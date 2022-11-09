Read full article on original website
Historically Low Mississippi River: Scott's BluffM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Texas-based energy company laying off 135 in Louisiana, offshore
Texas-based QuarterNorth Energy made public its layoff plans for the Lafayette office and the offshore locations in a notice to the Louisiana Workforce Commission.
theadvocate.com
Drain the swamp: Atchafalaya basin water level reached historic lows last month. Here's why
It was February 2019 when Ben Pierce had his drone out in Henderson Lake in the Atchafalaya Basin when the thing starting blinking red to indicate that something was wrong. The drone, an older DJI Phantom that he estimated was valued at $1,500-$2,000, hit a cypress tree and went into the water. Water level that day was as high as 10 feet in some areas, but it was still too cold to go in after it.
bizmagsb.com
Political rookie to take on 18-year incumbent in runoff for Louisiana Public Service Commission seat
A December runoff for a seat on the Louisiana Public Service Commission could have a significant impact on the future of the state’s energy policy, with an 18-year incumbent facing off against a young Baton Rouge activist backed by environmental groups. The Public Service Commission oversees Louisiana’s public utilities...
wbrz.com
US Army Corps working to dredge Miss. River in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - A red, dustpan dredge could be spotted in the Mississippi River near downtown Baton Rouge Friday afternoon. Sean Duffy, Executive Director of the Big River Coalition, says the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is doing scheduled maintenance, and the work is not in response to low river levels.
New seafood processing lab in Jeanerette demonstrating the future of processing industry
A field day hosted by the LSU Ag. Center and the Louisiana Sea Grant has put together the first ever seafood processing demonstration lab.
NOLA.com
I-10 in Baton Rouge won't go down to one lane each way during construction, DOTD chief says
Attorney General Jeff Landry claims the state intends to trim a stretch of Interstate 10 in Baton Rouge to one lane in each direction, but transportation chief Shawn Wilson said Friday there is no such plan. "That is absolutely not true," said Wilson, secretary for the state Department of Transportation...
beckersasc.com
Louisiana hospital sells surgery center for $8.95M
Baton Rouge, La.-based Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center sold its ASC in the same city for $8.95 million, The Advocate reported Nov. 11. The Lake Surgery Center was sold to Perkins Plaza Development, represented by orthopedic surgeon Larry "Chip" Bankston, MD., the report said. Other officers for Perkins Plaza Development include the hospital's CFO, Lowell Stanton and former Lake executive Brad Jackson.
WAFB.com
Attorney General demands answers after DOTD proposes shutting down I-10 to one lane in either direction
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Attorney General Jeff Landry is calling on the Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development to be transparent over his plans to significantly reduce the number of travel lanes on I-10 in Baton Rouge for one year or more beginning in 2024. Attorney...
UPDATE: Traffic flowing on I-10 in Iberville Parish, LSP says
Louisiana State Police have issues a traffic alert for St. Martin and two other parishes, after reporting a traffic backup of over 10 miles Friday afternoon due to an emergency repair in Iberville Parish.
NOLA.com
Crabbers pull traps from Lake Maurepas ahead of carbon capture project: 'I’m holding out'
Crabbing is in Laramie Hill’s blood. Every morning, he boards his boat, the Staffer’s Legacy, and seeks crabs along the bottom of Lake Maurepas as they migrate to and from Lake Pontchartrain every season. He’s the third in his family line to take up the business and has honed his craft for more than half his 40 years.
Mississippi River levels continue to drop, groups clean up trash
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Amazing sites have been uncovered by the historically low Mississippi river levels, but there is also plenty of trash. Community members along with the Louisiana military are using this time to pick up things that may have washed up the river’s bank. Jennifer Richardson...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Will upgrades and moving inland turn fortunes around for Baton Rouge downtown casinos?
L’Auberge Casino & Hotel has dominated the Baton Rouge gaming market for a decade, overshadowing the two downtown properties that were part of the first wave of Louisiana casinos during the 1990s. The Belle of Baton Rouge and Casino Rouge (now Hollywood Casino) gave downtown a spark following the...
brproud.com
People move into Baton Rouge at rapid pace, unemployment drops
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — People are moving to Baton Rouge at a rapid pace. “The net migration was positive, 9,000, so 9,000 more people moved in than moved out in 2021,” stated Baton Rouge Area Chamber (BRAC) Senior Vice President of Business Intelligence Andrew Fitzgerald. He said...
theadvocate.com
Our Lady of the Lake sells Lake Surgery Center for $8.95 million; see who bought it
Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center has sold its Lake Surgery Center on Perkins Road for $8.95 million to a limited liability company that includes a Baton Rouge orthopedic clinic and some of the hospital’s high-ranking executives. Perkins Plaza Development LLC, represented by Dr. Larry “Chip” Bankston,...
City-Parish officials looking to crackdown on ‘slumlords’ with new enforcement mechanism in BR
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Metro Council members are looking to crack down on ‘slumlords’ across Baton Rouge. For the last 20-plus years, there have been several attempts by city-parish officials to give some sort of power to residents who live in rental homes or apartments that are not in great condition.
postsouth.com
Plaquemine-area home prices fall 10.7% in October, with houses for sale in high demand
A typical Iberville Parish home listed for $264,750 in October, down 10.7% from the previous month's $296,500, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows. The median list home price in October was up about 13.9% from October 2021. Iberville Parish's median home was 2,201 square feet for a listed price of $142 per square foot.
Evangeline Maid Bread bakery fire not expected to affect production
Lafayette Fire Department was on the scene of a commercial fire at Evangeline Maid Bread Factory this morning.
theadvocate.com
The low river gives Baton Rouge a little more land — and volunteers fight litter there, too
From the top of the Mississippi River levee in Baton Rouge, the strip of ground that runs along the river is making the most of its time in the sun after the drought uncovered it in recent weeks. Short green grass covers the land that looks almost manicured, and butterflies...
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge residents ran drainage crew out of neighborhood while they worked on forgotten 311 request
BATON ROUGE - Jerry Cargile and Richard Oram says they woke up Friday morning to crews cleaning the ditch in front of Cargile's home, with plans to create a new ditch on the other side of his driveway. "They used a back-hoe, scraped up the dirt and hauled it off,"...
EBR Parish Attorney given ultimatum by some council members in order to not lose job
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It appears East Baton Rouge Parish Attorney Anderson ‘Andy’ Dotson is safe in his job for now, following the stormwater utility fee fiasco and the confusing gag order associated with it. WAFB has learned an ultimatum was given to Dotson last week by...
