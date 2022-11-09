FranklinCovey Substantially Updates Project Management for the Unofficial Project Manager Course, Blending the Best Practices of Agile and Waterfall Project Management

Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
ERC is helping SMEs in the USA get valuable tax credits by keeping staff happy
ERC is assisting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the US to receive tax credits for keeping their employees on the payroll during the Covid pandemic. ERC, which stands for Employees Retention Credit, is a US-based ERC tax credit specialist service to help small and medium US businesses to receive the employee tax credits. The company offers a 100% Done-For-You Employee Retention Tax Credit application processing service. Business owners can fill out an online questionnaire with their relevant data and instructions provided by EmployeesRetention.Credit (ERC), whereas they will provide documents needed for the application process.
Woonsocket Call
10X Leaders – Shaping Future Leaders with Proven Disruptive Leadership Training
10X Leaders, a highly focused leadership development outfit, is laying the groundwork for future leaders with its unique and innovative leadership programs. 10x Leaders ensure everyone who wants to better themselves gets the opportunity to do so. With personal growth being their top priority, 10X Leaders motivate and encourage not only managers but also employees to aspire to a higher level.
Woonsocket Call
Behavox appoints Softbank Partner / Chief of Staff and Head of CEO office to Board of Directors
Behavox deepens connection to Japanese markets with appointment of financial expert. Behavox, the security software company that specializes in communication surveillance, today announced the appointment of Sasaki-san, Partner / Chief of Staff and Head of CEO office at SoftBank Investment Advisers. New board member Sasaki-san brings a wealth of experience...
Woonsocket Call
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Castle Harbour Insurance Limited and Harrington Sound Insurance Limited
AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of “a+” (Excellent) of Castle Harbour Insurance Limited (Castle Harbour) and Harrington Sound Insurance Limited (Harrington). These companies are captive insurance companies for Schlumberger Limited (SLB) [NYSE: SLB]. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. Both captives are domiciled in Bermuda.
Woonsocket Call
Biorefinery Products Global Market Report 2022: Shift in Consumer Preference from Conventional Packaging to Eco-Friendly Packaging Materials Drives Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Biorefinery Products: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The publisher estimates that the global demand for biorefinery products will increase. There are two key distinct categories of biorefinery products: bioenergetic and non-bioenergetic biorefinery products. Many bioenergetic biorefinery products are now going commercial, with commercially available production...
Woonsocket Call
Financial Education Firm Limitless Culture Group Launches New Brand with "Mike the Credit Guy"
GREENSBORO, NC / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2022 / Financial education and credit management firm Limitless Culture Group (Limitless Culture) is announcing the launch of their new brand, "Mike the Credit Guy" ("Mike"). This new brand is aimed at bringing the human touch to credit management and personal finance. The new brand will be the public face of the company in the form of CEO Mike Meza information about how the finance and credit world works in plain language.
Woonsocket Call
Mortgage Broker Red Deer Announce To Offer Services To Red Deer, Alberta Homebuyers Along With The Introduction Of The New Online Application Process
Best Rate Mortgage Team Red Deer is now providing service to homebuyers in Red Deer, Alberta. The team works to secure their clients with the best mortgage options at the best rates available. The company’s mortgage specialists have announced a new online application process designed to be more convenient for potential borrowers.
Woonsocket Call
Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. Announces Extension
Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”) (NYSEAM: IRRX) announced, in accordance with Section 2(d) of its Investment Management Trust Agreement with American Stock Transfer & Trust Company (the “Trust Agreement”), that at least five days prior to November 15, 2022, the Company received notice from the Company’s insiders that the insiders intend to extend the Applicable Deadline pursuant to Section 1(j) of the Trust Agreement. Accordingly, the Company announced, pursuant to the authority of the Board under section 2.04 of the Company’s bylaws, that the Board of the Company has cancelled the Special Meeting of Stockholders to be held November 15, 2022.
Woonsocket Call
National Spice Association & TCI Prepares Digital Platform for Selling and Buying Spices
TCI accommodates Indonesian spice products and helps farmers and business actors through digital technology. JAKARTA, Indonesia & DUBAI, UAE - Nov. 11, 2022 - PRLog -- The Indonesian government has designated December 11 as 'National Spice Day.' This step is an effort to restore Indonesia's glory as a spice-producing country. As one of the concrete steps to support this, some business actors formed the National Spice Association (ASRENAL) on November 4, 2022. ASRENAL exists to accommodate business actors, farmers, SMEs (Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises), and business owners who engage in the agricultural sector. Spices and their derivatives throughout Indonesia.
