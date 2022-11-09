ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washtenaw County, MI

wlen.com

State Representative-Elect Dale Zorn Reacts to Election Night Win

Adrian, MI – State Representative-elect for Michigan’s newly-drawn 34th district…which includes most of Lenawee County…was won by Dale Zorn. The unofficial results from Tuesday’s election showed that the Republican, and former State Senator, defeated Democrat John Dahlgren by over 9,000 votes. Zorn gave his reaction to WLEN News after the election…
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
wemu.org

2022 Election Results: Ballot Issues in Washtenaw County

In Ann Arbor, the city’s 20-year, one-mill, ‘City Charter Amendment for Community Climate Action” measure passed by a wide margin. More than 71% of Ann Arbor voters approved the measure. Collections will begin in 2023 and it will generate about $6.8-million-dollars in revenue the first year. All...
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
The Associated Press

FACT FOCUS: Did late night Michigan voting lines show fraud?

Michigan saw record turnout for a midterm election this week, with control of the governor’s office and referendums on abortion and voting rights in the balance. But with a heightened focus on voting problems and irregularities nationwide, Ann Arbor became a target for false information following reports of long lines of voters waiting to cast ballots late into the night Tuesday in the college community.
MICHIGAN STATE
thelivingstonpost.com

Is Livingston County becoming more Democratic?

Is the Livingston County GOP's stranglehold on local politics starting to break? Recent election numbers seem to suggest so. Sorry. Only premium subscribers to The Livingston Post have access to this content. Become a subscriber to read this and other premium content on our site.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Northern Michigan Conservation Officer Given Top Award

Cpl. Mike Hearn, a Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officer from Kalkaska County, was recognized as the 2021 Shikar Safari Wildlife Officer of the Year at Thursday’s Michigan Natural Resources Commission meeting at the Lansing Community College West Campus in Lansing. The award is the highest state honor...
KALKASKA COUNTY, MI
hillsdalecollegian.com

While Democrats take state control, local Republicans sweep the board

Local Republicans swept their races on Nov. 8 as Democrats took control of Michigan’s legislative and executive branches. State Rep. Andrew Fink won re-election to represent the 35th District, and former state Rep. Joseph Bellino Jr. won his state Senate race in the 16th District. Both candidates are Republicans.
HILLSDALE, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

See who was elected to 3 Michigan university boards

Six Democrats won elections to sit on the boards of Michigan’s three largest public universities. For the University of Michigan Board of Regents, Kathy White won with 25% of the vote followed by Michael Behm with 24%. They narrowly beat two Republican candidates, according to unofficial election results reported by the Michigan Secretary of State Wednesday afternoon.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

3 incumbents voted out of school board seats in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, MI - With Tuesday’s election in the books, school boards across Jackson County are ready to welcome new members. Across the county, three incumbents seeking reelection in contested races were voted out of their seats on Nov. 8. They are Columbia School District trustee Garrick Zuver, Hanover-Horton School District trustee Diane Anderson and Michigan Center Public Schools trustee Travis Barnett.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
chelseaupdate.com

After the School Board Election: Moving Forward

As election officials wrap up their work following long hours at the polls, the Chelsea School District (CSD) community have four new members of the board of education. According to unofficial results from the county, the highest number of votes for the six-year term positions went to Glenn Fox, Kate Henson, and Michelle Craig.
CHELSEA, MI
MLive

Road millages pass, fail in Jackson County townships in Nov. 8 election

JACKSON, MI – Voters living in two Jackson County townships were split road bond and millage proposals that appeared on their Nov. 8 election ballots. Voters living in Leoni Township voted against a $25.6-million bond to repair all of its local roads, while Concord Township passed a renewal of a road millage for continued maintenance and repairs.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
wlen.com

2022 Lenawee County Midterm Election Results

Adrian, MI – The polls are open in Lenawee County, and across the country, today for the 2022 Midterm election. Voters will have impactful decisions to make, up and down the ballot…from the governorship to congressional representation, from local school board races to state representatives. The polls will...
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Michigan's 7th District viewing parties capture different moods in hours preceding Slotkin's victory

The State News attended both election viewing parties of Michigan's 7th Congressional District candidates - Rep. Elissa Slotkin and Michigan Sen. Tom Barrett - Tuesday night.Both events portrayed different moods to the media. Slotkin's was an open and celebratory event, touting victories big and small into the early hours of the morning. Barrett's was a private affair in which media was not allowed inside, with the candidate coming down a handful times throughout the night to update the press.Slotkin was declared winner of the 7th District race at around 3:15 a.m. by the Asso﻿ciated Press, with 50.9% of the vote.Slotkin's...
MICHIGAN STATE

