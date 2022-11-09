Read full article on original website
Nevada Democrats sweep 3 key House seats in close battles
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Incumbent Democrats in Nevada have swept three key swing seats in the western battleground state that Republicans had targeted in their bid to take control of the U.S. House. Representatives Dina Titus, Steven Horsford and Susie Lee all held off GOP challengers in close congressional races in southern Nevada. Vote-counting is continuing because ballots postmarked by Election Day are accepted until Saturday in Nevada. Although Republicans targeted all three races, there will be no new faces in Nevada’s House delegation next year. Veteran Republican Rep. Mark Amodei retained his rural northern Nevada seat, which no Democrat has ever won.
Democrat wins Arizona elections post over GOP conspiracist
PHOENIX (AP) — Democrat Adrian Fontes has won the top elections post in Arizona, defeating a Republican rival who attended the Jan. 6 rally that preceded the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol and who said he would not have certified Joe Biden’s win in the state. Fontes formerly oversaw parts of the election system in Arizona’s largest county and has said Republican Mark Finchem represented a danger to democracy if he had won. The secretary of state, working with the governor and attorney general, has broad authority to rewrite the state’s election rules and plays a role in the certification of election results.
All eyes turn to Nevada’s critical Senate, House races
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Eyes across the U.S. turned to the swing state of Nevada on Wednesday, where critical races — including one that could determine control of the U.S. Senate — remained too early to call. The national tug-of-war between the Democratic and Republican parties is encapsulated in nearly every level of government in Nevada, but especially at the top. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto is fending off a challenge from Republican Adam Laxalt, three House seats remain in limbo and the Democratic governor is in a tight race with a Republican sheriff. Both Republican and Democrats in high-profile races have urged supporters to be patient. The mail ballot count could last through Nov. 12.
Nevada’s critical US Senate, House races too early to call
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Critical races in Nevada are too early to call Wednesday, including one that could determine control of the U.S. Senate. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, a Democrat, is fending off a challenge from Republican Adam Laxalt. Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak is in a tight race for reelection against Las Vegas-area Sheriff Joe Lombardo and three House seats are in limbo. A significant number of mail-in ballots are still to be counted. Candidates from both parties in high-profile races have urged supporters to be patient. Officials have until Nov. 17 to finish the counting.
Hobbs defeats challenger Anderson to remain Washington secretary of state
OLYMPIA, Wash. – Incumbent Secretary of State Steve Hobbs beat Julie Anderson in the race for Washington secretary of State. Hobbs was appointed secretary of state in 2021, after former Republican Secretary of State Kim Wyman was appointed to a position in the Biden administration. He had served in the Washington state Senate from 2007 to 2021.
Democrats hold small but shrinking lead in key Arizona races
PHOENIX (AP) — Margins between Democrats and Republicans have narrowed considerably in key Arizona races. Election officials have been chipping away at counting more than half a million mail ballots returned on Election Day and shortly before. Democrats maintained small but dwindling leads in key races for U.S. Senate, governor, secretary of state and attorney general Wednesday, while Republicans were optimistic the late-counted ballots would break heavily in their favor, as they did in 2020. It could take several days before it’s clear who won some of the closer contests. With Republicans still in the hunt, it remained unclear whether the stronger-than-expected showing for Democrats would extend to Arizona.
Republican concedes race for New Mexico House seat
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Incumbent Republican Rep. Yvette Herrell has conceded defeat in a close-fought race for New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District, clearing the path to victory for Democratic challenger Gabe Vasquez. The Associated Press has not declared a winner in the race. Herrell blasted recent changes to her district’s boundaries by Democratic legislators at the expense of rural voters and said she is confident Republicans will retake the seat in 2024. Vasquez declared victory and said he would take on a sacred responsibility to represent the district that stretches from the U.S. border with Mexico across desert oilfields of the Permian Basin and portions of Albuquerque. Court challenges are pending against a redistricting plan that divvied up a conservative, oil-producing region.
Georgia’s dogged and focused Kemp overcomes Trump and Abrams
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Republican Brian Kemp is arguing that his no-drama conservative approach is the way forward for the GOP as he celebrates his reelection as governor. Kemp overcame attacks by President Donald Trump, demolished a primary challenge from a former U.S. senator and again vanquished Democrat Stacey Abrams. The performance came even as Kemp was often underestimated. But he avoided attacking Trump and used his office to bolster his standings, signing conservative legislation while spending heavily. she was unable to overcome the advantages Kemp built up. Kemp’s favorability ratings consistently topped those of Abrams in polls, reflecting years of Republican attacks on Abrams.
Colorado voters decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms
DENVER (AP) — Colorado voters have passed a ballot initiative to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms for people 21 and older and to create state-regulated centers where participants can experience the drug. Colorado becomes the second state after Oregon to establish a regulated system for substances like psilocybin and psilocin, the hallucinogens found in some mushrooms. Colorado’s initiative eventually will allow an advisory board to add other plant-based psychedelic drugs to the program. Proponents argued that the state’s current approach to mental health has failed and that naturally occurring psychedelics can treat depression, PTSD, anxiety and addiction. Critics said decriminalization would jeopardize public safety.
