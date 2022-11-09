ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
klin.com

Water Main Breaks Affecting Travel on North 27th Street

The northbound lanes of North 27th Street between Fairfield and Old Dairy streets are closed for an emergency water main repair. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) expects one northbound lane to reopen by noon today (Thursday). It’s not known at this time when the street will fully reopen.
LINCOLN, NE
knopnews2.com

Damage resulting from NSP leak is long term, NDCS says

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The evacuation of a housing unit yesterday at the Nebraska State Penitentiary resulted from a burst pipe and resulted in long-term damage, according to the Nebraska Department of Corrections. One hundred and thirty-four men were moved. The majority were relocated to a new housing unit at...
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Stretch Of Busy 27th Street Closed Again For Water Main Break

Lincoln, NE (November 9, 2022) The northbound lanes of North 27th Street between Fairfield and Old Dairy streets are now closed for an emergency water main repair. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) expects one northbound lane to reopen by noon on Thursday, November 10. It is not known at this time when the street will fully reopen.
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Serious Injury Accident at 70th & O

Lincoln Police News Release – Saturday, November 12, 2022. At 9am, LTU Traffic Cam is showing the intersection clear. On Saturday, November 12, 2022, at approximately 2:16 AM Lincoln Police Officers were detailed to the intersection of 70th and O Streets on report of a motor vehicle accident. Upon arrival officers received information that an eastbound white Ford Escape had struck an eastbound Gray Chevy Malibu.
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Several Lincoln Streets To Close For Sunday’s Veterans Parade

Lincoln’s fourth annual Veterans Parade will be held Sunday beginning at 2 p.m. An opening ceremony will be held on the north steps of the State Capitol and will follow “K” Street from South 21st to South 14th streets. More information is available at lincolnveteransparade.org. The parade...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Winter Awareness Day Prepares Residents for Cold

Thursday, Nov. 10 is Winter Awareness Day. While you shouldn’t expect any parades or fireworks that may come with other “holidays,” the occasion gives you the chance to begin preparing for winter. “This day is set aside so we can inform people that winter is coming, give...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Man tried hiding in attic after pursuit in western Nebraska, patrol says

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Bridgeport man tried to play hide-and-seek with troopers after a pursuit on Thursday, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Just after 6:30 p.m., a trooper tried pulling over a speeding Volkswagen Passat on Highway 385 near Bridgeport, which is east of Scottsbluff. The northbound driver...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Two arrested after pursuits in southeast Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people following separate pursuits in southeast Nebraska Wednesday. Around 5 p.m., a trooper was patrolling I-80 in Lincoln when he came upon a Toyota minivan stopped in the westbound center lane of traffic near mile marker 403. The minivan was nearly struck by multiple vehicles. As the trooper attempted to make contact with the driver, she began driving westbound.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Weather Now extra: What is a snow squall warning?

OMAHA, Neb. — It's starting to feel like winter, just in time for Winter Weather Awareness Day. Meteorologist Sean Everson shares what you need to know for this year, including the new snow squall warning. A snow squall warning is issued for short duration, intense bursts of snow and...
OMAHA, NE
klin.com

Flashing Headlines Leads To Confrontation In Gas Station Parking Lot

Lincoln Police say a 25 year old man was driving on NW 13th near West Fletcher just after 8:00 Wednesday morning when a tan Honda passed him at a high rate of speed. Lincoln Police say the man told them a Honda nearly struck a pedestrian crossing the roadway. “The victim flashed his headlights at the vehicle, which turned into the residential area,” says Sergeant Chris Vollmer.
