What Was The Purpose Of PlayStation 1's Black Discs?
Gamers from the '90s remember the original Sony PlayStation as one of the first consoles to adopt disks as the primary medium for its games. Cartridges had been the norm up until that point, and although CD-ROMs were more fragile and easily damaged, they were also cheaper to manufacture and could store massive amounts of data. This allowed for bigger and more graphically intensive games to be developed. While N64 cartridges could only house up to 64MB of information, PlayStation CD-ROMs could store up to 660MB. Not only that, but larger titles, such as "Final Fantasy 7," could easily be split across multiple disks, exponentially increasing the amount of volume available.
The PlayStation 1 Game That Was The Console's Best Seller
For a period of about six years, from its launch at least until the PlayStation 2 launched, the original PlayStation was the best-selling console ever made. The PS1 revolutionized the industry with its CD-based games and made PlayStation a household name practically overnight. The PlayStation Classic reboot bombed in part thanks to the lack of quality games available, as part of the original console's success was its massive lineup that took full advantage of the then-powerful console's capabilities — all in higher 3D quality than its primary competitor, the Nintendo 64.
Xbox Boss Weighs In On The Future Of StarCraft
Blizzard's "Starcraft" is an RTS series that's stood the test of time, with "Starcraft 2" holding a special place in many gamers' hearts. The tactical combat and incredible skill ceiling of "Starcraft 2" make it one of the most frustrating but rewarding games out there. As a result, "Starcraft 2" remains a staple in the esports scene over a decade later. And after the game went free-to-play in 2017, thousands of new gamers dove into "Starcraft" for the first time, reigniting the series' popularity.
How Final Fantasy XIV Moved Final Fantasy Icon Hironobu Sakaguchi
For a "Final Fantasy" title to go from a complete flop to Square Enix's most profitable game is one thing — for it to have caught the attention of the series creator himself is another. That's right, "Final Fantasy" creator Hironobu Sakaguchi is, apparently, an avid player of "Final Fantasy 14" — so avid, in fact, that he finished the main story from "A Realm Reborn" to "Shadowbringers" in just 34 days (via Twinfinite), and he has enthusiastically been keeping up with every update since.
The PS Vita Game That Takes The Longest To Beat
While the PlayStation Vita is largely considered a failure, it was still home to a number of excellent video games. The handheld system had highly rated games like "Persona 4 Golden," "Rogue Legacy" and "Spelunky," (via Metacritic), many of which boast impressive hour counts, asking players to use their handheld console for well over 100 hours of gameplay, pushing its battery to the limits.
Disney Dreamlight Valley: How To Fix The Not Loading Error
"Disney Dreamlight Valley" won't officially release until 2023 but Xbox users with Xbox Game Pass and fans who bought the Founders Pack version are currently enjoying early access to the life-sim and adventure title. As a work in progress, the game regularly receives new content and features as updates roll out. This also means that problems are bound to arise as developer Gameloft works out the bugs.
How Does Vampire Survivors Hold Up On Xbox?
In the last decade or so games have become decidedly more advanced, offering players better graphics, more buttons to press, more abilities to use, and more and more over games of the past. In this complex era of gaming, though, indie games that take a smaller scope and offer a honed-in experience stand out. "Vampire Survivors" is one of these games.
Sonic Frontiers: How To Beat The Final Boss
Since his debut in 1991, "Sonic the Hedgehog" has been on a lot of adventures, but nothing has been quite like the brand-new open-zone RPG experience of "Sonic Frontiers." Many critics have been mixed on the new direction this game is taking, with some finding it to be overly ambitious while others think that it is a great step forward for the franchise. "Frontiers" puts a major focus on exploration, giving the Blue Blur room to really stretch his legs as he runs, jumps, and grinds his way across the Starfall Islands. It isn't all boost ramps and collectibles, however. There are also several massive enemies gamers will have to defeat across this 20-30 hour-long title.
Why Street Fighter 6 Will Be A Blessing For Button-Mashers
Capcom has revealed a new type of control scheme for "Street Fighter 6," which aims to make it so even less skilled players like button-mashers can still do cool moves and win. As reported by Game Informer after a hands-on demo, the new control scheme is called Dynamic controls, a third option alongside Classic and Modern. The Dynamic controls allow players to use the face button to perform attacks, with the "Street Fighter 6" filling in the gaps so their on-screen character performs full combos and attacks. Since this control-scheme is viewed as more of an easy mode than just a different set of buttons, it is only available in local play, but that option should help fighting game newbies settle into the game and make the jump over to the new control schemes.
Halo Infinite's Lost Local Co-Op Campaign Was Nearly Complete
Upon its release, "Halo Infinite" received mostly positive reviews for its gameplay and main campaign. Unfortunately, not every bit of feedback towards "Halo Infinite" has been positive. In fact, many "Halo" fans feel that developer 343 Industries sold them short due to a striking lack of content in the game. This comes down to multiplayer game modes, weapons, and the co-op campaign mode that was supposed to be added to "Halo Infinite" at some point after its release.
