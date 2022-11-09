Military recruits receive full-tuition scholarships to ROTC schools at New York Jets game: ‘Truly grateful’

Read full article on original website
28-Year-Old Man Was Brutally Tortured, Bitten, And Robbed on Manhattan Subway PlatformAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Purse Snatchers Open Fire on Good Samaritan in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Hit & Run: FedEx Truck Drags Pedestrian Through Brooklyn - Police Search For DriverBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
Muggers Shove Victims to Sidewalk in Separate Attacks in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Nicole's Remnants, Torrential Rain And 50 MPH Winds Hit New YorkAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
On Veterans Day, New York teen honors WWII veteran with memorial and personalized creations
Armando "Chick" Galella is honored by Tarrytown's Dylan Smith with a memorial and some Lego figures, made for his descendants. The memorial, two benches, honors Galello's military service.
caribbeantoday.com
Caribbean American Legislator Monique Chandler-Waterman Gives Thanks for First Full-Term Election
NEW YORK, New York – After her landslide victory in midterm elections in the United States, Caribbean American legislator Monique Chandler-Waterman has thanked voters in New York’s 58th State Assembly District in Brooklyn for her electing her for her first two-year-term. “Thank you for electing me to my...
NY judge blocks ability to issue pot licenses in Brooklyn, 4 other regions
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A New York federal judge has sided with a Michigan company that claims New York State’s process of issuing retail marijuana licenses is discriminatory against applicants who live out of the state. The ruling comes as state regulators are preparing to approve the first batch of licenses for dispensaries to start […]
Clark, NJ just proved it welcomes racists (Opinion)
So I guess we can only conclude that the majority of voters in Clark have no moral problem with racism. They just re-elected all four incumbent Republican Township Council members up for re-election on Tuesday. Frank G. Mazzarella, Patrick O’Connor, Steven M. Hund and Brian P. Toal. Sure, some...
Red Wave that eluded the national map does appear on Long Island
MINEOLA — Prior to Election Day, there had been a lot of talk in conservative political and media circles about a nationwide red wave. While it hasn’t exactly come to pass, overall gains in congressional seats by Republicans have been helped by a total change in representation on Long Island. All four congressional districts serving […]
Adams signs 7 bills to 'reaffirm' promises to NYC families: 'You are not alone'
Mayor Eric Adams signed a package of seven bills Wednesday meant to support mothers, working parents, caregivers and families in New York City.
New York Times' fraught history covering Jews, Israel draws fresh backlash amid report on Hasidic schools
FIRST ON FOX – The New York Times said last month that a string of investigations – some which were accused of being "politicized hit piece[s]" against Jews – is a part of its "financial success" strategy, adding to a long list of controversy of what some critics have alleged is an "anti-Jewish animus" at one of the nation's leading papers.
‘This was my life...Now it’s ruined’: Controversy sparks over election of new CB1 district manager
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The first in-person Community Board 1 meeting since the pandemic turned controversial and heated over the selection of a new district manager to replace the late Joseph Carroll, who died in April at the age of 74 following a brief illness. Carroll was one of...
Many in NYC’s Orthodox neighborhoods flipped for Zeldin as yeshiva school oversight strengthens
Voters at at a poll site in South Williamsburg. Data shows that Orthodox Jewish voters were swayed to vote for the Republican candidate as yeshiva school face more oversight. [ more › ]
invisiblepeople.tv
NYC Shelter Turns 60 Homeless Men Away: We Must Stop Underfunding Homeless Services
More than 60 single men experiencing homelessness were denied their right to shelter in New York City. According to a joint statement from the Coalition for the Homeless and Legal Aid, this breach is immoral and illegal. When Seeking Shelter in the City that Never Sleeps Becomes an Exhausting, Futile...
cityandstateny.com
Dems feel extra weird about partying at Somos this year, after lackluster general
Fresh off the 8 a.m. plane to San Juan, Puerto Rico, a Democratic elected official was thinking about the night before while they waited at the baggage claim. “It was embarrassing hearing on CNN last night that New York screwed up,” they said. There’s a bit of a...
Founder of fascist gang Proud Boys gets NYC comedy tour stop canceled for 2nd time, tries 3rd attempt on LI
A stop on a comedy tour organized by Gavin McInnes, the founder of the Proud Boys, was canceled on Thursday night after the mayor of Rutherford warned of potential violence.
Only Black-Owned Restaurant on New York’s City Island Receives Racist Hate Mail
Several minority-owned restaurants on City Island in the Bronx, N.Y., have received racist hate mail and flyers. As of Monday, Nov. 7, the New York Police Department (NYPD) has not announced any arrests, per CBS News, though a source told the news outlet that the Hate Crimes Unit had identified a suspect.
Dad of tourist killed in New York City rips Hochul as 'out of touch to suffering of families like mine'
New York Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul is "tone-deaf to the suffering of families like mine" when it comes to violent crime, the dad of an Indiana tourist shot and killed in Brooklyn says.
wnynewsnow.com
Kathy Hochul Elected As New York State’s First Female Governor
NEW YORK, NY (WNY News Now) – Kathy Hochul was elected as New York’s first female Govenor on Tuesday night. The Democrat declared victory around 11:30 p.m. while speaking to supporters in New York City. Hochul, who became New York’s governor when her predecessor Andrew Cuomo resigned amid...
Dem On Dem Violence: Kathy Hochul And London Breed Argue Over Which Liberal Stronghold Has More Crime
Dem On Dem Violence: Kathy Hochul And London Breed Argue Over Which Liberal Stronghold Has More Crime Trevor Schakohl on November 10, 2022 Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and San Francisco Mayor London Breed traded slights on the levels of crime in Breed’s jurisdiction and New York City. Hochul said in a Saturday MSNBC interview prior to her Tuesday election that New York City “will never be San Francisco” when it comes to crime, responding to host Stephanie Ruhle’s comment that New Yorkers “don’t feel safe” and fear they “could be San Francisco.” Breed told ABC 7 in a The post Dem On Dem Violence: Kathy Hochul And London Breed Argue Over Which Liberal Stronghold Has More Crime appeared first on Shore News Network.
In Ocean County, it looks like it’s time for The Donald to wave goodbye | Mulshine
I spent election night covering the Republican victory party in Ocean County. Several speakers said that Ocean County, where I live, is the No. 1 Republican county in the state. That’s undeniable. Not content to stop there, a couple of them pronounced Ocean the most powerful Republican county in...
Town cancels event at N.J. arts center due to possibility of ‘confrontation,’ mayor says
A Thursday event planned for the Williams Center, a Rutherford arts venue, was cancelled by borough officials because of the “potential for confrontation,” Mayor Frank Nunziato said in a statement. “Unbeknownst to the borough, an event was planned for this evening at the Williams Center, news of which...
Republican wins New York’s 4th District, flipping key House seat red
Republican Anthony D'Esposito won the House race for New York’s 4th Congressional District, edging out Democratic opponent Lauren Gillen and flipping the seat red for the first time in more than two decades.
Owners of company providing services to NYC migrants are major supporters of governors who bused them north
Rows of cots inside the encampment on Randall's Island where SLSCO is under contract to provide services to asylum seekers. According to campaign finance records, the family that owns and operates SLSCO, a Galveston-based company hired by the city to provide services to asylum seekers at emergency response centers, has given generously to governors in Texas and Florida. The Council's immigration committee chair is calling on the city to “ditch” the company. [ more › ]
