaDuke’s family says he was having a mental crisis when police shot him. However, police have never said who actually fired the shot. Since LaDuke’s shooting, very...
fox56news.com
Georgetown Police Department solving crimes with Flock safety cameras
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) — Georgetown’s Police Department is being proactive in fighting crime. Joining the multiple agencies across Kentucky using Flock safety cameras. The FBI said seven out of 10 crimes are committed with the use of a car. now agencies are using Flock safety cameras to...
fox56news.com
Lexington police arrest man after search, university shelter-in-place
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington police arrested a man Thursday concerning a stolen vehicle. Around 4 p.m. Thursday, police said they were searching for Christian Pierce because they wanted to question him for being in possession of a stolen vehicle and running from the Kroger on Bryan Station Road.
WKYT 27
WATCH | Rockcastle County wildfire burns nearly 2K acres
WATCH | Police release little information weeks after man killed in standoff; family organizes rally. WATCH | Police release little information weeks after man killed in standoff; family organizes rally. WATCH | UK making sure minority students have resources they need after harassing call, assault. Updated: 6 hours ago. WATCH...
WKYT 27
One person missing after car goes into Kentucky River
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person remains missing after a car went into the Kentucky River near Old Richmond Road. Lexington Fire Major John Walters says a car went off the road and into the river near Proud Mary’s BBQ around 9:42 p.m. Friday. Two men were found on...
WKYT 27
Coroner releases name of person killed in Lexington crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead after a crash in Lexington. It happened Friday morning on Haley Road near I-64. Crews shut the road down in both directions. Police say two cars were involved and one person was killed. The coroner has identified the victim as 55-year-old Geoffrey...
Probable cause moves deadly Ky. officer-involved crash case forward
The man accused of killing a London police officer appeared before a judge Tuesday following the discovery of new evidence.
WKYT 27
Suspect in Lexington murder case arrested
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A suspect in a Lexington murder case has been arrested. Police say 43-year-old Don Marshall was arrested Tuesday in Georgetown on charges of murder and tampering with physical evidence in connection with the death of 53-year-old Robert Stanley Wallace, Jr. Late on the night of Friday,...
WKYT 27
Harassing phone call made to Boyd Hall
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - University of Kentucky Police are investigating a harassing call made to Boyd Hall. The call comes just days after a video of now-former UK student Sophia Rosing using racial slurs against a Boyd Hall desk attendant. UK police say that number has since been blocked and...
WKYT 27
Man accused of escaping from officers, crashing stolen car into cruiser arrested
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The man police say got away from officers while partially handcuffed and crashed a stolen vehicle into a police cruiser is now in custody. Police say Christian Pierce has been arrested. Police tell us the incident happened Thursday morning after officers were called to the Kroger...
fox56news.com
Arrest made in Bryan Avenue murder
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – An arrest has been made in connection to the Oct. 14 death of Robert Wallace Jr. on Bryan Avenue. Don Marshall, 43, was arrested on Tuesday in Georgetown and was charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence. Marshall is currently being held at...
fox56news.com
Pedestrian shoots at car that hit him in Lexington
Two pedestrians are facing charges after they shot at a car that hit them in Lexington. Pedestrian shoots at car that hit him in Lexington. Two pedestrians are facing charges after they shot at a car that hit them in Lexington. Nov. 10, Seasonal jobs, tobacco use up, and toad...
fox56news.com
Police arrest two in connection to Lexington vape store robbery
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Two people have been arrested on Nov. 2, in connection with an armed robbery and shooting that took place on Oct. 25 at a Lexington vape store. The armed robbery and shooting happened around 5:46 p.m. near the 3100 block of Richmond Road. With video of the robbery showing two men running from Ignited Vape shop after an employee said they stole several items from his store.
fox56news.com
Attorney defending mural at Grant Middle School
The student artist now has an attorney and is refusing to take down symbols on a controversial mural at a middle school. (Nov. 11, 2022) The student artist now has an attorney and is refusing to take down symbols on a controversial mural at a middle school. (Nov. 11, 2022)
wymt.com
Officials warn of scam involving Southeastern Kentucky school system official
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The recently established Laurel County Schools Police Department is already busy following reports of a scam involving the district’s superintendent. Police say someone is claiming to be Dr. Doug Bennett and is texting or calling people asking them to purchase gift cards. Officials say...
fox56news.com
Lexington police presence cleared from Man O’ War Boulevard
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Portions of Man O’ War Boulevard were reopened Monday after an “active scene” ended. The Lexington Police Department said that around 12:51 p.m., police were dispatched to the Racquet Club Apartments parking lot on Crosby Drive. Lexington police told FOX 56...
WKYT 27
Kentucky man accused of shooting at hit-and-run victim
BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - A Berea man is accused of firing multiple shots after a hit-and-run incident. According to an arrest citation, police responded Saturday evening to a call of a hit-and-run collision on Old US 25 in Berea. The victim told a 911 dispatcher another car rear-ended his car and then left the scene.
Scam targets Laurel County Public School students, parents
Laurel County Public Schools announced Wednesday it has been made aware of a texting scam targeting Laurel County parents.