How Dodge Cancels And Dodge Offsetting Work In Bayonetta 3
With "Bayonetta 3" in the hands of players all over the world, it was only a matter of time before the game's secrets were discovered, and its fantastical combat was mastered. As is tradition for the series, fans can play as Jeanne, Bayonetta's longtime gal pal, for a second playthrough of the game. Playing through another time could prove useful for finding any of the multitudes of collectibles that were missed on the first run, and, of course, it leads to unlocking an entire Secret Chapter.
These Were The Games Available When The SNES Launched In America
Whether we all like it or not, time continues to march ever onward. Somehow, the Super Nintendo Entertainment system is now over 30 years old. It's a lot to take in, we know. Since its release in 1991, the internet has allowed us to learn plenty of interesting tidbits about the SNES. Some may not know, for example, that only three games got the color cartridge treatment on the SNES, and only those in Japan could experience the Super Nintendo's satellite internet capabilities.
How To Tag Enemies In Gotham Knights
In games that require you to roam around a big map in an open-world environment, the ability to tag enemies can prove quite useful. Instead of forcing players to manually observe every enemy they come across, many of these types of titles include a function that permanently shows tagged enemies on the map, giving players the ability to keep track of where they are at all times. "Gotham Knights" also boasts this game design mainstay.
Modern Warfare 2: How To Fix Connection Issues
To a hardcore FPS gamer, nothing is worse than losing your connection mid-match. Maybe you were on a kill streak, or perhaps you were falling behind — either way, once the connection is lost, so is any chance of finishing. All record of that kill streak is gone forever, or you'll never get the chance to get revenge on those annoying enemy players. Worse, maybe the connection issues are so bad that you can't even start a match in the first place.
Oculus Founder Creates VR Headset That Kills The User If They Die In The Game
In the wise words of one Dr. Ian Malcolm: "Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether they could, they didn't stop to think if they should." Palmer Luckey, the founder of Oculus VR, announced that he has successfully created a prototype for a VR headset that can kill the user — like, actually kill them in real life — if they die within a game. "The idea of tying your real life to your virtual avatar has always fascinated me," Luckey wrote in a blog post detailing his creation. "You instantly raise the stakes to the maximum level and force people to fundamentally rethink how they interact with the virtual world and the players inside it."
How To Change Your Marvel Snap Avatar
Between the comic books, movie universe, and wide variety of video games, Marvel is dominating the super hero market. This is no different when it comes to mobile titles. "Marvel Snap," a deck builder/card battler that released in late October 2022, has received similar fanfare. Even major news outlets like Bloomberg and Forbes have praised the new offering for its fast pace, accessibility, and restraint from leaning too far into a micro transaction-model.
How Diablo 4's World Tiers Change The Series' Difficulty Options
From the looks of everything we know so far about "Diablo 4," it seems like the highly-anticipated sequel will be putting a major focus on player freedom. The fourth entry to the long-running dungeon-crawler franchise has already announced a ton of series-first features to open up a wider range of player choices, from character customization, sprawling skill trees, the Paragon Board, and an open world with five regions for players to explore at will.
How To Get Skyrim For Free On PlayStation
"Skyrim" released back in 2011 and, since then, it's gone on to be the most successful and popular game in the "Elder Scrolls" series. Remastered and re-released numerous times, the fantasy RPG has been available on the PS3, PS4, PS5, Xbox360, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Many gamers have owned multiple copies of the game across console generations over the years and it's difficult to find a fan of RPGs who hasn't played it at least once. Now, PlayStation is offering another opportunity for its users to return to the land of the Nords one more time and for those that somehow avoided the game for over ten years to finally check it out. The best part is, this time "Skyrim" will be available for free.
Sonic Frontiers Has Critics Mixed On The New Direction
In the lead up to its release, "Sonic Frontiers" has been a contentious talking point amongst longtime fans of the "Sonic the Hedgehog" series. Originally presented as a side-scrolling platformer in which players control the titular anthropomorphic hedgehog as he travels through loops and over gaps, the "Sonic" franchise has changed over the years. But the core of what makes each title a "Sonic" game has more or less remained. However, developer Sonic Team has been rather ambitious in regards to "Sonic Frontiers" and how it approached its design.
God Of War Ragnarok: Transmog Equipment Explained
After years of waiting, the sequel to "God of War" (2018), "God of War Ragnarok," has finally hit shelves, and critics agree it's one of the year's best games. Some gamers are even convinced it could snatch the title of game of the year from fan-favorite "Elden Ring." On top of continuing the award-winning story of Kratos and his son Atreus from the first game, "God of War Ragnarok" also brings new gameplay mechanics and quality-of-life improvements to the forefront, including one feature gamers have been begging for ever since "God of War" released.
