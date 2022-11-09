ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 3

Related
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Watch: Idaho Family Celebrates Blowing Frosty To Kingdom Come

Gunplay and the holidays just go hand in hand in Idaho. One of our longtime traditions in Twin Falls has been to bring our guns out to the South Hills while Christmas tree hunting and do some target practice and feast on fried chicken from Albertsons. Idaho has been getting...
TWIN FALLS, ID
105.5 The Fan

Twilight Tubing In Idaho Is A Fun New Experience

Night tubing is a new concept for me but sounds really fun! As a little kid growing up in Southern California snow wasn't something I experienced much until I got older and by that time tubing wasn't on my radar. I wanted to snowboard because it was the "cool" thing to do.
IDAHO STATE
KTVB

One Idaho ski area to open this weekend

MULLAN, Idaho — Ski and snowboard season begins in Idaho Saturday -- at least on one mountain. Lookout Pass will open two lifts, Chair 1 and Chair 4, on Nov. 12 and 13. Hours for the limited early-season opening are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, with opening weekend rates of $35 for adults between the ages of 18 and 61, and $25 for youth 7 to 17 years old and seniors ages 62 to 79.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Are Natural Disasters the Fate for Idahoans, or are we all Safe?

Every state seems to have its fair share of good and bad when it comes to weather. Despite the beautiful weather year round in Florida they still have hurricanes, and despite the perfect conditions in California, they can have massive earthquakes. No place is immune from natural disasters in this country, but which places are the most dangerous, and which can sleep better knowing they are safer than other states? How does Idaho compare when it comes to the threat of natural disasters?
IDAHO STATE
KIVI-TV

Clear and sunny day in store for Idaho

Remaining moisture in the region is creating some early morning fog in some of our valleys of Idaho. Areas of the Boise mountains and the west central mountains experience patchy fog, especially in the valleys closest to those higher elevations where the moisture gets trapped. Could make for some gorgeous photography, but also is a hazard on the roadways! Visibility is limited in some of the areas this morning due to the fog.
IDAHO STATE
33andfree

Bucketlist Hiking in Idaho

Our hiking experience in Idaho wasn't what we were expecting. Challenging and mountainous trails were what we got and what we keep going back for. The elevation gain, the altitude and some of the most beautiful alpine lakes. If a hiking vacation is what you are after, then I would highly suggest checking out Sun Valley and Stanley. You get a little from Boise National Forest, Sawtooth National Forest and Salmon Challis National Forest.
SUN VALLEY, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

I Would Drive From Idaho to Pick up This Car

There is a museum in Deer Lodge, Montana that is one of the best I’ve ever visited. It’s located in a part of the old state prison complex. There are nearly 200 classic and antique cars in the building. If you’re a motorhead, it’s worth the drive to see the place. From several points in Idaho, it’s only a few hours away. There are reasonably priced hotels in town (Deer Lodge is the hometown of NBA great Phil Jackson). There are multiple museums. The auto showcase is the biggest of the group.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Does an Early Snowfall in Idaho Mean a Harsh Winter is Coming?

While winter doesn’t officially begin in 2022 until December 21st, we have already experienced one heavy snowfall that came weeks earlier than normal. What does that mean, if anything, for the upcoming winter season?. What Does The Recent Snowfall In Idaho Mean For the 2022-2023 Winter Season?. Some parts...
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

Idaho has More of This Resource Than all Other Lower 48 States

Idaho has rivers. A lot of them. According to Only In Your State, Idaho has more river miles than any other state in the lower 48. These are great for fishing, boating, and all sorts of tourist activities. It’s also great for the economy. Early Idaho survived by loading agricultural products, precious metals, and timber onto barges. These were shipped downriver and made their way to coastal cities where there was great demand as the country was growing.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Boise Braces For Severe Winter Weather This Morning

It's officially winter in Idaho as our portion of the state welcomes a rain/snow mix that will impact your morning commute. Other regions of Idaho have been hit with snowfall already, as Thanksgiving is just around the corner. Idaho ski resorts are rumored to be opening very soon as Bogus Basin has already accumulated many inches of snow.
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

Idaho Man Busted Cooking Chickens In Yellowstone Hot Spring

This is not a new story, but we thought it was worth revisiting as everyone is getting ready to cook birds for their Thanksgiving dinners. This is the wrong way to do it. This was weird, even by 2020 standards. A group of people, including a man from Idaho Falls, was recently busted in Yellowstone National Park while they were cooking a chicken in one of the park's geothermal hot springs.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
105.5 The Fan

This Tiny Idaho Bakery is Home to One of the Best Pies in America

We've got some serious questions about our fair state's taste in Thanksgiving side dishes. Based on the polls we've seen, we should be absolutely ashamed. Both Zippia and GrillCookBake.com put together a list of the most popular Thanksgiving side dishes in each state. While the two websites found different results for Idaho based on their criteria, both results were equally embarrassing. According to Zippia, Idahoans look forward to their side salad the most. How boring!
BOISE, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Why Idaho is Home to One of the Best Towns for Veterans to be Living in

Today is Veteran's Day, and it is important to thank one if you cross paths, as you should anytime you meet one. Without these brave men and women, we would not have the freedoms we do in this country. These brave individuals put their lives on the line for this country and have earned the respect of all who call America home. After their service, not all veterans are taken care of, and many struggle to enjoy life after their time in the military is over. This can depend on where they live, their length of service, their title in the military, and many other things, but when it comes to their time after duty, where is the best place for these men and women to enjoy their lives?
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Two Idaho Women Show Us How to Be Best Friends with Different Faiths

Having grown up on the Southside of Chicago, I was surrounded by Catholics, Lutherans, Baptists, and non-denomination Christians. If you had asked me when I was a kid what a Latter Day Saint was, I probably would've replied in the form of a blank stare. The reason? Before my husband enlisted in the United States Army, I had never heard of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Days Saints.
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

The Idaho Town Going the Way of the Dinosaurs

Bliss is a regular stop when I’m traveling the Interstate. I like to stop and eat at the Oxbow Cafe. Great food and great people. The new travel center is also a neat addition to the community. A friend told me her dad sculpted the dinosaur outside the café, basing it on a toy her brother had when he was a little boy.
BLISS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls, ID
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 1310 KLIX has the best news coverage for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy