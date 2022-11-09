Read full article on original website
Arizona's big races still uncalled as vote count continues
Arizona's largest county on Friday will begin releasing the results of ballots dropped off at polling places on Election Day.
How long do politicians have to remove their signs in Arizona?
Politicians already are starting to remove their signs from the 2022 general election. Election Day was Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Arizona's Maricopa County says it will count around 80,000 votes Friday, leaving fewer than 300,000
Maricopa County gave an update on Friday afternoon on how many ballots it expects to have counted by its evening update and how many are left in total.
Election denier Finchem defeated in Arizona secretary of state race
Democrat Adrian Fontes is projected to defeat staunch election denier Mark Finchem in Arizona’s secretary of state race. The Associated Press called the race on Friday night, soon after projecting a win for incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly (D) in the Grand Canyon State. Finchem frequently echoed former President Trump’s...
Democrats pad narrow leads in Arizona Senate, governor races
Democrats padded their narrow leads in key Arizona contests on Thursday, but the races for U.S. Senate and governor were still too early to call with about a fifth of the ballots left to be counted.
KTAR.com
Court orders Arizona business to pay $521K in back wages to 253 employees
PHOENIX — An Arizona-based home care provider has been ordered to pay over $521,000 in back wages and liquidated damages to 253 employees. Urgent Home Care Inc, which gives in-home care to older adults, denied employees overtime by only paying straight-time rates for overtime hours worked, according to an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor.
12news.com
Greg Stanton is the projected winner for Arizona's 4th Congressional District
ARIZONA, USA — Arizona's election results are rolling in!. New redistricting has new candidates vying to represent districts across the state, including the state's 4th Congressional District. The district is the youngest district in the state, created in response to the 2010 Census. The district is located entirely in...
AZFamily
New results from Maricopa County ballot drop
Democrat Katie Hobbs is 1.4 points ahead of Republican Kari Lake in the governor's race. Arizona state law creating long waiting game for election results. State law allows Arizona voters to drop off early ballots on Election Day, which is one reason why it's taking so long to declare winners from Tuesday's election.
KTAR.com
Arizona Votes: Here are the results from the state’s 10 ballot propositions
PHOENIX — Arizonans were asked to consider 10 ballot measures in Tuesday’s general election. The initiatives covered a wide range of subjects, including the voting process itself, taxation, the creation of a new statewide office and debt collection. Here’s a breakdown of Arizona’s ballot measures and how the...
Why Arizona election results are taking days
WASHINGTON (AP) — Polls closed two days ago in Arizona, but counting for the 2022 midterm elections continued Thursday as officials continued to tally votes cast in Maricopa County and across the state in outstanding races for Senate and governor. Arizona’s votes are announced in waves and typically take...
Arizona Republicans Baselessly Claim Vote Counting Process Is Sign Of Corruption
As election officials continue counting ballots, Republicans are implying there's a plot against them.
jackcentral.org
Arizona election results continue to be counted
The polls closed yesterday and the results in Arizona are still too early to call. As ballots continue to be continued, results for propositions 128, 209 and 211 have been the first to be called by the Associated Press. Proposition 128, allowing voter initiatives to be repealed or amended by...
KTAR.com
Democrat Katie Hobbs grows lead over GOP’s Kari Lake in race for Arizona governor
PHOENIX — Democrat Katie Hobbs extended her lead Friday evening over Republican Kari Lake in the race for Arizona governor. Hobbs led 52%-48% in numbers released around 8 p.m. by the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office. About 60,474 votes separate the candidates. Lake, the former television news anchor...
Arizona Daily Wildcat
Election officials explain why Arizona races have not been called, including 44,000 ‘late early ballots’
Several Arizona political races have yet to be called and it could take several more days, election officials said during a press conference Thursday, Nov. 9, to explain the holdup and what people can expect in the next few days. Pima County Recorder Gabriella Cázares-Kelly and Elections Director Constance Hargrove...
kjzz.org
Props. 420 and 422: Southeast Arizonans split on rural groundwater initiatives
Voters in southeast Arizona may split on a pair of initiatives that would have allowed them to form local boards to manage their groundwater supplies. Propositions 420 and 422 are similar measures for nearby rural districts, but early results suggest 422 could pass while 420 fails. For much of rural...
jackcentral.org
Early Arizona ballots for the House, Senate and Governor
Arizona polls closed at 7 p.m. and now, early results are beginning to come in. Mail-in ballots are being counted first and Democrats are taking an early lead. Democratic nominee for governor Katie Hobbs is taking the lead with 56.9% of the vote over Republican nominee Kari Lake with 43.1% of the vote.
scottsdale.org
SUSD, other districts faces massive cuts
Scottsdale Unified and most other Arizona schools districts will have to cut their current spending by nearly 18% unless state lawmakers act to authorize them to actually use the money they already have. State schools chief Kathy Hoffman warned legislative leaders last week that the constitutional spending limit for the...
12news.com
'I think it'll be life-changing': Passage of Prop. 209 changes how debt can be collected in Arizona
PHOENIX — Two-thirds of all bankruptcies in the U.S. are due to medical debt. A newly passed proposition has eased that burden for all of the state's residents. Proposition 209, a ballot measure that's expected to help protect Arizonans who struggle to pay medical and other types of debt, appears to have passed with overwhelming support on Election Day.
Arizona election officials to count votes until ‘early next week’
The wait to determine winning candidates in Arizona slogged along on Thursday as election workers in Maricopa County still have not begun wading through a massive tranche of early ballots that were handed in on Election Day that have created chaos and lengthened the time until races can be called.
TUCKER CARLSON: Democracy is a faith-based system... but who could believe in this?
Fox News host Tucker Carlson voices his concerns over Americans still not knowing some results in the midterm elections on Thursday's "Tucker Carlson Tonight."
