Man Arrested After Allegedly Throwing an Egg at King Charles
A man was arrested by British police on Wednesday after he allegedly threw an egg at King Charles . The monarch was in York with Camilla, Queen Consort, when the incident took place in the city of York in northern England. Footage of the aftermath of the apparent egging shows police officers struggling with a man in a crowd of royal fans who had assembled to wave flags and cheer as the king passed. They could be heard shouting “shame on you” and “God save the king” as the protester was detained. The demonstrator was allegedly “screaming that the country was built on the blood of slavery” during the egging, according to Daily Mail Royal Editor Rebecca English.
