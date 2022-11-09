ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Revere, MA

miltontimes.com

Residents express concern about Rt.28 roundabout

Frustration, congestion, high speeds, and serious accidents have plagued the intersection of Route 28 and Chickatawbut Road for years but a state plan to remedy the situation with a roundabout has again prompted concerns, complaints, and skepticism from residents. At an Oct. 27 Zoom hearing, residents presented a petition with...
MILTON, MA
wgbh.org

Natick will remove its 90-year-old dam after contentious process

Natick’s local government on Wednesday voted to remove a dam that has sat on the Charles River for nearly 90 years. Select Board members called the vote a “first step” in what has already been a multiyear process to decide the dam’s future. Environmental advocates celebrated...
NATICK, MA
thelocalne.ws

Ipswich Legal Notice: Turner Hill

Residents of the Town of Ipswich, the Ipswich Planning Board will hold a public hearing at a meeting on Thursday, December 1, 2022 beginning at 7:00 PM in Room A of Ipswich Town Hall on the application by GCTH Ipswich, LLC for a modification of an existing Special Permit/Site Plan Review decision for a GEPD use for the Turner Hill property for the demolition of the “Coachman’s Dwelling” and the construction of a new structure in its place and reconfiguration of cart paths in its vicinity at the applicant’s 251 Topsfield Road property (Assessor’s Map 51 Lot 7), which is located in the RRA and Water Supply Protection District A, pursuant but not necessarily limited to Sections V, IX.H, X and XI.J. of the Zoning Bylaw. The application is on file with the Town Clerk and Planning Office. For more info call 978-356-6607.
IPSWICH, MA
CBS Boston

Truck crash, fuel spill shuts down Route 1 north in Saugus

SAUGUS - Route 1 north in Saugus was shut down early Friday morning after a truck crash left a large fuel spill. A box truck collided with a car near the Continental restaurant around 5:30 a.m. and about 70 gallons of fuel spilled. The northbound lanes between Lynn Fells Parkway and Walnut Street were closed for the cleanup. There's no word yet on what caused the crash. No one was seriously hurt. Traffic was detoured off at Lynn Fells Parkway for about two hours before one lane of the road was re-opened. All lanes were opened around 9:15 a.m."Prior to the lanes opening, the roadway pavement was inspected and no significant damage was found," a MassDOT spokesperson said in an email to WBZ-TV. "The roadway will require some limited milling and resurfacing that is expected to be performed in the coming weeks."  There was also a crash in the traffic backup when a driver hit a State Police cruiser. Delays went all the way back to Main Street.
SAUGUS, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

10 reasons for building a better highway

FOR US, the Allston interchange is more than a highway project. It’s a way to fix the mistakes of the past, reunite long-separated neighborhoods, and lay the groundwork for an equitable economic expansion of Boston. We believe the all-at-grade option for the throat section of the project, along with...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police warn of ongoing chimney sweep scam in Melrose

MELROSE, Mass. — Authorities are asking the public to remain vigilant after a recent run of chimney sweep scams in the area. Melrose Police say two residents were approached by would-be scammers recently and reported them to the police. The two incidents are under investigation. Many home improvement scams...
MELROSE, MA
boatingindustry.com

Bluestone Bank closes on Monahan Marine acquisition

Bluestone Bank has closed on a commercial lending deal with Monahan’s Marine. Established in 1961, Monahan’s Marine is a south-shore boating institution that specializes in the servicing, storing, and selling of boats and boat parts from its headquarters in Weymouth, Mass. For this commercial deal, Bluestone did an SBA-7A loan for the acquisition of the business and an SBA 504 loan for the acquisition of the real estate.
WEYMOUTH, MA
miltontimes.com

Novara closed after two-alarm fire

Novara Restaurant will be closed for now after the Milton Fire Department put out a quick-moving fire that started as restaurant workers began preparations for its 11:30 a.m. opening on Nov. 5. Owner Vance Welch said that his other restaurant, Abby Park, located nearby on Adams Street, has opened for...
MILTON, MA
luxurytravelmagazine.com

The Parker Commences Closings in Boston's Theater District

National real estate developer Fortis Property Group has announced the official commencement of closings at The Parker, a new luxury condominium development overlooking Boston Common. The Parker creates a first-of-its-kind attainable yet luxe living experience at the convergence of Boston’s coveted Back Bay, Beacon Hill and Theater District neighborhoods. With move-ins now underway, The Parker offers the unique opportunity to own a fully furnished turnkey home in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Smokestack Urban BBQ in Worcester's Canal District Announces Closing

WORCESTER - Smokestack Urban Barbeque on Green Street in Worcester's Canal District announced the restaurant is closing its doors on Nov. 19. The announcement, made on social media on Wednesday night, reads, "It's with a heavy heart that we are announcing our last day of service will be November 19th. We've had an incredible run here in the Canal District and would like to thank all our great customers and amazing staff! Come on in before we close and enjoy some great 'cue."
WORCESTER, MA
WMUR.com

Officials reveal likely cause of fire at Canobie Lake Park

SALEM, N.H. — A fire inside Canobie Lake Park on Wednesday morning was likely caused by an industrial-sized leaf blower, officials said. Police said officers were training in the park's parking lot when they noticed smoke. They said the officers grabbed their fire extinguishers, entered the park and came upon a leaf blower that was on fire. The leaf blower was being used by a landscaping crew, police said.
SALEM, NH
multihousingnews.com

Fortis Opens Boston Luxury Condos

Located near the Back Bay neighborhood, the 22-story glass tower offers panoramic views of the city skyline. Fortis Property Group has opened The Parker, a 168-unit luxury condominium development located at 55 Lagrange St. in Boston. Douglas Elliman Development Marketing is handling the property’s marketing and sales, with homes priced from $645,000 to $2.65 million.
BOSTON, MA

