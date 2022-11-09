Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured In Greenville Road Rollover Crash
A woman was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Greenville Road in Christian County Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV was northbound when the driver lost control and the SUV ran off the road. The SUV then hit a culvert causing it to overturn twice before...
wkdzradio.com
Woman Struck By Vehicle In Hopkinsville Parking Lot
A woman was hit by a vehicle in a parking lot on Canton Street in Hopkinsville Thursday night. Hopkinsville Police say the woman was walking in the Walmart parking lot when she was hit by a truck. The woman was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health for leg and...
wkdzradio.com
Trigg County Home Severely Damaged In Fire
A home on Apache Trail in Trigg County was severely damaged in a fire Friday morning. East Golden Pond firefighters say they were called to the area for a brush fire just before 2 a.m. and found a home on fire along with around 4 acres of land burning. Firefighters...
wkdzradio.com
I-24 Road Work in Christian County Could Be Completed by Thanksgiving
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says road work on I-24 near Oak Grove and the state line should be complete in the next two weeks. Final paving work is scheduled to begin Monday and be complete by next Friday. Off ramps at Exit 89 have been closed while the construction work has been taking place. Once the paving of I-24 eastbound is completed, tie-in work at Exit 89 will be completed.
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured In Bradshaw Road Single-Vehicle Crash
A woman was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Bradshaw Road in Christian County Tuesday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say the woman was southbound when she lost control of her SUV causing it to run off the road and into a ditch. The woman was taken by ambulance...
wkdzradio.com
Details Released In Crash Involving Hopkinsville Police Officer
Police have released more information about a wreck on South Main Street in Hopkinsville that sent three people to the hospital Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say Officer Larry Johnston was southbound on South Main Street looking at a call he was responding to when he didn’t notice the light change to red at the intersection of East 7th Street.
Traffic stop leads to pursuit, crash, arrest in Simpson County
A Franklin man is facing a number of charges -- including wanton endangerment -- after a weekend traffic stop turned into a chase in Simpson County.
WBKO
KSP responds to accidents during heavy rainfall
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police have confirmed four car accidents on I-65 Friday morning due to rainfall and road conditions. KSP Trooper Daniel Priddy confirmed that one of the accidents has shut down one lane in each direction at the 2 mile marker near Franklin. KSP encourages...
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Trigg County Single-Vehicle Crash
A wreck on New Hope Road in Trigg County sent a man to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say Ernest Allen Jr. was southbound when his SUV ran off the road and hit a culvert. Allen was taken by ambulance to Trigg County Hospital for injuries....
wkdzradio.com
Man Served Warrants For Theft And Fleeing From Police
A man was served several warrants Saturday morning at the Christian County Jail in connection to a pursuit and a stolen vehicle last year. Hopkinsville Police say on July 23, 2021, 33-year-old Patrick Boston fled from Christian County Sheriff’s Deputies when they attempted to stop him for speeding. He...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia woman escapes injury in Central City rollover crash
A 31-year-old Centralia woman escaped serious injury in a rollover crash in Central City Wednesday night. Central City Police Chief James Ramsey says Lindsay Brandt of South Hickory Street struck a parked car while traveling southbound in the 100 block of North Commercial Street. Her car then slid down the side of the parked vehicle until her car turned over in the middle of the road.
wkdzradio.com
Two Tractor-Trailers Destroyed In Early Morning Fire
Two tractor-trailers caught fire at a gas station on Fort Campbell Boulevard near the Interstate 24 interchange in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville firefighters say both tractor-trailers were engulfed in flames when they arrived just before 2 a.m. The cause of the fire has not been determined. One of the drivers...
whopam.com
Man served with warrants for pursuit, auto theft
Several warrants, including ones for a pursuit and theft of a vehicle, were served Saturday morning at the Christian County against a California man. One alleges that on September 1, 33-year old Patrick Boston of Fresno, California got inside a pickup that had been left running outside a Circle K on Lafayette Road and drove away.
wevv.com
Warrant issued for man's arrest after fatal hit-and-run in Hopkins County
Authorities in Hopkins County, Kentucky, say they have a suspect in a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run that happened early Wednesday morning. The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office says it's looking for 34-year-old Douglas "Nathan" Phelps, who is shown in the photo on this article. The sheriff's office said Thursday that a warrant...
Cop, driver injured in downtown Hopkinsville crash
A Wednesday morning wreck reportedly sent two people -- including a police officer -- to the hospital in Hopkinsville.
wevv.com
Funeral arrangements announced for Hanson man killed in hit-and-run
The funeral arrangements have now been set for a man who was hit by a car and killed in Hanson Wednesday. According to an online obituary, 30-year-old Zachary Higgins of Hanson, was born on November 25, 1991, in Madisonville, KY, to Doug and Sherry Bennett Higgins. He attended Murray State...
wkdzradio.com
Woman And Police Officer Injured In Hopkinsville Crash
A wreck on South Main Street in Hopkinsville sent a woman and a police officer to the hospital Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV and a police officer’s cruiser collided at the intersection injuring both drivers. The police officer had a head injury and the driver of the...
Man hit on side of I-40 East in Dickson County, left in critical condition
A man was hit while trying to change a flat tire in Dickson County Tuesday evening because a motorist reportedly failed to move over on Interstate 40.
kbsi23.com
Graves County man killed in accident with bulldozer
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Graves County man was killed in an accident involved a bulldozer. Mark T. Diel, 60, of Kirksey was found dead in a farm field under a bulldozer on Nov. 8 by his neighbor. Diel had been working on the dozer when it rolled...
wkdzradio.com
Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Charges In Trigg County
A traffic stop on North Tanyard Road in Trigg County led to drug charges for a Cadiz man Thursday night. Trigg County Sheriff’s Deputy Gary Hicks says 58-year-old Florentino Brown was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped and during the stop he was asked to step out of the vehicle as Hicks’s K9 went around the vehicle to check for the odor of drugs.
Comments / 0