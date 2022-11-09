Read full article on original website
This City in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensBoston, MA
For One Night Emo Kids Will Unite at Barrett's AlehouseDianna CarneyWest Bridgewater, MA
Boston high school receives $30 million from anonymous donorAsh JurbergBoston, MA
Find Your New Best Friend, AND Hold an Alligator at This One Day Only Event!Camilo DíazHanover, MA
Boston Walgreens Closures Worries ResidentsCadrene HeslopBoston, MA
WBUR
East Boston substation gets a ‘tentative’ go-ahead to bypass state and local environmental permits
The state body in charge of approving energy projects looks poised to allow the utility Eversource to bypass the 14 remaining environmental permits it needs for a controversial substation in East Boston. In a draft decision released this week, the state’s Energy Facilities Siting Board says it recommends approval of...
miltontimes.com
Residents express concern about Rt.28 roundabout
Frustration, congestion, high speeds, and serious accidents have plagued the intersection of Route 28 and Chickatawbut Road for years but a state plan to remedy the situation with a roundabout has again prompted concerns, complaints, and skepticism from residents. At an Oct. 27 Zoom hearing, residents presented a petition with...
wgbh.org
Natick will remove its 90-year-old dam after contentious process
Natick’s local government on Wednesday voted to remove a dam that has sat on the Charles River for nearly 90 years. Select Board members called the vote a “first step” in what has already been a multiyear process to decide the dam’s future. Environmental advocates celebrated...
thelocalne.ws
Ipswich Legal Notice: Turner Hill
Residents of the Town of Ipswich, the Ipswich Planning Board will hold a public hearing at a meeting on Thursday, December 1, 2022 beginning at 7:00 PM in Room A of Ipswich Town Hall on the application by GCTH Ipswich, LLC for a modification of an existing Special Permit/Site Plan Review decision for a GEPD use for the Turner Hill property for the demolition of the “Coachman’s Dwelling” and the construction of a new structure in its place and reconfiguration of cart paths in its vicinity at the applicant’s 251 Topsfield Road property (Assessor’s Map 51 Lot 7), which is located in the RRA and Water Supply Protection District A, pursuant but not necessarily limited to Sections V, IX.H, X and XI.J. of the Zoning Bylaw. The application is on file with the Town Clerk and Planning Office. For more info call 978-356-6607.
Truck crash, fuel spill shuts down Route 1 north in Saugus
SAUGUS - Route 1 north in Saugus was shut down early Friday morning after a truck crash left a large fuel spill. A box truck collided with a car near the Continental restaurant around 5:30 a.m. and about 70 gallons of fuel spilled. The northbound lanes between Lynn Fells Parkway and Walnut Street were closed for the cleanup. There's no word yet on what caused the crash. No one was seriously hurt. Traffic was detoured off at Lynn Fells Parkway for about two hours before one lane of the road was re-opened. All lanes were opened around 9:15 a.m."Prior to the lanes opening, the roadway pavement was inspected and no significant damage was found," a MassDOT spokesperson said in an email to WBZ-TV. "The roadway will require some limited milling and resurfacing that is expected to be performed in the coming weeks." There was also a crash in the traffic backup when a driver hit a State Police cruiser. Delays went all the way back to Main Street.
commonwealthmagazine.org
10 reasons for building a better highway
FOR US, the Allston interchange is more than a highway project. It’s a way to fix the mistakes of the past, reunite long-separated neighborhoods, and lay the groundwork for an equitable economic expansion of Boston. We believe the all-at-grade option for the throat section of the project, along with...
firefighternation.com
Firefighters: MA Throws Out Civil-Service Promotion Exams; Pauses Tests to Address Racial Bias
The state has canceled the upcoming fire civil-service promotional exam and “will not score” the recent statewide exam for police in light of a recent Boston-based court case. “Our members had the rug pulled out from underneath them,” Boston fire union International Association of Fire Fighters local 718...
Police warn of ongoing chimney sweep scam in Melrose
MELROSE, Mass. — Authorities are asking the public to remain vigilant after a recent run of chimney sweep scams in the area. Melrose Police say two residents were approached by would-be scammers recently and reported them to the police. The two incidents are under investigation. Many home improvement scams...
