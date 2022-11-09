Princess Anne's favorite comedy show hints that she loves a bit of juicy gossip

(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images))

Princess Anne's favorite comedy TV show is the hit BBC show Would I Lie To You? In light of its outrageous content, this may be a sign that the Princess Royal enjoys a bit of scandal like the rest of us.

Princess Anne's favorite comedy was revealed by a comedian and TV star who recently received a MBE from the royal.

Adam Hill, who made the revelation, said the Princess was disappointed he hadn't starred on the show.

Australian TV host and comedian Adam Hills was made an MBE by the Princess Royal for his services to Paralympic sport and disability awareness at a Windsor Castle investiture ceremony.

The Warrington Guardian (opens in new tab) reports that Adam, who's known for many roles including hosting Channel 4's The Last Leg alongside Josh Widdicombe and Alex Brooker, dished on his interaction with the King's only sister.

"We talked about comedy for five minutes, she asked me how I got into comedy, was it something I always enjoyed, whether I came here to do it, or was I doing it in Australia," said Adam.

The comedian added, "I don't think I'm breaking royal protocol by saying she said her favorite comedy show was Would I Lie to You? Then asked if I'd been on it and I said no, and she seemed quite disappointed."

Adam also referenced the show's host by saying, "I'll now call Lee Mack and tell him the Princess Royal watches him."

(Image credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Although he's yet to respond to this news, at the time of writing this article, it's likely Lee is chuffed about his royal fan as he appears to be a supporter of the Royal Family. It's been revealed that he's to host the Royal Variety 2022 which will be in honor of Queen Elizabeth II.

ITV News reports that following the announcement regarding his upcoming gig, Lee said, “I was actually going to buy tickets for this year’s Royal Variety Performance, so not only is it a real honor to be asked to host it, it’s also saved me a few quid." Adding, "I now just have to work out the logistics of introducing these brilliant acts and also rushing back to my seat to watch them.”

Lee also famously appeared during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee concert at Buckingham Palace and made a slightly close to the knuckle joke about the then Prime Minister Boris Johnson's 'Partygate' scandal.

(Image credit: Henry Nicholls - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

It may be an awkward reunion with senior members of The Firm after the comedian previously revealed that Prince William snubbed him twice at another party at Buckingham Palace! The Daily Express (opens in new tab)reports that Lee addressed their interaction on The Graham Norton Show, Lee said, “He came up and he said - you get to go to the Palace afterwards - and his opening line to me was: ‘You need to get some new jokes.’"

The comedian then joked, "Listen, I don’t tell you how to be the future King."