Read full article on original website
Related
Midterm elections – live: Democrats win Arizona Senate race as Biden says House hopes ‘still alive’
Democratic Senator Mark Kelly has won the Arizona Senate race, handing the Democrats a key victory in their path to holding onto the majority in the upper chamber of Congress. Earlier, President Joe Biden insisted that hopes for the Democrats to hold onto the House of Representatives are still alive even as the GOP closes in on a narrow majority.
Nevada election - live: 22k remaining ballots to be counted as Masto and Laxalt neck-and-neck
One of America’s most contested midterm races, between Adam Laxalt and Catherine Cortez Masto, is coming to a head in Nevada.As of Saturday morning, Republican Mr Laxalt maintained a 862-vote lead over Democratic incumbent Ms Cortez Masto in the Senate race with 95 per cent of votes counted, according to TheNew York Times. The results could take days as Nevada law allows mail-in ballots to be received through Saturday, as long as they were postmarked by Election Day. In the race for Nevada governor, incumbent Democrat Steve Sisolak was beaten by Republican challenger Joe Lombardo. The Associated Press called the race for Mr Lombardo on Friday. Read More Republicans are finally turning against Trump. But will it last?Republicans who falsely claimed Trump won in 2020 are losing their races in critical state-level electionsSenator Mark Kelly pulls off victory in Arizona Senate race as Democrats inch closer to majorityNevada Democrats sweep 3 key House seats in close battlesTrump-endorsed Sheriff Joe Lombardo defeats Nevada governor
US midterm elections 2022: focus on Nevada after Democrat Mark Kelly wins key Senate seat – live
Balance in Senate chamber remains at 49-49, with eyes on race between Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto and Adam Laxalt
Retired conservative federal judge calls the 2022 midterm elections a 'resounding victory for American democracy' after many election deniers lose races across the country
The 2022 midterms saw several candidates who questioned the results of the 2020 presidential election lose their bids for office.
Why AP hasn't called the Arizona governor's race
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Associated Press has not called the open governor’s race in Arizona between Katie Hobbs, the Democratic secretary of state, and Republican Kari Lake, a former TV broadcaster. Vote counting in Arizona has been ongoing since Tuesday’s midterm elections, with officials in the state’s 15 counties releasing tallies of votes as they have been processed, at various intervals. TALLYING TIMELINE Almost all of Arizona’s vote happens by mail, although some voters cast their ballots in-person at voting centers. Most Arizona counties don’t count ballots in-house, with officials instead bringing them to a central facility.
Comments / 0