Bet on it: Sports gambling effort in California is not over
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The effort to legalize sports betting in California ran headlong into a typical challenge for competing ballot measures as they were battered by negative advertising that doomed both to spectacular failure in the most expensive ballot race in U.S. history. With more than 5 million votes counted Wednesday, more than 80% of voters rejected an effort that would have allowed online and phone wagers and 70% opposed a measure to let gamblers place sports bets at tribal casinos and horse tracks. Supporters of both measures say they will reevaluate how to stake a claim to a potential billion dollar market in the nation’s most populous state.
Late Pennsylvania rep was on ballot due to law, not fraud
Voters in Pennsylvania did reelect the late state Rep. Tony DeLuca in Tuesday’s midterm elections even though the 85-year-old Democrat died of cancer Oct. 9. But accusations that it suggested shoddy elections or cheating misrepresent the situation. State law stipulates that substitutes, in the case of the death of a candidate, cannot be submitted after ballots have started printing — late September, in this case. A special election will be held to fill his seat.
Slavery, involuntary servitude rejected by 4 states’ voters
Voters in four states have approved ballot measures that will change their state constitutions to prohibit slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for crime. The measures could curtail the use of prison labor in Alabama, Oregon, Tennessee and Vermont. In Louisiana, a former slave-holding state, lawmakers trying to pass a similar measure ended up torpedoing it over ambiguous language. Anti-slavery advocates celebrated the results as a signal for what is possible in the effort to end the slavery exception in the U.S. Constitution.
After big win, Noem looks to cut tax, safeguard abortion ban
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem enjoyed a large reelection margin as she continued to angle for national prominence from her small state. The large win seemed to be proof of the popularity of her hands-off approach to pandemic restrictions, but as she enters her second term, she will face challenges. Noem is looking to enact a historic tax cut and fend off attempts to soften the state’s abortion ban. But she will be working with Republicans in a Legislature that has not always been on board with the governor.
Kentucky voters reject anti-abortion constitutional amendment in conservative state with near-total ban
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky voters reject anti-abortion constitutional amendment in conservative state with near-total ban.
US outlines effects of withdrawing land from oil drilling
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. Interior Department’s plan to withdraw hundreds of square miles in New Mexico from oil and gas production for the next 20 years is expected to result in only a few dozen wells not being drilled on federal land surrounding Chaco Culture National Historical Park. Land managers on Thursday released an environmental assessment of the plan first outlined by Interior Secretary Deb Haaland in 2021 in response to the concerns of Native American tribes in New Mexico and Arizona. Environmentalists say the agency needs to take a broader look at the cumulative effects of development if they want to preserve cultural sites and limit pollution from ongoing development beyond the proposed withdrawal zone.
Workers’ Wages on the Ballot: Here’s What Happened
When wage increases are on the ballot, voters usually say yes. That was the case in multiple states with one notable loss in Portland, Maine. Meanwhile, Illinois cemented collective bargaining rights into its constitution, and Tennessee will bake right-to-work law into its own. Here’s how the 2022 midterm election played...
EPA to consider tougher locomotive emissions rules
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency said Wednesday it will consider adopting stricter rules on locomotive emissions in response to concerns by California regulators. EPA investigators will evaluate whether the agency needs to update the pollution standards for locomotives that the agency put in place in 2008. The EPA team will also look at what it can do to encourage railroads to upgrade their locomotives. The EPA said it recognizes that even after those 2008 rules locomotives have continued to be a significant source of emissions associated with increased cancer risks and other health problems, particularly in neighborhoods around ports and railyards.
California seeks to pair home energy storage, rooftop solar
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California regulators have proposed changes to the state’s robust residential solar market aimed at encouraging more at-home battery systems that store power for use at night. People with solar panels can sell their extra energy to power companies for bill credits. Major utilities want to see that subsidy reduced, but solar companies say doing so would harm California’s booming market as the state tries to transition to cleaner energy. The new proposal marks regulators’ second attempt at reforming the system in the past year. It eliminates a solar-specific fee from an earlier proposal but lessens the payment customers get for sharing their power.
Tropical Depression Nicole raining from Georgia to New York
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicole is now a depression dumping heavy rain in places from Georgia to New York. Flooding is still possible in urban and mountain areas, with as much as 8 inches of rainfall predicted for the Blue Ridge Mountains. A nighttime curfew is now lifted in the Daytona Beach area, where dozens of homes and high-rises have been declared structurally unsafe. The buildings were evacuated as Nicole’s storm surge erased the beach and compromised their foundations. Some houses lost their backsides as the storm swallowed the shore. At least three deaths were reported — a man and woman electrocuted by a downed power line in Orange County, Florida and a man whose yacht was slammed by waves against a dock in Cocoa.
California sues over ‘forever chemicals’ that taint water
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A lawsuit filed by the state of California accuses 3M, Dupont and 16 smaller companies of covering up the harm caused to the environment and the public from chemicals that have over decades found their way into waterways and human bloodstreams. Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the lawsuit Thursday against the manufacturers of compounds that have been used in consumer goods and industry since the 1940s. The chemicals are found in firefighting foams, nonstick frying pans, cleaning sprays, rugs, cosmetics and countless other products. 3M says it acted responsibly in its manufacturing. Dupont says it looks forward to defending its record of safety.
