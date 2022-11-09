Read full article on original website
DNA Finally Tested in 22-Year-Old Murder of Massachusetts TeenStill UnsolvedWarren, MA
Webster Firefighters Quickly Knock Down House FireQuiet Corner AlertsWebster, MA
Tufts Dems, Republicans, Democratic Socialists convene for ‘Triple Threat Debate’The Tufts Daily
Needham Artist Karen Krieger Featured in Land/ Water Exhibition at Inner Space Fine Arts in North Reading, MATodd KriegerNorth Reading, MA
The Worcester EcoTarium Invites Children of All Ages to 'Science Tricks & Animal Treats'Camilo DíazWorcester, MA
5 Great Ways to Spend Your Weekend in Worcester
Make this month “No problem November” by finding ways to unwind after the work week!. Try something new this weekend, and find a fun, stress-free hobby. ThisWeekinWorcester.com has your guide to five fabulous events happening over the holiday weekend! Savor this Saturday and Sunday, and set time aside for self-care and relaxation.
The best dive bar in western Massachusetts, according to Yelp
A list of the top 10 best dive bars in western Massachusetts, according to Yelp.
Christmas has come to Worcester as city sets up Worcester Common tree
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Worcester. Work crews from the city set up a tree with lights and ornaments in Worcester Common Friday and adorned city hall with wreaths with red bows. The city usually hosts a Festival of Lights in the Common which features...
Sears only has 22 stores left after bankruptcy, including 1 in Mass.
In 2005, there were nearly 3,500 Sears and Kmart stores across the United States. But that number has dwindled to 22 Sears locations nationally. One of those stores is in Massachusetts. It’s located at the South Shore Plaza in Braintree, which is at 250 Granite St., according to the website....
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize claimed in Worcester
Some big cities in Massachusetts struck gold on Wednesday, with both Worcester and Springfield lottery players bringing home over a million dollars in lottery prize winnings. There was a $1 million lottery ticket claimed in Worcester on Wednesday, along with two other $100,000 lottery tickets sold. The $1 million Worcester...
Here are 12 Ways Worcester is Dealing with Rats, Rodents and other Nuisances
WORCESTER - The City of Worcester's Inspectional Services and Department of Public Works have provided updates on 12 ways the City is dealing with rats and other rodents. In January 2022, the Inspectional Services Department (ISD), the DPW and the city's Law Department issued 12 recommendations and proposed ordinance changes for dealing with rodents and rubbish in yards and on public ways.
Bright Nights and Winterlights in Mass. up for best holiday lights display
Two Massachusetts light display are in the running to be voted the most favorited holiday lights display in the country. Bright Nights in Forest Park and Winterlights in Stockbridge, Canton and North Andover are in the top 20 running for USA Today’s 10Best favorite holiday lights display. “For many...
Sears emerges from bankruptcy with just 1 store remaining in Massachusetts
BRAINTREE, Mass. — Sears has emerged from bankruptcy after a four-year stay that saw the once-mighty department store chain dwindle from nearly 700 stores down to less than 25. Sears Holdings’ bankruptcy estate reorganization plan took effect at the end of October, signaling an end to Chapter 11 and...
Smokestack Urban BBQ in Worcester announces closing
WORCESTER, Mass — Smokestack Urban Barbeque on Green Street in Worcester is closing its doors. The company announced the closing on their social media pages saying “It’s with a heavy heart that we are announcing our last day of service will be November 19th.”. Smokestack is one...
Worcester asks for residents’ help to prepare for tropical storm Nicole
Remnants of tropical storm Nicole are expected to bring bad weather to Worcester this weekend, and the city is asking residents to help prepare. Worcester’s Department of Public Works and Parks is requesting residents clear leaves from storm drains and catch basins near their houses. Doing so will help prevent localized flooding, according to a statement from the city.
Nicole Timeline: When will Massachusetts feel impacts?
22News Storm Team Meteorologist Adam Strzempko is working for you on what Hurricane Nicole could mean for western Massachusetts.
Comedian Kevin James spotted at Pasta Mani in Worcester Public Market
Comedian Kevin James stopped by Worcester Public Market Friday while he’s in town to perform stand-up at the Hanover Theatre. James visited Pasta Mani, the city’s first fully handmade pasta eatery. Chef Jay Midwood shared pictures of himself and James and James’s signature on a door on Facebook....
Ground Broken on Worcester Affordable Housing
Worcester, MA – Cranshaw Construction has officially broken ground on the first phase of a planned multi-phase mixed-use development at 120 Washington Street in Worcester. Cranshaw Construction celebrated the milestone alongside city elected officials, developer Boston Capital Development and architect Benoit Design at a groundbreaking ceremony on Oct. 27. Speakers included Worcester Mayor Joseph Petty, Worcester District 2 Councilor Candy Mero-Carlson, Acting Worcester City Manager Eric Batista, Boston Capital Development Partner and Managing Director Rich Mazzocchi, and Worcester Regional Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Timothy Murray.
Detached house sells in Longmeadow for $790,000
Renee Wetstein and David Dietz acquired the property at 32 Laurel Street, Longmeadow, from Brian M Vandam and Kelly A Vandam on Oct. 17, 2022. The $790,000 purchase price works out to $274 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage. It sits on a 0.8-acre lot.
See Results of Mass. Elections with Few Races Undecided
Nearly every election 2022 race across Massachusetts had a projected winner 5 PM on Wednesday, Nov. 9. This Week in Worcester previously reported that Maura Healey was projected the winner of the race for Massachusetts Governor. Full results from the City of Worcester can be found here. Ballot Questions. Massachusetts...
Worcester teen returns $20k in jewelry found in donated jacket
WORCESTER, Mass. — A 17-year-old South High student said he didn’t think twice about returning $20,000 worth of jewelry that he found in a donated jacket. Luke Coelho, who moved to Worcester from Brazil over the summer, got the jacket from his school’s clothing donation program called Andy’s Attic.
Dartmouth Shares a Slice of $2 Billion Powerball Jackpot
If you win a portion of the Powerball jackpot but not the whole thing, can you still say you hit Powerball?. Someone finally won the estimated record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot on Tuesday morning that was rescheduled from Monday night due to security issues with one of the participating states.
Parts of Massachusetts to be as cold as 17 degrees Tuesday night
After a weekend of record-setting heat unusual for early November, temperatures Tuesday night will be a jolt back to reality for Massachusetts. Parts of the Bay State could dip as low as 17 degrees overnight, according to the National Weather Service. The warmest areas of the state, the more moderate coastal towns, could still see temperatures near freezing.
This City in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Massachusetts was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Are Worcester schools safe? Officials commission audit to help find out
WORCESTER — School officials have hired a company to review its safety plans and policies. A comprehensive audit will look at, among other things, different measures in the district, such as locks and cameras in school buildings, emergency response capabilities and the effectiveness of unarmed security guards in schools. It was one of several...
