LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people following separate pursuits in southeast Nebraska Wednesday. Around 5 p.m., a trooper was patrolling I-80 in Lincoln when he came upon a Toyota minivan stopped in the westbound center lane of traffic near mile marker 403. The minivan was nearly struck by multiple vehicles. As the trooper attempted to make contact with the driver, she began driving westbound.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO