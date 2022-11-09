ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKYT 27

Lexington police investigate overnight homicide, victim identified

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man has died after a shooting in Lexington early Saturday morning. Police say they responded to a call of multiple shots fired on Darby Creek at around 2:00 on Saturday morning. When they arrived, they found 34-year-old William L. Edwards suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers...
WTVQ

Suspect in fatal shooting on Jennifer Road arrested

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) Jonathan Lockhart was arrested and charged with murder Friday from the Sept. 22 fatal shooting of Brooks. Lockhart was already in custody on unrelated charges at the time he was charged for this shooting. 9/22/22, 8:13 p.m. The Fayette County Coroner has identified the man shot and...
fox56news.com

Georgetown Police Department solving crimes with Flock safety cameras

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) — Georgetown’s Police Department is being proactive in fighting crime. Joining the multiple agencies across Kentucky using Flock safety cameras. The FBI said seven out of 10 crimes are committed with the use of a car. now agencies are using Flock safety cameras to...
fox56news.com

Lexington police arrest man after search, university shelter-in-place

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington police arrested a man Thursday concerning a stolen vehicle. Around 4 p.m. Thursday, police said they were searching for Christian Pierce because they wanted to question him for being in possession of a stolen vehicle and running from the Kroger on Bryan Station Road.
WKYT 27

WATCH | Rockcastle County wildfire burns nearly 2K acres

WATCH | Rockcastle County wildfire burns nearly 2K acres
WKYT 27

One person missing after car goes into Kentucky River

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person remains missing after a car went into the Kentucky River near Old Richmond Road. Lexington Fire Major John Walters says a car went off the road and into the river near Proud Mary’s BBQ around 9:42 p.m. Friday. Two men were found on...
WKYT 27

Coroner releases name of person killed in Lexington crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead after a crash in Lexington. It happened Friday morning on Haley Road near I-64. Crews shut the road down in both directions. Police say two cars were involved and one person was killed. The coroner has identified the victim as 55-year-old Geoffrey...
WKYT 27

Suspect in Lexington murder case arrested

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A suspect in a Lexington murder case has been arrested. Police say 43-year-old Don Marshall was arrested Tuesday in Georgetown on charges of murder and tampering with physical evidence in connection with the death of 53-year-old Robert Stanley Wallace, Jr. Late on the night of Friday,...
WKYT 27

Harassing phone call made to Boyd Hall

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - University of Kentucky Police are investigating a harassing call made to Boyd Hall. The call comes just days after a video of now-former UK student Sophia Rosing using racial slurs against a Boyd Hall desk attendant. UK police say that number has since been blocked and...
fox56news.com

Arrest made in Bryan Avenue murder

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – An arrest has been made in connection to the Oct. 14 death of Robert Wallace Jr. on Bryan Avenue. Don Marshall, 43, was arrested on Tuesday in Georgetown and was charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence. Marshall is currently being held at...
fox56news.com

Pedestrian shoots at car that hit him in Lexington

Two pedestrians are facing charges after they shot at a car that hit them in Lexington.
fox56news.com

Police arrest two in connection to Lexington vape store robbery

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Two people have been arrested on Nov. 2, in connection with an armed robbery and shooting that took place on Oct. 25 at a Lexington vape store. The armed robbery and shooting happened around 5:46 p.m. near the 3100 block of Richmond Road. With video of the robbery showing two men running from Ignited Vape shop after an employee said they stole several items from his store.
fox56news.com

Attorney defending mural at Grant Middle School

The student artist now has an attorney and is refusing to take down symbols on a controversial mural at a middle school. (Nov. 11, 2022) The student artist now has an attorney and is refusing to take down symbols on a controversial mural at a middle school. (Nov. 11, 2022)
wymt.com

Officials warn of scam involving Southeastern Kentucky school system official

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The recently established Laurel County Schools Police Department is already busy following reports of a scam involving the district’s superintendent. Police say someone is claiming to be Dr. Doug Bennett and is texting or calling people asking them to purchase gift cards. Officials say...
fox56news.com

Lexington police presence cleared from Man O’ War Boulevard

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Portions of Man O’ War Boulevard were reopened Monday after an “active scene” ended. The Lexington Police Department said that around 12:51 p.m., police were dispatched to the Racquet Club Apartments parking lot on Crosby Drive. Lexington police told FOX 56...
WKYT 27

Kentucky man accused of shooting at hit-and-run victim

BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - A Berea man is accused of firing multiple shots after a hit-and-run incident. According to an arrest citation, police responded Saturday evening to a call of a hit-and-run collision on Old US 25 in Berea. The victim told a 911 dispatcher another car rear-ended his car and then left the scene.
