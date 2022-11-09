ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

thisweekinworcester.com

5 Great Ways to Spend Your Weekend in Worcester

Make this month “No problem November” by finding ways to unwind after the work week!. Try something new this weekend, and find a fun, stress-free hobby. ThisWeekinWorcester.com has your guide to five fabulous events happening over the holiday weekend! Savor this Saturday and Sunday, and set time aside for self-care and relaxation.
WORCESTER, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Here are 12 Ways Worcester is Dealing with Rats, Rodents and other Nuisances

WORCESTER - The City of Worcester's Inspectional Services and Department of Public Works have provided updates on 12 ways the City is dealing with rats and other rodents. In January 2022, the Inspectional Services Department (ISD), the DPW and the city's Law Department issued 12 recommendations and proposed ordinance changes for dealing with rodents and rubbish in yards and on public ways.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Worcester asks for residents’ help to prepare for tropical storm Nicole

Remnants of tropical storm Nicole are expected to bring bad weather to Worcester this weekend, and the city is asking residents to help prepare. Worcester’s Department of Public Works and Parks is requesting residents clear leaves from storm drains and catch basins near their houses. Doing so will help prevent localized flooding, according to a statement from the city.
WORCESTER, MA
high-profile.com

Ground Broken on Worcester Affordable Housing

Worcester, MA – Cranshaw Construction has officially broken ground on the first phase of a planned multi-phase mixed-use development at 120 Washington Street in Worcester. Cranshaw Construction celebrated the milestone alongside city elected officials, developer Boston Capital Development and architect Benoit Design at a groundbreaking ceremony on Oct. 27. Speakers included Worcester Mayor Joseph Petty, Worcester District 2 Councilor Candy Mero-Carlson, Acting Worcester City Manager Eric Batista, Boston Capital Development Partner and Managing Director Rich Mazzocchi, and Worcester Regional Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Timothy Murray.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Detached house sells in Longmeadow for $790,000

Renee Wetstein and David Dietz acquired the property at 32 Laurel Street, Longmeadow, from Brian M Vandam and Kelly A Vandam on Oct. 17, 2022. The $790,000 purchase price works out to $274 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage. It sits on a 0.8-acre lot.
LONGMEADOW, MA
1420 WBSM

Dartmouth Shares a Slice of $2 Billion Powerball Jackpot

If you win a portion of the Powerball jackpot but not the whole thing, can you still say you hit Powerball?. Someone finally won the estimated record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot on Tuesday morning that was rescheduled from Monday night due to security issues with one of the participating states.
DARTMOUTH, MA
MassLive.com

Parts of Massachusetts to be as cold as 17 degrees Tuesday night

After a weekend of record-setting heat unusual for early November, temperatures Tuesday night will be a jolt back to reality for Massachusetts. Parts of the Bay State could dip as low as 17 degrees overnight, according to the National Weather Service. The warmest areas of the state, the more moderate coastal towns, could still see temperatures near freezing.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
thisweekinworcester.com

thisweekinworcester.com

Worcester, MA
Everything Worcester, Every Day of the Week - An independent and local online news site dedicated to reporting the news you want and need in the city of Worcester, Massachusetts.

