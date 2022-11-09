Read full article on original website
STORM WATCH: Frigid temps, rain and possible wintry mix later
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist James Gregorio says we are on Storm Watch for Tuesday with a very slight possibility that areas of North Jersey could see some wintry precipitation later tonight.
Bundle-up alert to begin the week with chilly temps, wintry mix expected in parts of NJ
News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist James Gregorio says forget last week's near-record high temperatures and grab your mittens because things are taking a plunge starting Monday.
Are New Jersey’s so-called ‘luxury apartments’ really so luxurious? News 12 finds out
News 12's Brian Donohue heads to his hometown of Union Township where a boom in luxury apartment construction is taking place, to explore how luxury means different things to different people.
Headlines: Purchase car fire, Chester crash, Pearl River hit-and-run
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley this past weekend.
Orangetown police ask public to help nab Pearl River hit-and-run driver
Orangetown police are asking for the public’s help to find a hit-and-run driver. They say a person crossing East Central Avenue in Pearl River was struck by a car around 2 a.m. It did not stop after the incident. The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Mount Vernon police take another gun off streets
The post reads "While most of us were sleeping last night, Detective Jones and Officers Price, Mustafa, Cartwright and Betty were helping to keep Mount Vernon safe by getting yet another gun off our streets."
Charges filed against staff sergeant in death of NJ native, Marine recruit Dalton Beals
Pfc. Beals, a Pennsville native, died from hyperthermia and heat-related injuries during a 54-hour endurance program called "the Crucible."
Police: 8-month-old left inside stolen car found unharmed in Orange
Police in Essex County are searching for the person who stole a car that had an 8-month-old baby inside. The incident happened on Monday afternoon outside of a preschool on Scotland Road in Orange. It’s one of the busiest streets in the city. Police found the Hyundai Elantra and...
Gov. Murphy: Review of New Jersey’s COVID-19 response could begin within days
Gov. Murphy first announced in April 2020 that the state would have a full examination of how it handled the pandemic.
6 former Fairfield officials appear in court after hazardous waste dumping allegations
Six former Fairfield officials were in court Monday, accused of dumping hazardous waste at sites all over town. The hazardous material were first detected back in 2016. A seventh defendant pleaded guilty last week.
