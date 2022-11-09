Governor Kathy Hochul has directed state agencies to prepare emergency response assets as the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole are expected to impact New York as early as Friday evening, bringing the potential for heavy rain and flooding. The largest rainfall totals of two to three inches, with some localized higher totals, are expected in the Central New York, Finger Lakes and Western New York regions, as well as areas in the Tug Hill plateau in the North Country region. Minor flooding in flood-prone areas is likely and maximum wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible, with higher windspeeds expected downstate. Governor Hochul urged New Yorkers to closely monitor local forecasts over the next few days for weather conditions, and to follow any potential emergency orders issued before or during extreme weather events. New York State agencies and authorities have already engaged local government partners throughout the state and stand at the ready to respond, as needed.

1 DAY AGO