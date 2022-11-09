ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

KTAR.com

Court orders Arizona business to pay $521K in back wages to 253 employees

PHOENIX — An Arizona-based home care provider has been ordered to pay over $521,000 in back wages and liquidated damages to 253 employees. Urgent Home Care Inc, which gives in-home care to older adults, denied employees overtime by only paying straight-time rates for overtime hours worked, according to an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

New results from Maricopa County ballot drop

Democrat Katie Hobbs is 1.4 points ahead of Republican Kari Lake in the governor's race. Arizona state law creating long waiting game for election results. State law allows Arizona voters to drop off early ballots on Election Day, which is one reason why it's taking so long to declare winners from Tuesday's election.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
The Associated Press

Why Arizona election results are taking days

WASHINGTON (AP) — Polls closed two days ago in Arizona, but counting for the 2022 midterm elections continued Thursday as officials continued to tally votes cast in Maricopa County and across the state in outstanding races for Senate and governor. Arizona’s votes are announced in waves and typically take...
ARIZONA STATE
jackcentral.org

Arizona election results continue to be counted

The polls closed yesterday and the results in Arizona are still too early to call. As ballots continue to be continued, results for propositions 128, 209 and 211 have been the first to be called by the Associated Press. Proposition 128, allowing voter initiatives to be repealed or amended by...
ARIZONA STATE
jackcentral.org

Early Arizona ballots for the House, Senate and Governor

Arizona polls closed at 7 p.m. and now, early results are beginning to come in. Mail-in ballots are being counted first and Democrats are taking an early lead. Democratic nominee for governor Katie Hobbs is taking the lead with 56.9% of the vote over Republican nominee Kari Lake with 43.1% of the vote.
ARIZONA STATE
scottsdale.org

SUSD, other districts faces massive cuts

Scottsdale Unified and most other Arizona schools districts will have to cut their current spending by nearly 18% unless state lawmakers act to authorize them to actually use the money they already have. State schools chief Kathy Hoffman warned legislative leaders last week that the constitutional spending limit for the...
ARIZONA STATE
12news.com

'I think it'll be life-changing': Passage of Prop. 209 changes how debt can be collected in Arizona

PHOENIX — Two-thirds of all bankruptcies in the U.S. are due to medical debt. A newly passed proposition has eased that burden for all of the state's residents. Proposition 209, a ballot measure that's expected to help protect Arizonans who struggle to pay medical and other types of debt, appears to have passed with overwhelming support on Election Day.
ARIZONA STATE