2 local contractors facing hefty fines after construction worker lost legs in Boston collapse
BOSTON — Two local contractors have been cited and are facing hefty fines after a construction worker lost his legs in a mezzanine collapse in Boston earlier this year, the U.S. Department of Labor announced Thursday. NorthStar Contracting Group Inc. and the project’s Boston-based general contractor, Suffolk Construction Inc.,...
boatingindustry.com
Bluestone Bank closes on Monahan Marine acquisition
Bluestone Bank has closed on a commercial lending deal with Monahan’s Marine. Established in 1961, Monahan’s Marine is a south-shore boating institution that specializes in the servicing, storing, and selling of boats and boat parts from its headquarters in Weymouth, Mass. For this commercial deal, Bluestone did an SBA-7A loan for the acquisition of the business and an SBA 504 loan for the acquisition of the real estate.
Sears emerges from bankruptcy with just 1 store remaining in Massachusetts
BRAINTREE, Mass. — Sears has emerged from bankruptcy after a four-year stay that saw the once-mighty department store chain dwindle from nearly 700 stores down to less than 25. Sears Holdings’ bankruptcy estate reorganization plan took effect at the end of October, signaling an end to Chapter 11 and...
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Massachusetts was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
miltontimes.com
Novara closed after two-alarm fire
Novara Restaurant will be closed for now after the Milton Fire Department put out a quick-moving fire that started as restaurant workers began preparations for its 11:30 a.m. opening on Nov. 5. Owner Vance Welch said that his other restaurant, Abby Park, located nearby on Adams Street, has opened for...
thescopeboston.org
Bill Galvin, one of the longest-serving constitutional officers in Massachusetts, is running for Secretary of State
Boston-born William Galvin, a favorite among voters, remains on track to enter his 27th year and 8th term in office as Secretary of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts on Nov. 8. As one of the longest-serving constitutional officers in the state, Galvin sailed the wave of incumbency to a 20-point margin...
luxurytravelmagazine.com
The Parker Commences Closings in Boston's Theater District
National real estate developer Fortis Property Group has announced the official commencement of closings at The Parker, a new luxury condominium development overlooking Boston Common. The Parker creates a first-of-its-kind attainable yet luxe living experience at the convergence of Boston’s coveted Back Bay, Beacon Hill and Theater District neighborhoods. With move-ins now underway, The Parker offers the unique opportunity to own a fully furnished turnkey home in Boston.
Smokestack Urban BBQ in Worcester's Canal District Announces Closing
WORCESTER - Smokestack Urban Barbeque on Green Street in Worcester's Canal District announced the restaurant is closing its doors on Nov. 19. The announcement, made on social media on Wednesday night, reads, "It's with a heavy heart that we are announcing our last day of service will be November 19th. We've had an incredible run here in the Canal District and would like to thank all our great customers and amazing staff! Come on in before we close and enjoy some great 'cue."
Sears only has 22 stores left after bankruptcy, including 1 in Mass.
In 2005, there were nearly 3,500 Sears and Kmart stores across the United States. But that number has dwindled to 22 Sears locations nationally. One of those stores is in Massachusetts. It’s located at the South Shore Plaza in Braintree, which is at 250 Granite St., according to the website....
WMUR.com
Officials reveal likely cause of fire at Canobie Lake Park
SALEM, N.H. — A fire inside Canobie Lake Park on Wednesday morning was likely caused by an industrial-sized leaf blower, officials said. Police said officers were training in the park's parking lot when they noticed smoke. They said the officers grabbed their fire extinguishers, entered the park and came upon a leaf blower that was on fire. The leaf blower was being used by a landscaping crew, police said.
multihousingnews.com
Fortis Opens Boston Luxury Condos
Located near the Back Bay neighborhood, the 22-story glass tower offers panoramic views of the city skyline. Fortis Property Group has opened The Parker, a 168-unit luxury condominium development located at 55 Lagrange St. in Boston. Douglas Elliman Development Marketing is handling the property’s marketing and sales, with homes priced from $645,000 to $2.65 million.
Indoor dog park with full-service bar opening in Massachusetts
EVERETT, Mass. — A unique destination that combines an indoor park for dogs and a full-service bar for their pet parents is opening soon in Massachusetts. Park-9 Dog Bar recently took to Instagram to announce plans to open in Everett in early 2023 with a caption that read, “Where dogs bring their humans.”
