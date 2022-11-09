ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Scots veteran recalls tears of Germany's child soldiers

As the country marks Remembrance Day in which the fallen of two world wars are commemorated, veterans have been speaking about their first-hand accounts as part of a special archive project involving the BBC. Sandy Cormack, who is 101 in January next year, was living in the east end of...
BBC

Keith Farmer: Northern Ireland's four-time British motorcycling champion dies aged 35

Keith Farmer, one of Northern Ireland's most successful motorcyclists, has died aged 35. The Clogher native, a four-time British champion, passed away suddenly. He retired from racing in September 2021, having originally planned to retire at the end of last year. Farmer won the National Superstock 600 title in 2011...

