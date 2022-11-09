Read full article on original website
News Radio 1310 KLIX
Watch: Idaho Family Celebrates Blowing Frosty To Kingdom Come
Gunplay and the holidays just go hand in hand in Idaho. One of our longtime traditions in Twin Falls has been to bring our guns out to the South Hills while Christmas tree hunting and do some target practice and feast on fried chicken from Albertsons. Idaho has been getting...
Twilight Tubing In Idaho Is A Fun New Experience
Night tubing is a new concept for me but sounds really fun! As a little kid growing up in Southern California snow wasn't something I experienced much until I got older and by that time tubing wasn't on my radar. I wanted to snowboard because it was the "cool" thing to do.
One Idaho ski area to open this weekend
MULLAN, Idaho — Ski and snowboard season begins in Idaho Saturday -- at least on one mountain. Lookout Pass will open two lifts, Chair 1 and Chair 4, on Nov. 12 and 13. Hours for the limited early-season opening are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, with opening weekend rates of $35 for adults between the ages of 18 and 61, and $25 for youth 7 to 17 years old and seniors ages 62 to 79.
Are Natural Disasters the Fate for Idahoans, or are we all Safe?
Every state seems to have its fair share of good and bad when it comes to weather. Despite the beautiful weather year round in Florida they still have hurricanes, and despite the perfect conditions in California, they can have massive earthquakes. No place is immune from natural disasters in this country, but which places are the most dangerous, and which can sleep better knowing they are safer than other states? How does Idaho compare when it comes to the threat of natural disasters?
“I Have 4-Wheel Drive” Says Boise Man After Light Snow Dusting
Near disaster struck in the Treasure Valley just a day ago, as a light dusting of snow fell on the valley floor. Just two weeks into November and Idahoans are already feeling the wrath of winter, with temperatures dropping and the scent of Christmas already in the air. One wouldn't...
Clear and sunny day in store for Idaho
Remaining moisture in the region is creating some early morning fog in some of our valleys of Idaho. Areas of the Boise mountains and the west central mountains experience patchy fog, especially in the valleys closest to those higher elevations where the moisture gets trapped. Could make for some gorgeous photography, but also is a hazard on the roadways! Visibility is limited in some of the areas this morning due to the fog.
Bucketlist Hiking in Idaho
Our hiking experience in Idaho wasn't what we were expecting. Challenging and mountainous trails were what we got and what we keep going back for. The elevation gain, the altitude and some of the most beautiful alpine lakes. If a hiking vacation is what you are after, then I would highly suggest checking out Sun Valley and Stanley. You get a little from Boise National Forest, Sawtooth National Forest and Salmon Challis National Forest.
I Would Drive From Idaho to Pick up This Car
There is a museum in Deer Lodge, Montana that is one of the best I’ve ever visited. It’s located in a part of the old state prison complex. There are nearly 200 classic and antique cars in the building. If you’re a motorhead, it’s worth the drive to see the place. From several points in Idaho, it’s only a few hours away. There are reasonably priced hotels in town (Deer Lodge is the hometown of NBA great Phil Jackson). There are multiple museums. The auto showcase is the biggest of the group.
This Tucked Away Boise Diner Has Idaho’s Best Cinnamon Roll
Here in Idaho, there are plenty of great options for breakfast. Whether it's something boujee and worthy of an Instagram post or something simple and "old school"--one this is for sure and that is the need to finish up your Idaho breakfast with something sweet!. Lets take a look at...
Watch Upcoming Peak Of Leonid Meteors In Southern Idaho
One of the planet's most dynamic meteor events will be approaching next week's end in North America. The Leonid Meteors will be racing across the night sky on consecutive evenings as numerous space rocks are expected to be highly visible for hours in an impressive celestial crescendo. The weather in...
WATCH: ‘Turkey Whisperer’ Shows Idahoans How To Coax Them
Thanksgiving is now less than two weeks away. Football, family time, and sitting down to a perfectly cooked turkey with all the familiar sides are what we look forward to the most on November 24. I've been cooking Thanksgiving meals for my family and friends for well over 20 years....
Does an Early Snowfall in Idaho Mean a Harsh Winter is Coming?
While winter doesn’t officially begin in 2022 until December 21st, we have already experienced one heavy snowfall that came weeks earlier than normal. What does that mean, if anything, for the upcoming winter season?. What Does The Recent Snowfall In Idaho Mean For the 2022-2023 Winter Season?. Some parts...
Idaho has More of This Resource Than all Other Lower 48 States
Idaho has rivers. A lot of them. According to Only In Your State, Idaho has more river miles than any other state in the lower 48. These are great for fishing, boating, and all sorts of tourist activities. It’s also great for the economy. Early Idaho survived by loading agricultural products, precious metals, and timber onto barges. These were shipped downriver and made their way to coastal cities where there was great demand as the country was growing.
Boise Braces For Severe Winter Weather This Morning
It's officially winter in Idaho as our portion of the state welcomes a rain/snow mix that will impact your morning commute. Other regions of Idaho have been hit with snowfall already, as Thanksgiving is just around the corner. Idaho ski resorts are rumored to be opening very soon as Bogus Basin has already accumulated many inches of snow.
When is it Appropriate to Turn on Your Christmas Lights in Idaho?
Idahoans Answer: "When is it Appropriate to Turn on Your Christmas Lights?" Are you a bad neighbor if your Christmas lights are already on and it’s not even Thanksgiving yet? Or, what if it’s Christmas Eve and your lights still aren’t even up yet?. I guess either...
Idaho Man Busted Cooking Chickens In Yellowstone Hot Spring
This is not a new story, but we thought it was worth revisiting as everyone is getting ready to cook birds for their Thanksgiving dinners. This is the wrong way to do it. This was weird, even by 2020 standards. A group of people, including a man from Idaho Falls, was recently busted in Yellowstone National Park while they were cooking a chicken in one of the park's geothermal hot springs.
This Tiny Idaho Bakery is Home to One of the Best Pies in America
We've got some serious questions about our fair state's taste in Thanksgiving side dishes. Based on the polls we've seen, we should be absolutely ashamed. Both Zippia and GrillCookBake.com put together a list of the most popular Thanksgiving side dishes in each state. While the two websites found different results for Idaho based on their criteria, both results were equally embarrassing. According to Zippia, Idahoans look forward to their side salad the most. How boring!
Why Idaho is Home to One of the Best Towns for Veterans to be Living in
Today is Veteran's Day, and it is important to thank one if you cross paths, as you should anytime you meet one. Without these brave men and women, we would not have the freedoms we do in this country. These brave individuals put their lives on the line for this country and have earned the respect of all who call America home. After their service, not all veterans are taken care of, and many struggle to enjoy life after their time in the military is over. This can depend on where they live, their length of service, their title in the military, and many other things, but when it comes to their time after duty, where is the best place for these men and women to enjoy their lives?
Two Idaho Women Show Us How to Be Best Friends with Different Faiths
Having grown up on the Southside of Chicago, I was surrounded by Catholics, Lutherans, Baptists, and non-denomination Christians. If you had asked me when I was a kid what a Latter Day Saint was, I probably would've replied in the form of a blank stare. The reason? Before my husband enlisted in the United States Army, I had never heard of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Days Saints.
The Idaho Town Going the Way of the Dinosaurs
Bliss is a regular stop when I’m traveling the Interstate. I like to stop and eat at the Oxbow Cafe. Great food and great people. The new travel center is also a neat addition to the community. A friend told me her dad sculpted the dinosaur outside the café, basing it on a toy her brother had when he was a little boy.
