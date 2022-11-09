Read full article on original website
Kait 8
New county judge promises unity following controversy
SALEM, Ark. (KAIT) - After four years of controversy in a North Arkansas county, a newly-elected judge is looking to unite everyone. Fulton County Judge-Elect Kenneth Crow has spent the last few years as the county’s Veteran Service Officer. He’ll move across Locus Street in Salem into the courthouse...
KTLO
One race develops in Marion Co. mid-term election
Marion County’s mid-term election results were highlighted by the mayor’s race for the City of Bull Shoals.Incumbent David Nixon will face Michael Savu in a runoff election to keep his seat in 2023. Nixon received 349 votes or 40.9%, while Savu received 351 votes or 41%. Challenger Ed Martin received 147 votes or 17.5%.
Officials searching for missing Pope Co. veteran
POPE COUNTY, Ark. — The Pope County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on a missing Batesville veteran. 50-year-old Shannon Lee Collins was last seen on the morning of March 12, 2021, after he allegedly walked away from his home in Pottsville. Shannon was reported missing nine months later by...
KTLO
Baxter County offices closed for Veterans Day
The Baxter County offices will be closed Friday in observance of Veterans Day.
KTLO
3 boil orders lifted; Fish, Fiddle remains in effect
Three area boil water orders have been lifted and one remains in effect. A boil water order has been lifted for the SPG Water Association in Searcy and Marion Counties. The affected area included Highway 374 East, North Tomahawk road, Tomahawk Slab and all roads off of Tomahawk Slab. The order was lifted Wednesday afternoon.
KYTV
Ozark County Sheriff says they are no longer in survival mode after tax goes through on the ballot
OZARK COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Voters in Ozark County said a resounding yes in the November General election for the county’s law enforcement sales tax. The county asked voters to approve the tax to repair its jail and add more officers. Ozark County Sheriff Cass Martin said more than 60% of voters said yes, with under 4,000 voters.
neareport.com
Book Published on History of Pocahontas and Randolph County
WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. – Dr. Rodney Harris, Chair and Assistant Professor of History at Williams Baptist University and Director of the Randolph County Heritage Museum, has released a pictorial history of Pocahontas and Randolph County. Arcadia Publishing publishes the Images of America Series. Harris, a native of Pocahontas, holds...
KTLO
Linda Lee Chatman, 75, Mountain Home (Conner)
Linda Lee Chatman, 75, of Mountain Home, Arkansas passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022, in Mountain Home. She was born on November 9, 1947, in Neelyville, Missouri to Frank and Wanda (Carter) Chatman. She was of the Baptist faith and was retired from Good Samaritan Society. She is survived...
KTLO
Twin Lakes Area sees record snowfall, icy bridges
The Twin Lakes Area saw a new record for snowfall three years after the previous mark was set. At KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot, the official reporting station for the National Weather Service in Mountain Home, a total of one inch of snow hit the ground Friday night and early Saturday morning. The previous record for this date was 3/10 of an inch in 2019.
KTLO
Batesville among 6 schools receiveing R.I.S.E. awards
LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Department of Education has recognized six partnerships demonstrating the benefit of school/community collaboration while building a strong culture of reading for students, their families, and the community. During Thursday’s State Board of Education meeting, ADE recognized Batesville, Greenbrier, and Magnolia as gold level R.I.S.E....
KTLO
Elizabeth ‘Tracie’ Redmond, 54, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Elizabeth “Tracie” Redmond of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away November 11, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 54. She was born January 19, 1968, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. She married Michael Redmond on May 21, 1992, in Mountain Home and spent 30 wonderful years together. Tracie worked as a unit secretary for Baxter Regional Medical Center for 15 years and retired in 2005. Upon retirement, Tracie and her husband loved to go bass fishing together on the local lakes. They were best fishin’ buddies. Tracie also enjoyed taking care of her flower beds.
Kait 8
Two killed in head-on collision
CABOT, Ark. (KAIT) - Two people, including a Batesville man, died Thursday in a head-on crash. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 2:15 p.m. Nov. 10 on Highway 5 in Cabot in Lonoke County. According to the preliminary crash report, 25-year-old Laiken Sloan May of El Paso, Arkansas,...
KTLO
Highlands Oncology cancer center in partnership with Baxter Health opening soon
Highlands Oncology is joining the Mountain Home medical community as a partner with Baxter Health. The new cancer center will provide high-level care to the people of Baxter county and surrounding areas. Highlands Oncology CEO Jeff Hunnicutt joined KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot News to talk about the partnership...
KYTV
Judge sentences Thayer, Mo., man to prison for methamphetamine trafficking, illegal firearms
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - A judge sentenced a Thayer, Mo., man for possessing methamphetamine to distribute and illegally possessing firearms. Jamie K. Hutcherson, 50, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 15 years and eight months in federal prison without parole. Hutcherson was sentenced as a career criminal due to his prior felony convictions.
KTLO
Joan Joyce Williamson, 86, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 86-year-old Joan Joyce Williamson of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Joan Joyce Williamson died Friday in Mountain Home.
KTLO
Seven arrested in weekend drug bust in Tecumseh
The Ozark County Sheriff’s Office along with partners in the Multi-Jurisdictional Task Force (MJTF), conducted a search warrant on two residences Sunday in Tecumseh which yielded seven arrests. During the search, law enforcement confiscated methamphetamine, morphine, drug paraphernalia, firearms, ammunition and other stolen property. According to the Ozark County...
KTLO
Vicki Lynn Packer, 71, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 71-year-old Vicki Lynn Packer of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Vicki Lynn Packer died Friday at her residence.
KTLO
Woman sentenced to community corrections center for treatment
A Mountain Home woman pled guilty to a number of drug and weapons charges during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court last Monday. Twenty-seven-year-old Rayndii Tolliver was sentenced to six years in prison with a judicial transfer to one of the Community Corrections Centers in the state. On August...
whiterivernow.com
Deputies involved in two pursuits Monday night
Independence County authorities were involved in two separate pursuits Monday night. The first involved a Dodge Journey that failed to pull over after it was observed crossing the centerline on McHue Road. Sheriff’s deputies eventually pursued the vehicle south on Batesville Boulevard and into White County. The report said...
KTLO
MHHS swim teams to begin season in Springdale
The Mountain Home High School swim teams will start the 2022-2023 season in Springdale. The Bombers and Lady Bombers are set to compete in a meet hosted by Fayetteville. Mountain Home’s boys finished as the Class 5A state runners-up a year ago. The Lady Bombers ended up in fourth place in last season’s state meet.
