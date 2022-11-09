Read full article on original website
Related
Android Authority
How to delete your search history on Android
Clearing your search history on Android has never been easier. If you are an Android user, deleting your search history is very simple. Furthered by the fact that Google owns and develops Android, the company makes it very easy to access your past search information and clear it. Let’s go over how to delete your search history on Android.
Official Android warning for all users – the smartphone symbols that mean you’re being spied on
ANDROID users are urged to not ignore certain symbols they see on their devices. Last December, Android released a slew of privacy and safety features along with its new operating system: OS 12. One of the most notable of these features includes a way to know when an app is...
Check Your Android Phone For These 16 Apps Google Play Just Booted For Ad Fraud
There is no denying that Android is the most widely used smartphone operating system on the planet. However, the sheer ubiquity of Android smartphones has made them the target of various types of viruses and malware. In an attempt to curb this menace, Google introduced a feature known as Google Play Protect — a security feature that periodically analyzes apps installed on users' smartphones for malicious behavior.
How to block ads on your Android phone or tablet
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Most websites and Android apps rely on ads to generate a sustainable revenue. However, some ads can be annoying or malicious. Plus, frequent ad pop-ups over other apps, the lock screen, and the homescreen can spoil the experience on the top Android phones. If you frequently face the same issues, read along to learn to block ads on your Android phone and tablet.
Millions of Android users should check phone and delete these apps – or it could cost you
HAVING too many apps could inadvertently cost you more. Think about it, loads of apps means more storage space needed and therefore buying a smartphone with a higher spec or even spending money on cloud storage. Thankfully, Android has some useful tools that allow you to go beyond simply sifting...
CNET
Google Is Recording You. How to Delete Your Voice History
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. People were understandably freaked out when reports surfaced in 2019 that Google and Amazon were giving human contractors access to audio clips from customers' Google Home (now Google Nest) and Echo devices. Google has since changed its policy, requiring you to opt in to recording voice searches in the first place. Opting in also allows for human review, though the audio is anonymized. (Google does this to improve personalization across its platform.)
Google issues urgent alert after banning 16 apps with 20million downloads – delete them now or it’ll cost you
GOOGLE has removed 16 apps with more than 20million downloads combined from the Google Play app store. The dodgy downloads, which were disguised as flashlight, camera and QR reader apps, were found to be riddled with malware. That malware can used up the monthly data allowance of a device and...
Facebook issues major texting warning for every iPhone owner as Mark Zuckerberg slams Apple
FACEBOOK boss Mark Zuckerberg has launched an attack on Apple's iMessage saying WhatsApp is better. The tech billionaire, 38, slammed the iPhone maker as his WhatsApp platform goes on a huge advertising spree aimed at highlighting key security benefits. Zuck posted a shot of one billboard on Facebook and Instagram,...
laptopmag.com
400 vicious Android, iOS apps are hijacking Facebook accounts — delete them before you're next
In case you missed it, Meta recently published a spine-tingling report regarding 400 malicious apps plaguing Android and iOS devices. Masquerading as innocuous software, these vicious apps are designed to steal users' Facebook login information and hijack their accounts. Unfortunately, some of these apps evaded detection and slipped into the...
Android warning for millions of users to never ignore ‘red alert’ – or risk your bank being emptied
ANDROID has urged its users to never ignore important pop-up messages that can protect their phones from malware. Google has equipped its Android devices with a handy feature that can protect them from malware. Malware is a malicious file or code that can infect your phone or computer. These files...
Android Headlines
New Microsoft Teams feature will make it easier to tag more people
Microsoft Teams is a major video chat platform, and it rivals the likes of Google Meet, Zoom, and other platforms. It’s been adding new features since the beginning of the pandemic. A new addition to Microsoft Teams is the ability to tag everyone in a group. If you’re in...
Ars Technica
Spotify is the first to launch non-Google Android billing in the US
Google is slowly loosening its grip over billing on Google Play. In March, the company announced a pilot "User Choice Billing" plan, which would give users the option to buy things on Google Play through a third-party payment processor. In some countries, the pilot launched in September, with Google taking developer sign-ups in the European Economic Area, Australia, India, Indonesia, and Japan. Today the feature is finally coming to the US, with Google announcing expansion to the US, Brazil, and South Africa.
makeuseof.com
The Best 8 Signing Apps of 2022
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Gone are the days of receiving documents through the post, manually signing them, then returning them to the sender. Now, electronic signatures allow people to sign documents digitally, making the process easier and faster.
Android Headlines
DeviantArt has its own AI image generator
The massive art-sharing community DeviantArt is now the AI-generated image train. The company just announced that it has its own generator named DreamUp. While this is the case, DeviantArt has some policies for this generator to help keep true artists protected. We understand why Google would get into AI images,...
The 6 easiest ways to access your Google account settings on your Android phone
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Your Google account hosts a wide variety of settings that you can access in a single spot. From personal information to helpful security features, it's essential to review your Google account settings every once in a while. Doing so helps keep your account safe and secure at all times.
iOS 16.2 will let you dramatically change your home screen — here’s how
The iOS 16.2 beta contains the option to drastically change your iPhone home screen through Custom Accessibility Mode.
technewstoday.com
How to Fix “This content isn’t available” On Facebook?
While scrolling through your Facebook feed or trying to open a shared post, you might come across the “This content isn’t available” error message. This error could be caused by the privacy settings of the person who published the post or due to the issue on your Facebook app.
Android Headlines
Galaxy Z Fold 4 & Flip 4 get Android 13 update in the US
Samsung‘s latest foldables are getting the Android 13 update in the US. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 are both picking up the new Android version along with the company’s One UI 5.0 custom software. The stable build is initially only available to users in the beta program, but should soon expand to everyone. A global rollout should also be right around the corner.
Spotify is going to war with Apple after the App Store rejected its big new feature
Spotify is looking to give Apple a good bruising in the press.
Comments / 0