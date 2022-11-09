Read full article on original website
New county judge promises unity following controversy
SALEM, Ark. (KAIT) - After four years of controversy in a North Arkansas county, a newly-elected judge is looking to unite everyone. Fulton County Judge-Elect Kenneth Crow has spent the last few years as the county’s Veteran Service Officer. He’ll move across Locus Street in Salem into the courthouse...
Baxter Co. sees large turn out for Election Day
Baxter County saw a large turn out for Election Day, as of 3 p.m. Tuesday, 45% of those registered voted, which means 13,695 ballots had been cast. There are currently 30,292 registered voters in Baxter County. There were 9,723 early votes cast, and after the polls closed at 7:30, 15,774 votes or 52.07% had been cast. In 2018, Baxter County saw 49.03% of voter turn out with 14,508 ballots cast, meaning this year is the largest turn out Baxter County has seen recently for a non-presidential election.
Baxter County offices closed for Veterans Day
The Baxter County offices will be closed Friday in observance of Veterans Day.
Nixa leaders react to failure of police and parks tax: ‘it’s a hard truth that we don’t like’
Nixa City Administrator Jimmy Liles sent OzarksFirst a statement regarding the police and parks tax that voters denied on Tuesday.
Highlands Oncology cancer center in partnership with Baxter Health opening soon
Highlands Oncology is joining the Mountain Home medical community as a partner with Baxter Health. The new cancer center will provide high-level care to the people of Baxter county and surrounding areas. Highlands Oncology CEO Jeff Hunnicutt joined KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot News to talk about the partnership...
3 boil orders lifted; Fish, Fiddle remains in effect
Three area boil water orders have been lifted and one remains in effect. A boil water order has been lifted for the SPG Water Association in Searcy and Marion Counties. The affected area included Highway 374 East, North Tomahawk road, Tomahawk Slab and all roads off of Tomahawk Slab. The order was lifted Wednesday afternoon.
Lawsuit arises over Harrison, Ark. "gambling house"
Branson, Mo. Police warn of fake social media post circulating; red flags to look out for. United State Postal Service warns against using blue boxes during the holidays. Temperatures will soar to nearly 80° today and well into the 70s Thursday, but a huge drop is coming Friday.
Springfield, Nixa Voters Say No To Local Issues
(KTTS News) — There were several local issues on area ballots Tuesday. Voters in Springfield overwhelmingly said no to a controversial plan to rezone land in the Galloway Village neighborhood for apartments and retail space. A sales tax for public safety and recreation failed in Nixa. Voters in Fair...
Twin Lakes Area sees record snowfall, icy bridges
The Twin Lakes Area saw a new record for snowfall three years after the previous mark was set. At KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot, the official reporting station for the National Weather Service in Mountain Home, a total of one inch of snow hit the ground Friday night and early Saturday morning. The previous record for this date was 3/10 of an inch in 2019.
Local veteran receives honorary diploma at MHHS veterans ceremony
The annual ‘Freedom Is Not Free’ Veterans Ceremony was held Thursday at Mountain Home High School Career Academies. During the ceremony, Charles Milling received his honorary diploma from MHHS. According to the Mountain Home Public Schools Facebook page, Milling was unable to complete his education due to service...
Missouri is home to one of America’s “Hippie Hideouts”
If you are looking for a place to live the hippie lifestyle then you would probably think you would need to go to Oregon, California, or Vermont. But apparently, you can live the hippie lifestyle in the midwest, one of America's Hippie Hideouts is located in the Show-Me State of Missouri, read about it right here.
Woman sentenced to community corrections center for treatment
A Mountain Home woman pled guilty to a number of drug and weapons charges during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court last Monday. Twenty-seven-year-old Rayndii Tolliver was sentenced to six years in prison with a judicial transfer to one of the Community Corrections Centers in the state. On August...
Joan Joyce Williamson, 86, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 86-year-old Joan Joyce Williamson of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Joan Joyce Williamson died Friday in Mountain Home.
Linda Lee Chatman, 75, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 75-year-old Linda Lee Chatman of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center.Linda Lee Chatman died Thursday in Mountain Home.
Elizabeth ‘Tracie’ Redmond, 54, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Elizabeth “Tracie” Redmond of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away November 11, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 54. She was born January 19, 1968, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. She married Michael Redmond on May 21, 1992, in Mountain Home and spent 30 wonderful years together. Tracie worked as a unit secretary for Baxter Regional Medical Center for 15 years and retired in 2005. Upon retirement, Tracie and her husband loved to go bass fishing together on the local lakes. They were best fishin’ buddies. Tracie also enjoyed taking care of her flower beds.
Vicki Lynn Packer, 71, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 71-year-old Vicki Lynn Packer of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Vicki Lynn Packer died Friday at her residence.
Why Does a Chateau in Missouri’s Ozarks Have Weird Roof Symbols?
It's one of the most mysterious abodes in all of Missouri. It's a chateau that sits up in the hills of the Missouri Ozarks that is built to withstand earthquakes, bombs and even an EF5 tornado plus it has strange symbols on the roof. If you look up the strangest...
Patsy Lee Chapman, 70, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 70-year-old Patsy Lee Chapman of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Patsy Lee Chapman died Wednesday in Mountain Home.
MH NJROTC places second in Drill season opener
On November 5th, the Mountain Home NJROTC competed in the Drill season opener in Willard, Missouri, where they competed against six other JROTC units in 10 events with the top three teams advancing. Eight of the 11 teams from the NJROTC Unit competed in the Drill and Drone Meet ultimately taking home eight trophies, three personal awards, 2nd place over all, and an invitation to the Area 9 Championships held in Oklahoma City, OK in late January.
Terry Hennessy, 66, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 66-year-old Terry Hennessy of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services. Terry Hennessy died Thursday in Mountain Home.
