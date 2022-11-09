ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Android Authority

How to delete your search history on Android

Clearing your search history on Android has never been easier. If you are an Android user, deleting your search history is very simple. Furthered by the fact that Google owns and develops Android, the company makes it very easy to access your past search information and clear it. Let’s go over how to delete your search history on Android.
SlashGear

Check Your Android Phone For These 16 Apps Google Play Just Booted For Ad Fraud

There is no denying that Android is the most widely used smartphone operating system on the planet. However, the sheer ubiquity of Android smartphones has made them the target of various types of viruses and malware. In an attempt to curb this menace, Google introduced a feature known as Google Play Protect — a security feature that periodically analyzes apps installed on users' smartphones for malicious behavior.
Android Police

How to block ads on your Android phone or tablet

Most websites and Android apps rely on ads to generate a sustainable revenue. However, some ads can be annoying or malicious. Plus, frequent ad pop-ups over other apps, the lock screen, and the homescreen can spoil the experience on the top Android phones. If you frequently face the same issues, read along to learn to block ads on your Android phone and tablet.
CNET

Google Is Recording You. How to Delete Your Voice History

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. People were understandably freaked out when reports surfaced in 2019 that Google and Amazon were giving human contractors access to audio clips from customers' Google Home (now Google Nest) and Echo devices. Google has since changed its policy, requiring you to opt in to recording voice searches in the first place. Opting in also allows for human review, though the audio is anonymized. (Google does this to improve personalization across its platform.)
Android Headlines

New Microsoft Teams feature will make it easier to tag more people

Microsoft Teams is a major video chat platform, and it rivals the likes of Google Meet, Zoom, and other platforms. It’s been adding new features since the beginning of the pandemic. A new addition to Microsoft Teams is the ability to tag everyone in a group. If you’re in...
Ars Technica

Spotify is the first to launch non-Google Android billing in the US

Google is slowly loosening its grip over billing on Google Play. In March, the company announced a pilot "User Choice Billing" plan, which would give users the option to buy things on Google Play through a third-party payment processor. In some countries, the pilot launched in September, with Google taking developer sign-ups in the European Economic Area, Australia, India, Indonesia, and Japan. Today the feature is finally coming to the US, with Google announcing expansion to the US, Brazil, and South Africa.
makeuseof.com

The Best 8 Signing Apps of 2022

Gone are the days of receiving documents through the post, manually signing them, then returning them to the sender. Now, electronic signatures allow people to sign documents digitally, making the process easier and faster.
Android Headlines

DeviantArt has its own AI image generator

The massive art-sharing community DeviantArt is now the AI-generated image train. The company just announced that it has its own generator named DreamUp. While this is the case, DeviantArt has some policies for this generator to help keep true artists protected. We understand why Google would get into AI images,...
Android Police

The 6 easiest ways to access your Google account settings on your Android phone

Your Google account hosts a wide variety of settings that you can access in a single spot. From personal information to helpful security features, it's essential to review your Google account settings every once in a while. Doing so helps keep your account safe and secure at all times.
technewstoday.com

How to Fix “This content isn’t available” On Facebook?

While scrolling through your Facebook feed or trying to open a shared post, you might come across the “This content isn’t available” error message. This error could be caused by the privacy settings of the person who published the post or due to the issue on your Facebook app.
Android Headlines

Galaxy Z Fold 4 & Flip 4 get Android 13 update in the US

Samsung‘s latest foldables are getting the Android 13 update in the US. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 are both picking up the new Android version along with the company’s One UI 5.0 custom software. The stable build is initially only available to users in the beta program, but should soon expand to everyone. A global rollout should also be right around the corner.

