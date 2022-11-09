ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, MS

Mississippi sheriff: Victim found dead inside crashed car intended to assault teen. Two arrested on murder charges.

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47QApD_0j4Hqm5A00

Two arrests have been made in connection with a shooting that took place in Warren County on Oct. 30. Further details on the incident were released by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday.

Authorities were alerted to the incident when Vicksburg 911 received a call reporting a vehicle crash in the parking lot of an apartment complex at 902 Blossom Lane on Oct. 30, just after 1 a.m.

Sheriff Martin Pace said that when deputies arrived, they found two individuals in a Nissan sedan, both with what appeared to be severe injuries.

The driver was identified as Cameron Jefferson, 17, of Vicksburg. He was pronounced dead at the scene and was found to have been shot.

A passenger in the vehicle, a 16-year-old juvenile, was transported to River Region Medical Center with injuries sustained in the crash.

Pace said that the investigation shows that three individuals, Jefferson, Marcus Lee, 18 and Cameron Kelly, 18, all of Vicksburg, arrived at the apartment complex looking for the 16-year-old. The sheriff added that investigators believe the three were there with the intention of assaulting the juvenile.

All three were wearing masks and at least one was armed with a handgun. The vehicle which would ultimately crash arrived in front of an apartment, with multiple individuals exiting and going inside.

The three masked individuals went to the apartment, with two standing guard out front while the other forced his way inside to look for the juvenile, who was not there.

The three then left the apartment and one of them, Cameron Dion Jefferson, got inside the running Nissan sedan.

“We don’t believe at that time that they realized that the 16-year-old was in the car in the back seat,” Pace said. “As the car sped away, the 16-year-old, who was also armed, shot and killed Cameron Jefferson, who was the driver.”

Lee surrendered to authorities on the morning of Nov. 3. Kelly surrendered on Nov. 4 in the afternoon.

Both Lee and Kelly were charged with the murder of their accomplice. Each has had their initial appearance in court and are being held without bond.

“Under Mississippi law, if you are participating in a crime, and anyone, including your own accomplices, are killed, you can and should be charged,” Pace said.

Charges have not been filed against the 16-year-old.

The incident is still being investigated by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

“There are still details of this incident that we are working on. This is an active, ongoing investigation,” Pace said. “We are working alongside the District Attorney’s Office, and it is our plan that this case will be presented to the Grand Jury as early as January.”

Pace added that the Sheriff’s Office will release more details to the public as the investigation continues and it is appropriate to do so.

Comments / 0

Related
Magnolia State Live

Man leads Mississippi officers on high-speed chase after stealing unattended police squad car

Two Mississippi police agencies were led on a brief high-speed chase after a man stole a police cruiser that was left unattended with its engine running. The man, who reportedly has a history of struggling with mental illness issues, stole the Jackson police car. He led officers with the Jackson Police Department and the Mississippi Capitol Police on a 30-minute chase that started near the King Edward Hotel in downtown Jackson and ended with a crash behind a McDonald’s on Woodrow Wilson Avenue.
JACKSON, MS
Vicksburg Post

Two arrests made in shooting death-car crash case in Warren County

Two arrests have been made in connection with a shooting that took place in Warren County on Oct. 30. Further details on the incident were released by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday. Authorities were alerted to the incident when Vicksburg 911 received a call reporting a vehicle...
WARREN COUNTY, MS
breezynews.com

Assault, trespassing and other recent arrests

On 11-9-2022, Lauren Love, a 41 year old w/f from Kosciusko, was arrested for Simple Assault and Possession of Controlled Substance on Monroe Street by Officer Jarvis Latiker. On 11-8-2022, Richard Williams, a 44 year old b/m from West, was arrested for Trespassing on Highway 12 West by Officer Jarvis Latiker.
KOSCIUSKO, MS
WJTV 12

Hinds County escapee captured on Thursday

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said the inmate who escaped from the Hinds County Detention Center was captured Thursday morning. According to Jones, 29-year-old Preston Hart was captured by deputies with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force at an undisclosed location. Jones said Hart escaped from the […]
vicksburgnews.com

Sheriff Pace announces recent arrests in Warren County

Three individuals were arrested over last weekend by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office for capias warrants and another for possession of methamphetamine. On Nov. 4, just after 1 a.m., Deputy Colberson initiated a traffic stop of a 2004 Chevy Trailblazer along Highway 61 North. The driver, unidentified, was arrested...
WARREN COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Former prison officer faces 20 years on other side of bars after pleading to stealing thousands

A Flora woman pleaded guilty today to carrying out a scheme to defraud the COVID-19 Paycheck Protection Program. According to court documents, Tarshuana Thomas, 34, of Flora, fraudulently applied for two PPP loans. Thomas claimed to be the sole proprietor of a dog breeding and sitting service. From those fraudulently obtained funds, Thomas received $12,586, which she spent on personal, non-business related expenses.
FLORA, MS
WDSU

Arsonist's streak included one of Mississippi's oldest Black Lutheran churches

An alleged arsonist is in custody after allegedly going on a spree early Tuesday, setting fire to seven structures, including two churches near the Jackson State campus. According to the Jackson Police Department, Devin McLaurin was arrested Tuesday evening with the help of Hinds County sheriff's deputies near the Hinds/Copiah county line.
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Woman sentenced to federal prison for stealing over $200,000 for fraud in Mississippi, Georgia

An Austell, Georgia woman was sentenced to nine years in federal prison for bank fraud, aggravated identity theft, and committing COVID-relief fraud while on pretrial release, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Rodregas Owens of the Social Security Administration Office of the Inspector General – Atlanta Field Division.
AUSTELL, GA
WKRG

Fires intentionally set near Jackson State University

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After Hinds County deputies received a tip from citizens, they arrested the Jackson arson suspect, Devin McLaurin, in Terry near the Hinds and Copiah County line. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson firefighters said multiple overnight fires were intentionally set near Jackson State University (JSU).
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man to be resentenced for 1999 murder in Madison County

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Supreme Court ruled that a man imprisoned for a 1999 murder was improperly sentenced. His case was remanded to trial court for proper sentencing. According to court documents, Billy Ray Harris and Ronnie Travis got into a fist fight at Windy City Club in Madison County on November 7, […]
MADISON COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Thousands of dollars in merchandise stolen from Mississippi jewelry store, owner says

A Mississippi jewelry store owner reports that more than $13,000 of merchandise was stolen from his store on Saturday,. WLBT in Jackson reports that the store owner of Brooks Collection Vault in Jackson said his store’s surveillance video caught a woman inside his store stealing the jewelry as two other male accomplices provided her the opportunity to make the steal.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Jackson jewelry store has over $13,000 worth of jewelry stolen

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson jewelry store owner says over $13,000 worth of merchandise was stolen from them Saturday by three people. Brooks Collection Vault, located in Highland Village off I-55, caught this security video of two men and a woman inside their store. According to the owner, the...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi’s first Columbia store to open this month

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Columbia Sportswear will open its first store in Mississippi at the Renaissance at Colony Park in Ridgeland. To celebrate the opening, Columbia will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony on November 17 at 10:30 a.m. They will offer Grand Opening deals on apparel, footwear and accessories through December 11.  The hours are as follows during […]
RIDGELAND, MS
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
106K+
Followers
7K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy