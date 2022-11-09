Read full article on original website
Arizona election analysis: We've got a major problem if Kari Lake loses
It could take some time to make sense of the 2022 midterm election. We don’t even have full results yet, with several races shaping up to be nail-biters. But voters clearly...
Kari Lake Makes Chilling Election Day Vow To Reporters
Republican candidate Kari Lake ominously told reporters Tuesday she planned to be their “worst fricking nightmare” for two terms if she wins Arizona’s gubernatorial race. The Donald Trump-backed nominee snapped at a reporter in Phoenix who said he wanted to follow up on a question about her...
Key vote count update for Kari Lake, Katie Hobbs expected in Arizona governor's race
Election staffers in Arizona's two most populous counties planned to work through the weekend counting remaining ballots from Tuesday's election, with a possibly pivotal update in the governor's race expected Saturday evening. The state's gubernatorial election was still too close to call Friday, with just 31,000 votes separating Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs from her opponent Kari Lake, the Republican nominee and former television news anchor. ...
Midterm elections – live: Democrats win Arizona Senate race as Biden says House hopes ‘still alive’
Democratic Senator Mark Kelly has won the Arizona Senate race, handing the Democrats a key victory in their path to holding onto the majority in the upper chamber of Congress. Earlier, President Joe Biden insisted that hopes for the Democrats to hold onto the House of Representatives are still alive even as the GOP closes in on a narrow majority.
Mark Kelly, Katie Hobbs Extend Lead After Latest Arizona Vote Drop
Arizona Democrats improved their lead in key races after the latest round of votes were counted Wednesday night. Senator Mark Kelly, who is running as the incumbent, now leads Republican nominee Blake Masters 51.4 percent to 46.4 percent, reported CNN and The New York Times. Governor Katie Hobbs also extended...
MSNBC
Arizona Republicans fume over MAGA movement election lies
Conspiracy theory-peddling conservatives honed in on temporary issues with vote tabulation at some Arizona polling places to push baseless claims of Election Day vote-rigging. And if the clear exhaustion of fellow conservatives forced to field questions about these baseless claims is any sign, it appears the MAGA movement is wearing out its welcome in Arizona.
Election 2022 in Arizona: Mark Kelly defeats Blake Masters, wins reelection to Senate
We're still counting, Arizona. In Maricopa County, elections officials were working 14 to 18 hours a day to process the results of Tuesday's election. They will keep at it through Veterans Day weekend to verify and count a record number of ballots dropped off at the county's vote centers Tuesday. ...
Nevada election - live: 22k remaining ballots to be counted as Masto and Laxalt neck-and-neck
One of America’s most contested midterm races, between Adam Laxalt and Catherine Cortez Masto, is coming to a head in Nevada.As of Saturday morning, Republican Mr Laxalt maintained a 862-vote lead over Democratic incumbent Ms Cortez Masto in the Senate race with 95 per cent of votes counted, according to TheNew York Times. The results could take days as Nevada law allows mail-in ballots to be received through Saturday, as long as they were postmarked by Election Day. In the race for Nevada governor, incumbent Democrat Steve Sisolak was beaten by Republican challenger Joe Lombardo. The Associated Press called the race for Mr Lombardo on Friday. Read More Republicans are finally turning against Trump. But will it last?Republicans who falsely claimed Trump won in 2020 are losing their races in critical state-level electionsSenator Mark Kelly pulls off victory in Arizona Senate race as Democrats inch closer to majorityNevada Democrats sweep 3 key House seats in close battlesTrump-endorsed Sheriff Joe Lombardo defeats Nevada governor
GOP's Kelli Ward rants at Gov. Doug Ducey over election 'mess' and he answers, perfectly
Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward, who led an effort in the past to have Republican Gov. Doug Ducey censured, ranted Thursday about Arizona’s election “mess” (which isn’t actually a mess) and demanded that some type of action (whatever that means) be taken by Ducey and Attorney General Mark Brnovich. In a tweet...
