State Representative-Elect Dale Zorn Reacts to Election Night Win
Adrian, MI – State Representative-elect for Michigan’s newly-drawn 34th district…which includes most of Lenawee County…was won by Dale Zorn. The unofficial results from Tuesday’s election showed that the Republican, and former State Senator, defeated Democrat John Dahlgren by over 9,000 votes. Zorn gave his reaction to WLEN News after the election…
2022 Election Results: Ballot Issues in Washtenaw County
In Ann Arbor, the city’s 20-year, one-mill, ‘City Charter Amendment for Community Climate Action” measure passed by a wide margin. More than 71% of Ann Arbor voters approved the measure. Collections will begin in 2023 and it will generate about $6.8-million-dollars in revenue the first year. All...
FACT FOCUS: Did late night Michigan voting lines show fraud?
Michigan saw record turnout for a midterm election this week, with control of the governor’s office and referendums on abortion and voting rights in the balance. But with a heightened focus on voting problems and irregularities nationwide, Ann Arbor became a target for false information following reports of long lines of voters waiting to cast ballots late into the night Tuesday in the college community.
Maps show how Washtenaw County voted on abortion, governor’s race
ANN ARBOR, MI — Over 182,000 voters across Washtenaw County cast ballots in the Nov. 8 election, amounting to a 56% turnout. With over 75% casting straight-party ballots for Democrats, the county contributed to the blue wave that helped give Democrats big wins in Michigan. Ann Arbor-area voters helped...
Election results for the Nov. 8 general election in Ann Arbor, Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI — Voters across Washtenaw County are electing candidates in nine Michigan House and Senate seats and deciding 25 local ballot proposals in the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. In Ann Arbor, a new climate-action tax proposal will share the ballot with mayoral and city council...
Here’s who voters picked in the contested Jackson County commission races on Nov. 8
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Voters have picked a longtime incumbent commissioner and a newcomer in the two contested Jackson County Board of Commissioner races in the Tuesday, Nov. 8 general election. John Willis, a Democrat from Jackson, defeated incumbent Republican Jeromy Alexander for the District 7 seat that covers...
John James projected to win race for Michigan's 10th Congressional District
The Associated Press has projected that Republican John James will win the election to represent Michigan's 10th Congressional District.
Is Livingston County becoming more Democratic?
Is the Livingston County GOP's stranglehold on local politics starting to break? Recent election numbers seem to suggest so. Sorry. Only premium subscribers to The Livingston Post have access to this content. Become a subscriber to read this and other premium content on our site.
Northern Michigan Conservation Officer Given Top Award
Cpl. Mike Hearn, a Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officer from Kalkaska County, was recognized as the 2021 Shikar Safari Wildlife Officer of the Year at Thursday’s Michigan Natural Resources Commission meeting at the Lansing Community College West Campus in Lansing. The award is the highest state honor...
While Democrats take state control, local Republicans sweep the board
Local Republicans swept their races on Nov. 8 as Democrats took control of Michigan’s legislative and executive branches. State Rep. Andrew Fink won re-election to represent the 35th District, and former state Rep. Joseph Bellino Jr. won his state Senate race in the 16th District. Both candidates are Republicans.
Recapping the election: Democrats in charge in Lansing, a northern Michigan House district turns blue, some GOP incumbents hold on
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer led a ticket that won a historic sweep of election victories Tuesday night, putting Democrats in control of Lansing. This is the first time that’s happened in four decades. In a formal victory speech Wednesday, Whitmer spoke about some goals for the coming four years. “Our...
See who was elected to 3 Michigan university boards
Six Democrats won elections to sit on the boards of Michigan’s three largest public universities. For the University of Michigan Board of Regents, Kathy White won with 25% of the vote followed by Michael Behm with 24%. They narrowly beat two Republican candidates, according to unofficial election results reported by the Michigan Secretary of State Wednesday afternoon.
3 incumbents voted out of school board seats in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI - With Tuesday’s election in the books, school boards across Jackson County are ready to welcome new members. Across the county, three incumbents seeking reelection in contested races were voted out of their seats on Nov. 8. They are Columbia School District trustee Garrick Zuver, Hanover-Horton School District trustee Diane Anderson and Michigan Center Public Schools trustee Travis Barnett.
After the School Board Election: Moving Forward
As election officials wrap up their work following long hours at the polls, the Chelsea School District (CSD) community have four new members of the board of education. According to unofficial results from the county, the highest number of votes for the six-year term positions went to Glenn Fox, Kate Henson, and Michelle Craig.
What’s next for Whitmore Lake Public Schools after operating millage fails?
WHITMORE LAKE, MI - A seemingly routine non-homestead operating millage was voted down by residents of Whitmore Lake Public Schools in the Tuesday, Nov. 8 general election. Superintendent Tom DeKeyser now is trying to provide clarity about why he thinks that happened and what the district can do to ensure it collects all of its per-student state aid.
Road millages pass, fail in Jackson County townships in Nov. 8 election
JACKSON, MI – Voters living in two Jackson County townships were split road bond and millage proposals that appeared on their Nov. 8 election ballots. Voters living in Leoni Township voted against a $25.6-million bond to repair all of its local roads, while Concord Township passed a renewal of a road millage for continued maintenance and repairs.
2022 Lenawee County Midterm Election Results
Adrian, MI – The polls are open in Lenawee County, and across the country, today for the 2022 Midterm election. Voters will have impactful decisions to make, up and down the ballot…from the governorship to congressional representation, from local school board races to state representatives. The polls will...
Meet the University of Michigan student who waited in line for 6 hours to register to vote, cast ballot
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The final vote in Ann Arbor was cast at 2 a.m. the morning after the midterm election began. Voters were met with long lines and long waits way after the polls closed on the University of Michigan campus. Students and some faculty left it until...
Michigan's 7th District viewing parties capture different moods in hours preceding Slotkin's victory
The State News attended both election viewing parties of Michigan's 7th Congressional District candidates - Rep. Elissa Slotkin and Michigan Sen. Tom Barrett - Tuesday night.Both events portrayed different moods to the media. Slotkin's was an open and celebratory event, touting victories big and small into the early hours of the morning. Barrett's was a private affair in which media was not allowed inside, with the candidate coming down a handful times throughout the night to update the press.Slotkin was declared winner of the 7th District race at around 3:15 a.m. by the Associated Press, with 50.9% of the vote.Slotkin's...
What voters in Macomb County are saying after the 2022 Midterm Election
People across the state are waking up to the latest results from the 2022 Midterm Election, and voters have made their voices heard loud and clear.