Woonsocket Call
Ste-B2B.Agency Is Now Offering Full Spectrum Business Promotional Services Across the Globe
Nov 11, 2022 - United Kingdom's leading B2B eCommerce promotions and marketing agency Ste-B2B.Agency is now offering a wide range of online marketing programs, blogs and tools for business owners right across the globe. With a highly interactive user centric platform, Ste-B2B aims to regularly offer promotional campaigns and unique...
Woonsocket Call
Global Port Equipment Market Report 2022: Increased Demand for Electric Port Equipment and Automated Operations to Drive Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Port Equipment Market by Solution (Equipment, Software & Solutions), Investment (New Ports, Existing Ports), Application, Type (Diesel, Electric, Hybrid), Operation (Conventional, Autonomous) and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global port equipment market is projected to grow from USD 18.2 billion...
Woonsocket Call
Japneet Is Bringing High-Quality SEO and Digital Marketing Services to Toronto and Calgary, Canada
Japneet is a premier, full-service SEO expert proficient in providing SEO, link building, digital marketing, on-site SEO among other incredible services in Canada (Toronto, Calgary). A website without visitors has been described like a ship lost on the horizon. Search Engine Optimization is no longer about stuffing keywords and tricking...
Woonsocket Call
Vesta Software Group, a software multinational company bought the Uruguayan Datalogic
MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay - Nov. 11, 2022 - PRLog -- CDI Global Latin America (Uruguay), led by Daniel Boutmy, Head of LatAm, closed another successful transaction advising the Seller. Datalogic, an IT Uruguayan company that specializes in software development and technology outsourcing was sold to the multinational Vesta Software Group. Datalogic´s...
Woonsocket Call
Google Awards MonetizeMore 2022 Innovation Award in Ad Technology for the Second Time
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2022 / Once again, , a leader in adtech solutions for publishers, has achieved the topmost echelon of ad tech innovation by winning the 2022 Google Certified Publishing Partner Program Innovation Award. This prestigious award is given to ad tech companies with the...
Woonsocket Call
Press Release Submission Sites
There are many sites on the internet that allow you to submit your press releases. This can be a great way to get the word out about your company, products, or services. But, not all of these sites are created equal. Some are more popular than others, and some have better search engine rankings. So, which site should you use? And how do you know if a site is reputable?
Woonsocket Call
Global Quantum Computing Market Report 2022: Cooperation Between Key Players Crucial for Continued Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "The Global Quantum Computing Market, By Component, By Deployment, By Application, By End-user- Forecast and Analysis 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Quantum Computing Market was valued at USD 490.51 Million in 2021, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 2,930.67 Million...
Woonsocket Call
Don’t Blink… Noted Eye Surgeon Dr. Prashant Jindal is on the Case
Dr. Prashant Jindal is an ophthalmologist, author of a best-selling book on Amazon, and an expert in the field of ophthalmology. He has dedicated his life to helping people see better and live healthier lives. Dr. Prashant Jindal is a highly respected member of the medical community and is revered...
Woonsocket Call
Edgio to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
Edgio, Inc. (Nasdaq: EGIO), the platform of choice to power unmatched speed, security and simplicity at the edge, today announced participation at the following investor conferences in November and December 2022:. 16th Annual Needham Virtual Security, Networking, & Communications Conference on November 15, 2022. Management will participate in one-on-one/small group...
Woonsocket Call
B2C2 Appoints Nicola White as Group CEO
B2C2, the institutional digital asset pioneer, today announces that it has appointed Nicola White as Group CEO. Having been instrumental to the acquisition of B2C2 by SBI, Phillip Gillespie will step down as Group CEO to focus on a ventures role with SBI. The appointment is effective as of November 4 and follows a planned transition over the past three months.
Woonsocket Call
PacLights Sets a New Trend for Eco Friendly Lighting Brands
A recent research by the EHS revealed that mercury-containing equipment such as lamps and bulbs categorized as universal waste- waste materials that are designated as hazardous waste, has encompassed a huge part of the waste generated from last year all over the world. Unsurprisingly, this has resulted from the fact...
Comments / 0