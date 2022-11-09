Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
Doctor Recommended, TV Ears Launches New & Improved Website
SPRING VALLEY, Calif. - November 11, 2022 - (Newswire.com) TV Ears, Inc, a leading retailer of Doctor Recommended TV Listening systems and in preparation for the 2022 Holiday Shopping season, has unveiled the launch of its new website https://www.tvears.com. In addition to an enhanced overall user experience, the new website features two new products, the 5.8 Digital Headset System and 5.8 Digital Speaker System. For over 20 years, TV Ears has been helping people hear TV clearly without disturbing others. TV Ears manufactures and sells voice clarifying TV headsets and speakers with Voice Clarifying Circuitry®, a proprietary technology that automatically adjusts the audio curve to increase the clarity of television dialogue while decreasing the volume of background noise such as music and sound effects. TV Ears devices incorporate Speed of Light Infrared Technology™ (SoLIT) for in room listening and newer "wall-breaking" 5.8 Ghz technology to send television audio to compatible headsets/speakers throughout the home. At 120 decibels, TV Ears systems provide twice the maximum volume and do not require pairing. Unlike its competitors, all TV Ears products are designed to provide a hassle-free and enjoyable TV listening experience without relying on Bluetooth and its inconsistent audio quality (volume/delay/range).
Woonsocket Call
AGIF’22: A first of its kind festival to celebrate and recognize the animation talent in the country powered by the motto Animation For Everyone on the 26th and 27th of November at Pioneer Hall, Band
70+ animation films from across the globe competing for awards and two special international film packages. Special film package screenings from Best of O!PLA Poland and Best of Annecy 2022.Live sessions with E. Suresh, Vaibhav Kumaresh, Pierre Sylvain Gires, the biggest names in the Indian Animation and Gaming scene and so much more. Partnering with recognised Institutes, bringing the best minds in animation education to discuss the roadmap of the future of design and animation.
Woonsocket Call
Author’s Tranquility Press Publishes The Yankee Present by Philip Ross Chadwick
Leading media and publicity company, Author’s Tranquility Press, announces the publication of “The Yankee Present,” a novel about a confederate soldier and his battle to retain his humanity. Philip Ross Chadwick has again demonstrated his amazing storytelling skills in the novel titled The Yankee Present. Published by...
Woonsocket Call
Abstract Tapestry Art, Hanging Home Décor: Galaxy Lion Fantasy Collection Update
Kingsy Store has a new collection of multipurpose tapestry in abstract and landscape designs. Hillside,United States - November 12, 2022 /NewsNetwork/ — The online store’s new collection has a wide array of styles, from landscapes to abstract art. Made with high-quality polyester, these wall decors are multifunctional and come in different sizes.
Woonsocket Call
Ste-B2B.Agency Is Now Offering Full Spectrum Business Promotional Services Across the Globe
Nov 11, 2022 - United Kingdom's leading B2B eCommerce promotions and marketing agency Ste-B2B.Agency is now offering a wide range of online marketing programs, blogs and tools for business owners right across the globe. With a highly interactive user centric platform, Ste-B2B aims to regularly offer promotional campaigns and unique...
Woonsocket Call
Entertainment News: Actor Melvin Russell Starring in ‘We Own This City’ HBO Max
Melvin Russell is an American Actor and writer, originally from Baltimore, Maryland. Melvin has been acting since the young age of 11 years old, when he first fell in love with theater and would perform for live audiences! Later in life, Melvin decided to pursue a professional career in entertainment. He trained at the American Musical Dramatic Academy in Los Angeles and earned a Certificate in the Performing Arts. Russell then started writing and creating his own shows. He is most known for his roles in ‘The Wire’, ‘Jamesy Boy’, ‘We Own This City’ and more! Read the latest news below on actor Melvin Russell:
Woonsocket Call
Author’s Tranquility Press Helps Randy Myers Tell My Truck Driving Stories: And Then Some!
Leading media agency, Author’s Tranquility Press, promotes “My Truck Driving Stories: And Then Some!” a memoir by Randy Myers where he shares three decades of his career driving the big rigs with readers. Author’s Tranquility Press is working with Randy Myers to project his interesting career as...
Woonsocket Call
Press Release Submission Sites
There are many sites on the internet that allow you to submit your press releases. This can be a great way to get the word out about your company, products, or services. But, not all of these sites are created equal. Some are more popular than others, and some have better search engine rankings. So, which site should you use? And how do you know if a site is reputable?
Woonsocket Call
Dr. Aliza Lifshitz, renowned physician, communicator, and founder of Vida y Salud, passes away in her hometown of Los Angeles
A tireless health advocate, she dedicated her professional life to promoting healthy habits among the Hispanic community in the United States and Latin America. VIDA Y SALUD MEDIA GROUP, the health communication company founded by Dr. Aliza Lifshitz and Carl Kravetz, together with HITN, which has been operating the Vida y Salud brand on television, digital media, and social networks for five years, announced today that Dr. Aliza Lifshitz passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022, in Los Angeles, California.
Hollywood’s New Party Drink of Choice: Nonalcoholic Cocktails
This coming holiday season, many glasses raised in Hollywood may be filled with spiritless spirits. Stars are jumping into the nonalcoholic adult beverage market with their own brands; sales are up dramatically in the $395 million sector (rising 20.6 percent between August 2021 and August 2022, according to market research company NielsenIQ); and a growing list of celebs are speaking out about alcohol-free, sober and sober-curious lifestyles (Ben Affleck and wife Jennifer Lopez, Anne Hathaway, Chrissy Teigen, Drew Barrymore and Kit Harington among them). Also driving demand is a pandemic-fueled societal focus on wellness. “We are at the beginning of a...
Woonsocket Call
Don’t Blink… Noted Eye Surgeon Dr. Prashant Jindal is on the Case
Dr. Prashant Jindal is an ophthalmologist, author of a best-selling book on Amazon, and an expert in the field of ophthalmology. He has dedicated his life to helping people see better and live healthier lives. Dr. Prashant Jindal is a highly respected member of the medical community and is revered...
Woonsocket Call
PacLights Sets a New Trend for Eco Friendly Lighting Brands
A recent research by the EHS revealed that mercury-containing equipment such as lamps and bulbs categorized as universal waste- waste materials that are designated as hazardous waste, has encompassed a huge part of the waste generated from last year all over the world. Unsurprisingly, this has resulted from the fact...
Woonsocket Call
How social media has boosted EZ Home’s business
During today's increasing inflation, everyone is forced to make the most of the things they already have at home. But in order to do so, people usually lack direction and do not know where to find cool yet useful DIYs for their homes in order to make their home look more stunning.
Comments / 0