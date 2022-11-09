ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

These are the optics of American hate | Opinion

By Capital-Star Guest Contributor
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K1Hk7_0j4Hz7mR00

People hate collectively to feel a sense of belonging. (Photo via Canva)

By Michael Bugeja

The road to hell isn’t paved anymore with good intentions. The asphalt is hatred.

Chances are you have experienced it recently.

A person may have confronted you because of race or ethnicity. One study shows that 22% of Americans have encountered that or had their property damaged because of their skin color or culture.

You may hate someone you once loved because of divorce. About half of all marriages end in dissolution. Between 40% and 80% of those will have suffered one or more episodes of violence or abuse.

Many couples struggle in love-hate relationships. Sabrina Romanoff, clinical psychologist, says people in rollercoaster partnerships seek excitement. They endure aggression and frustration so that they might experience passion, mistaking that for intimacy.

Hate has sullied journalism, causing many of us to react bitterly to the news. The United States ranks last out of 46 countries in media trust. Only 29 percent of us have confidence in reports.

You may have suffered hatred or expressed some of your own in a social media post. One recent study found that 41% of Americans have experienced online harassment, 27 percent of which was severe, “comprising sexual harassment, stalking, physical threats, swatting, doxing and sustained harassment.”

Then there are secrets. The people who keep them may end up hating others or even themselves. Scientific American cites research linking secrecy to “increased anxiety, depression, symptoms of poor health, and even the more rapid progression of disease.”

Hatred afflicts politics. Our motto once may have been “E Pluribus Unum,” out of many, one; but that has metamorphosed into “E Pluribus Duo,” out of many, two: Republicans and Democrats.

And not just any Republican. Many hate RINOs (Republicans in Name Only). What, exactly, is meant by that derogatory term? RINOs believe in less government, a strong military and the U.S. Constitution.

Go figure.

And not just any Democrat. There are so many wings — progressive, old guard, new guard, moderates and conservatives. Little that they propose flies in Congress even though they hold the majority.

Politics are so toxic that many of us hate our opponent’s party more than we love our own, spewing partisan epithets in person or online.

Hate speech, however infuriating, is not a crime. The U.S. Department of Justice cites First Amendment protections , noting that people cannot be prosecuted for beliefs, even if racist. Nevertheless, free speech does not protect those whose criminal conduct is rooted in philosophical beliefs.

Hate crimes are increasingly frequent. The DOJ reports that some 8,052 incidents happened in 2020, involving 11,126 victims.

Hatred erupts in bigoted violence as evidenced in several mass shootings, including the Tops grocery store massacre in Buffalo, N.Y. Or it can result in political violence as in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

People hate collectively to feel a sense of belonging. Extremist groups pose a distinct threat. The Rand Corporation conducted a study on why people join such groups, noting such factors as financial instability, mental health, marginalization, recruitment, propaganda and, in particular, social bonding.

Interviewees expressed a renewed sense of power, embracing group members as family and friends.

Americans exist “in a perpetual state of love and hate,” according to The Guardian , a British newspaper.

Isn’t love the opposite of hate? Not necessarily. Love and hate are two sides of the same emotional coin.

A psychology study titled “ The Deeper the Love, the Deeper the Hate ” focused on the relationship between those intense feelings. Love flourishes because of shared values but mutates in the aftermath of betrayal into hate.

The late Nobel Peace Prize winner Elie Wiesel, a Holocaust survivor, believed the opposite of hate is indifference :

“I came to a conclusion that the peril threatening humankind today is indifference, even more than hatred. There are more people who are indifferent than there are people who hate. Hate is an action. Hate takes time. Hate takes energy. And even it demands sacrifices.”

Indifference validates hatred.

The UC Berkeley-based Greater Good Science Center lists “Eight Ways to Stand Up to Hate. Recommendations include educating yourself, understanding all viewpoints, speaking up when you encounter racism, resisting social pressure and heeding your conscience. The Center also suggests finding a role model, connecting with people different than you, and pressing the mental pause button so as not to act on impulse.

If you do any of the above, you won’t be indifferent to the plights of others and may boost your self-esteem, enhance your values and deepen your relationships.

