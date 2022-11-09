ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
wfdd.org

Tropical Storm Nicole heads for the Piedmont and High Country

Tropical Storm Nicole is headed for North Carolina bringing heavy rain into the northwest Piedmont region as early as this evening and picking up intensity overnight. Warning Coordination Meteorologist Nick Petro says on Friday, he’ll be on the lookout for severe weather activity. “Systems that are rooted in the...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
wataugaonline.com

Wind Advisory for Watauga & Ashe – Friday November 11, 2022

NCZ001-018-VAZ015-111700- /O.NEW.KRNK.WI.Y.0012.221111T0810Z-221112T0000Z/. Ashe-Watauga-Grayson- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Boone, Independence,. …WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING…. WHAT…Southeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. WHERE…In North Carolina, Ashe and Watauga Counties. In. Virginia, Grayson County. WHEN…Until 7 PM EST...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
WSET

Tornado warnings whirl through Central Virginia

(WSET) — A tornado warning was issued in Roanoke until 12:45 p.m. on Friday afternoon. The warning did expire on time, and as of 12:50 p.m. there have been no reports of tornado damage. A tornado watch has been issued in parts of Virginia and North Carolina, including areas...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Pinpoint Weather: Remnants of Nicole arrive tonight

The forecast track of this cyclone has the center of Nicole directly over Western Virginia on Friday evening. The rain is expected to begin after sunset tonight and linger into Friday and last all day. Flooding is possible with this event as there may be as much as 3” or more in some locations.
VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

Pinpoint Weather: Nicole to impact Virginia Friday

Our quiet pattern is expected to linger for one more day, then we expect to see some significant changes as the remnants of Nicole cross the Commonwealth Friday. Tonight, we should start to see some high clouds arrive as they fan out away from the center of Nicole. Nicole is expected to make landfall near Vero Beach in Central Florida after midnight as a Category one Hurricane.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Virginia prepares for weather impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole are being felt across Florida. Though Virginia is thousands of miles away, emergency organizations are preparing for the impacts the rainfall might bring. “We’re always in kind of a state of readiness just by the nature of our job. Danville...
VIRGINIA STATE
wataugaonline.com

After Storm Nicole much colder temperatures and snow next week

A mix bag of weather will be on tap for the High Country over the coming days. First is Storm Nicole. As of Wednesday night the storm had strengthened into a hurricane and was located off the south Florida east coast. The storm will shortly drop status to a tropical storm after the US landfall. For more on the impacts as it moves into western North Carolina on Friday follow this link.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WJHL

Some structures lost, others protected as wildfires dot Southwest Virginia

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Wildfires have popped up with regularity in Southwest Virginia during a dry and unseasonably warm start to November, the Virginia Department of Forestry (VDOF) told News Channel 11. On Thursday, crews continued to battle wildfires in Lee and Wise counties. VDOF Watershed Specialist Bill Sweeney said two large fires have […]
LEE COUNTY, VA
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com

The 15 Best Places To See Christmas Lights in Virginia (2022)

Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. Christmas in Virginia is truly a magical time for residents and visitors alike. From the small towns of Southwest Virginia and the Blue Ridge Mountain towns around the Shenandoah Valley to Virginia Beach...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy