WOWT
Omaha body shop overwhelmed with heavily damaged cars, increased collisions to blame
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Seas of cars at Dingman’s Collision Center are still left to work on and the majority are heavily damaged. Sean Ford is the manager at Dingman’s. He says his shop hasn’t seen something like this in 30 years. “It’s been an increased volume...
klkntv.com
Portion of Salt Creek Levee Trail in west Lincoln to temporarily close
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Starting Monday, the Salt Creek Levee Trail will temporarily close between South and A Streets. During the closure, crews will be in the area to repair drainage pipes. The project is expected to be completed in three weeks. Trail goers are advised to use the...
klin.com
Water Main Breaks Affecting Travel on North 27th Street
The northbound lanes of North 27th Street between Fairfield and Old Dairy streets are closed for an emergency water main repair. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) expects one northbound lane to reopen by noon today (Thursday). It’s not known at this time when the street will fully reopen.
knopnews2.com
Damage resulting from NSP leak is long term, NDCS says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The evacuation of a housing unit yesterday at the Nebraska State Penitentiary resulted from a burst pipe and resulted in long-term damage, according to the Nebraska Department of Corrections. One hundred and thirty-four men were moved. The majority were relocated to a new housing unit at...
kfornow.com
Stretch Of Busy 27th Street Closed Again For Water Main Break
Lincoln, NE (November 9, 2022) The northbound lanes of North 27th Street between Fairfield and Old Dairy streets are now closed for an emergency water main repair. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) expects one northbound lane to reopen by noon on Thursday, November 10. It is not known at this time when the street will fully reopen.
klin.com
Serious Injury Accident at 70th & O
Lincoln Police News Release – Saturday, November 12, 2022. At 9am, LTU Traffic Cam is showing the intersection clear. On Saturday, November 12, 2022, at approximately 2:16 AM Lincoln Police Officers were detailed to the intersection of 70th and O Streets on report of a motor vehicle accident. Upon arrival officers received information that an eastbound white Ford Escape had struck an eastbound Gray Chevy Malibu.
klkntv.com
Nebraska Department of Transportation gives driving tips for deer season
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — In Nebraska, daylight saving time brings more than just a time change. It brings deer in the middle of mating season closer to city roads and highways. The deer, which are looking for food post farmers’ harvest, begin to cross the pavement at increasing rates...
Tour This Incredible Nebraska Estate Featuring a 50s Style Diner
When you see the French chateau-style home at the end of this tree-lined driveway, you may think you're in California. However, this incredible home is in Bennington, Nebraska near Omaha. This $2 million, 7,400-square-foot, 6 bedroom, 5.5 bath home sits on 14 acres. It would be hard to get bored...
klin.com
Several Lincoln Streets To Close For Sunday’s Veterans Parade
Lincoln’s fourth annual Veterans Parade will be held Sunday beginning at 2 p.m. An opening ceremony will be held on the north steps of the State Capitol and will follow “K” Street from South 21st to South 14th streets. More information is available at lincolnveteransparade.org. The parade...
klin.com
Winter Awareness Day Prepares Residents for Cold
Thursday, Nov. 10 is Winter Awareness Day. While you shouldn’t expect any parades or fireworks that may come with other “holidays,” the occasion gives you the chance to begin preparing for winter. “This day is set aside so we can inform people that winter is coming, give...
Nebraska's Official Veterans Day Parade canceled due to weather
The Bellevue Chamber of Commerce announced in a press release that Nebraska's Official Veterans Day Parade is canceled.
klkntv.com
Man tried hiding in attic after pursuit in western Nebraska, patrol says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Bridgeport man tried to play hide-and-seek with troopers after a pursuit on Thursday, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Just after 6:30 p.m., a trooper tried pulling over a speeding Volkswagen Passat on Highway 385 near Bridgeport, which is east of Scottsbluff. The northbound driver...
klkntv.com
Driver faces $10 million fine after hauling over 100 pounds of meth through Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A 53-year-old man from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, admits to hauling over 100 pounds of meth through Nebraska. Albert Bailey pleaded guilty this week after a wiretap investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration uncovered the crime in 2021. Agents discovered that Bailey was a driver for...
klkntv.com
‘Crazy strong wind’ in Nebraska rips siding, removes roof & rolls dumpsters into roads
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska State Patrol says powerful wind punished the Panhandle on Monday. The city of Chadron suffered extensive damage that removed part of the fire department’s roof, which officials shared video of. We’re also told the wind tore down fences, ripped off siding and rolled...
Officials: 2 killed in small plane crash in rural Nebraska
A pilot and a passenger in a small airplane were killed when the plane crashed in a rural area near North Platte in central Nebraska, officials said.
1011now.com
Two arrested after pursuits in southeast Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people following separate pursuits in southeast Nebraska Wednesday. Around 5 p.m., a trooper was patrolling I-80 in Lincoln when he came upon a Toyota minivan stopped in the westbound center lane of traffic near mile marker 403. The minivan was nearly struck by multiple vehicles. As the trooper attempted to make contact with the driver, she began driving westbound.
KETV.com
Weather Now extra: What is a snow squall warning?
OMAHA, Neb. — It's starting to feel like winter, just in time for Winter Weather Awareness Day. Meteorologist Sean Everson shares what you need to know for this year, including the new snow squall warning. A snow squall warning is issued for short duration, intense bursts of snow and...
klkntv.com
Two vehicle rollover crash comes dangerously close to hitting Lincoln home
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A rollover crash is under investigation in Lincoln after two vehicles collided on Wednesday morning. This happened near South 41st and F Streets, just before 8 a.m. The wreck’s impact sent a van rolling onto its roof, where it landed on a sidewalk and part...
klin.com
Fire Fighter’s Association to Distribute 10,000th Coat for Operation Warm
The Lincoln Fire Fighter’s Association (Local 644) is set to will give out its 10,000th coat during the Operation Warm Coat Handout on Friday, Nov. 11. The latest handout will take place at 9 AM at Lakeview Elementary School on 300 Capitol Beach Blvd. The Lincoln Fire Fighter’s Association...
klin.com
Flashing Headlines Leads To Confrontation In Gas Station Parking Lot
Lincoln Police say a 25 year old man was driving on NW 13th near West Fletcher just after 8:00 Wednesday morning when a tan Honda passed him at a high rate of speed. Lincoln Police say the man told them a Honda nearly struck a pedestrian crossing the roadway. “The victim flashed his headlights at the vehicle, which turned into the residential area,” says Sergeant Chris Vollmer.