Michael Bugeja, the distinguished professor of liberal arts and sciences at Iowa State University, teaches media ethics and technology and social change. These views are his own. He wrote this piece for the Iowa Capital Dispatch, a sibling site of the Pennsylvania Capital-Star, where it first appeared .

The post These are the optics of American hate | Opinion appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star .

Comments / 0

Related
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Were the 2022 midterm results a rejection of white Christian Nationalism?

By Sandra Strauss There is certainly no deficit of pundits who have weighed in on the issues that would drive voters to the polls for Tuesday’s consequential mid-term elections—from inflation to abortion, from crime (with heavy racial overtones) to book bans and censorship, from uncontrolled immigration to the future of Social Security and Medicare. More […] The post Were the 2022 midterm results a rejection of white Christian Nationalism? appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
GEORGIA STATE
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Democrats seize on Oz’s ‘women, doctors, local political leaders’ abortion response

Asked how he would vote on a proposed national 15-week abortion ban, the celebrity heart surgeon said he opposes the federal government dictating abortion policies, adding that authority should rest with women, their physicians — and local politicians. The post Democrats seize on Oz’s ‘women, doctors, local political leaders’ abortion response appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Shapiro claims victory in Pa. governor’s race; Mastriano says he’ll ‘respect’ what voters say

Democratic gubernatorial nominee Josh Shapiro claimed victory around 11 p.m. on Election Day as he maintained an 11-point lead over Republican Doug Mastriano, according to unofficial tallies. Mastriano, however, told supporters at his election night event in Cumberland County, that he and lieutenant governor nominee Carrie DelRosso would “stand in faith until every vote was […] The post Shapiro claims victory in Pa. governor’s race; Mastriano says he’ll ‘respect’ what voters say appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

With election victories stacking up, Democrats expect to take control in Pa. House

With more than two dozen state House races undecided Wednesday afternoon, Democrats predicted they would take control of the General Assembly’s lower chamber. Democratic House leaders said their confidence in the prediction was bolstered by victories in unexpected districts, the Democratic trend of mail-in ballots that were still being counted, and the competitive districts created […] The post With election victories stacking up, Democrats expect to take control in Pa. House appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

New poll is a roadmap to Republican grievance in 2022 | Wednesday Morning Coffee

A new poll provides an eye-opening glimpse into the values and motivations of the modern Republican Party, and the cultural and political forces that will drive the party faithful to the polls on Nov. 8. The latest American Values poll by the Public Religion Research Institute also zooms in on the views of white evangelical Protestants who backed former President […] The post New poll is a roadmap to Republican grievance in 2022 | Wednesday Morning Coffee appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

If we want better from our politics, it starts with us | Ray E. Landis

It seems many people get their greatest joy from attacking those they disagree with. The loudest sports fans are those who scream insults at visiting players. Internet trolls revel in posting unflattering and often untruthful information about people with opposing viewpoints. Many people treat anyone who has a different skin tone, religious affiliation, or ethnic […] The post If we want better from our politics, it starts with us | Ray E. Landis appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Are judges ideological partisans, or impartial umpires? The answer matters | Opinion

By Marshall H. Tanick Former President Donald Trump has been uncharacteristically quiet about the various unfavorable judicial rulings in the Mar-a-Lago documents litigation. His unusual reticence conflicts with his penchant for attributing litigation setbacks to the partisan-connection of judges who preside over them. He’s referred to some as “Obama” judges, implying that their decisions are […] The post Are judges ideological partisans, or impartial umpires? The answer matters | Opinion appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
FLORIDA STATE
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pennsylvania Capital-Star

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
795K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pennsylvania Capital-Star is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news site dedicated to honest and aggressive coverage of state government, politics and policy. The nearly 13 million people who call the commonwealth home depend on their interests being safeguarded by one of the nation’s largest, most expensive, and often inefficient and corrupt full-time state legislatures. The actions of the legislative, executive and judicial branches touch on almost every aspect of Pennsylvanians’ daily lives. Since our launch in February 2019, the Capital-Star has emerged as a go-to source for in-depth original reporting, explainers on complex topics, features that ground policy debates, as well as progressive commentary on a range of issues. The Capital-Star is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.penncapital-star.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy