Read full article on original website
Related
wfdd.org
Tropical Storm Nicole heads for the Piedmont and High Country
Tropical Storm Nicole is headed for North Carolina bringing heavy rain into the northwest Piedmont region as early as this evening and picking up intensity overnight. Warning Coordination Meteorologist Nick Petro says on Friday, he’ll be on the lookout for severe weather activity. “Systems that are rooted in the...
wataugaonline.com
Wind Advisory for Watauga & Ashe – Friday November 11, 2022
NCZ001-018-VAZ015-111700- /O.NEW.KRNK.WI.Y.0012.221111T0810Z-221112T0000Z/. Ashe-Watauga-Grayson- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Boone, Independence,. …WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING…. WHAT…Southeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. WHERE…In North Carolina, Ashe and Watauga Counties. In. Virginia, Grayson County. WHEN…Until 7 PM EST...
WSET
Tornado warnings whirl through Central Virginia
(WSET) — A tornado warning was issued in Roanoke until 12:45 p.m. on Friday afternoon. The warning did expire on time, and as of 12:50 p.m. there have been no reports of tornado damage. A tornado watch has been issued in parts of Virginia and North Carolina, including areas...
wfxrtv.com
Pinpoint Weather: Remnants of Nicole arrive tonight
The forecast track of this cyclone has the center of Nicole directly over Western Virginia on Friday evening. The rain is expected to begin after sunset tonight and linger into Friday and last all day. Flooding is possible with this event as there may be as much as 3” or more in some locations.
Tornado warnings issued as Tropical Depression Nicole moves across Central Virginia
Tornado warnings have been issued for several localities across the Metro-Richmond and Tri-Cities areas. As of the most recent update, the warnings will be in effect until 3:15 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11.
wfxrtv.com
Pinpoint Weather: Nicole to impact Virginia Friday
Our quiet pattern is expected to linger for one more day, then we expect to see some significant changes as the remnants of Nicole cross the Commonwealth Friday. Tonight, we should start to see some high clouds arrive as they fan out away from the center of Nicole. Nicole is expected to make landfall near Vero Beach in Central Florida after midnight as a Category one Hurricane.
WDBJ7.com
Virginia prepares for weather impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole are being felt across Florida. Though Virginia is thousands of miles away, emergency organizations are preparing for the impacts the rainfall might bring. “We’re always in kind of a state of readiness just by the nature of our job. Danville...
wataugaonline.com
After Storm Nicole much colder temperatures and snow next week
A mix bag of weather will be on tap for the High Country over the coming days. First is Storm Nicole. As of Wednesday night the storm had strengthened into a hurricane and was located off the south Florida east coast. The storm will shortly drop status to a tropical storm after the US landfall. For more on the impacts as it moves into western North Carolina on Friday follow this link.
WSET
Nicole swings rain and wind into Central Virginia with isolated warnings possible
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Remnants of what is now Tropical Storm Nicole will swing our way with pockets of heavy rain and a lot of wind energy. This wind will be both straight line and rotating. Rain totals 1" to 3" across the board. The highest flood potential will...
Tracking Nicole's impact for Virginia
The remnant of Nicole will bring rain and possible severe weather to Virginia on Friday. The first batch of rain has already moved in as of 2 am.
Some structures lost, others protected as wildfires dot Southwest Virginia
LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Wildfires have popped up with regularity in Southwest Virginia during a dry and unseasonably warm start to November, the Virginia Department of Forestry (VDOF) told News Channel 11. On Thursday, crews continued to battle wildfires in Lee and Wise counties. VDOF Watershed Specialist Bill Sweeney said two large fires have […]
WSLS
South Fork Roanoke River contaminated with ‘PFAS,’ VDH says water still safe to consume
SHAWSVILLE, Va. – The South Fork Roanoke River watershed is contaminated with PFAS, according to the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality. However, according to VDH, the water is still safe to drink. The DEQ said they received information from the Western Virginia Water Authority that results of the water...
Cast your lines: Trout being stocked for winter angling in North Carolina
More trout are coming to North Carolina waters for winter angling.
Central Virginia schools shelter in place
School districts in central Virginia say they are taking steps "to keep students safe" as severe storms hit the Richmond area and tornado warnings continue to be extended.
Election Results: Local races in Central Virginia
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com
The 15 Best Places To See Christmas Lights in Virginia (2022)
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. Christmas in Virginia is truly a magical time for residents and visitors alike. From the small towns of Southwest Virginia and the Blue Ridge Mountain towns around the Shenandoah Valley to Virginia Beach...
Comments / 0