Washington Examiner
Officials: Potential fraud in Maricopa 2020 vote
Arizona’s Maricopa County, which fought claims of 2020 election irregularities, has now coughed up dozens of potential election violations and referred them to the state attorney general, who has been asking for an example of fraud for nearly two years. Officials told Secrets that the county turned over “no...
Republicans Cry Conspiracy Over Ballot Printing Error In Arizona
Even as local GOP officials said all votes would be counted, politicians were quick to allege an election fraud conspiracy.
Why did so many Arizona voters hold on to their mail-in ballots until the last day?
One didn’t trust the system enough to part with her ballot early. Another dropped off his ballot on Election Day because he was simply too busy to mail it before. Their ballots were among the approximately 290,000 dropped off at polling locations on Election Day. Officials said on Thursday that was an unprecedented...
Yes, Kari Lake, Mark Finchem, Arizona election results are taking forever. The GOP is why.
It'll take time to know who won the Arizona midterms and there's a reason for that. It stems from the early ballots Republicans were told to drop off.
Arizona's highest-profile races still up for grabs as vote counting continues
The results of Arizona’s 2022 election were by no means finalized on Wednesday, but voters’ choices became somewhat clearer. The marquee races at the top of the ticket, the races for a U.S. Senate seat and the governor’s chair, remained too close to call. Five incumbents in congressional races were declared winners by The Associated...
KTAR.com
Republicans lead race for Arizona House, Senate control by slim margins
PHOENIX – The next Arizona Legislature is on track to look a lot like the last one, although several races were close enough to potentially flip as more votes are counted. According to results available as of Thursday morning, Republicans were leading for 16 Senate seats and 31 House seats. If that holds, the GOP will have the same one-seat advantage in each chamber as in the current Legislature.
Kari Lake taunts Maricopa County election officials after stoking fears on mail-in ballots
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake stoked fears of mail-in ballots. Now she's taunting officials for not counting them fast enough after a record number of people held onto their mail-in ballots until Election Day. Lake accused election workers of deliberately slowing counts and holding back results, commenting in social media posts and in interviews on conservative news sites. ...
In Arizona, Shouts of ‘Fraud’ Again
PHOENIX, Ariz.—The Watchers tend to show up at sundown—or so I’d heard. And yesterday evening, I went looking for them. Around 7 p.m., at a ballot drop-off site next to a juvenile-detention center in Mesa, just east of Phoenix, I sat on a concrete bench and waited under the parking lot’s bright lights. A steady stream of cars drove through, and people hopped out to slip their green mail-in-ballot envelopes into the big metal box. After two hours, the Watchers arrived: three women in camp chairs, sitting far enough away in the semi-darkness to not be easily noticed. Each peered at the ballot box through a set of binoculars.
Why AP hasn't called the Arizona governor's race
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Associated Press has not called the open governor’s race in Arizona between Katie Hobbs, the Democratic secretary of state, and Republican Kari Lake, a former TV broadcaster. Vote counting in Arizona has been ongoing since Tuesday’s midterm elections, with officials in the state’s 15 counties releasing tallies of votes as they have been processed, at various intervals. TALLYING TIMELINE Almost all of Arizona’s vote happens by mail, although some voters cast their ballots in-person at voting centers. Most Arizona counties don’t count ballots in-house, with officials instead bringing them to a central facility.
Retired conservative federal judge calls the 2022 midterm elections a 'resounding victory for American democracy' after many election deniers lose races across the country
The 2022 midterms saw several candidates who questioned the results of the 2020 presidential election lose their bids for office.
The Disturbing Things You Hear at a GOP Rally in a Swing State
PHOENIX – In Arizona’s Maricopa County, the consensus among right-wing activists seems to be clear: The only way Democratic candidates can possibly win in these parts is if they commit fraud. “A party that has cheated will cheat again,” said Lindsay Graham, better known as “Patriot Barbie,” following...
