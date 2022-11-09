Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
New $10M Investment Campaign for Industry-Leading Software Company
EvonSys launches new fundraising round to fuel explosive growth. WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2022 / Evonsys, the world leader in low-code software development, has launched a new round to fuel global expansion in a growing $3.6 trillion digital transformation industry. Delaware-based EvonSys INC recently announced the launch...
Woonsocket Call
Japneet Is Bringing High-Quality SEO and Digital Marketing Services to Toronto and Calgary, Canada
Japneet is a premier, full-service SEO expert proficient in providing SEO, link building, digital marketing, on-site SEO among other incredible services in Canada (Toronto, Calgary). A website without visitors has been described like a ship lost on the horizon. Search Engine Optimization is no longer about stuffing keywords and tricking...
Woonsocket Call
Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Global Market Report 2022: Rise in Vehicle Production and Sales Fueling Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global automotive diagnostic scan tools market is expected to grow from $34.05 billion in 2021 to $36.11 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.07%. The automotive diagnostic scan tools market is expected to grow to $44.37 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.28%.
Woonsocket Call
Financial Education Firm Limitless Culture Group Launches New Brand with "Mike the Credit Guy"
GREENSBORO, NC / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2022 / Financial education and credit management firm Limitless Culture Group (Limitless Culture) is announcing the launch of their new brand, "Mike the Credit Guy" ("Mike"). This new brand is aimed at bringing the human touch to credit management and personal finance. The new brand will be the public face of the company in the form of CEO Mike Meza information about how the finance and credit world works in plain language.
Woonsocket Call
ERC is helping SMEs in the USA get valuable tax credits by keeping staff happy
ERC is assisting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the US to receive tax credits for keeping their employees on the payroll during the Covid pandemic. ERC, which stands for Employees Retention Credit, is a US-based ERC tax credit specialist service to help small and medium US businesses to receive the employee tax credits. The company offers a 100% Done-For-You Employee Retention Tax Credit application processing service. Business owners can fill out an online questionnaire with their relevant data and instructions provided by EmployeesRetention.Credit (ERC), whereas they will provide documents needed for the application process.
Woonsocket Call
Press Release Submission Sites
There are many sites on the internet that allow you to submit your press releases. This can be a great way to get the word out about your company, products, or services. But, not all of these sites are created equal. Some are more popular than others, and some have better search engine rankings. So, which site should you use? And how do you know if a site is reputable?
Woonsocket Call
Asia Pacific Precision Diagnostics Market Report 2022: Surging Demand for Personalized Medicine Drives Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Asia Pacific Precision Diagnostics Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis - by Type, Application, and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The precision diagnostics market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow from US$ 15,157.61 million in 2022 to US$ 33,007.52 million...
Woonsocket Call
Global Port Equipment Market Report 2022: Increased Demand for Electric Port Equipment and Automated Operations to Drive Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Port Equipment Market by Solution (Equipment, Software & Solutions), Investment (New Ports, Existing Ports), Application, Type (Diesel, Electric, Hybrid), Operation (Conventional, Autonomous) and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global port equipment market is projected to grow from USD 18.2 billion...
Woonsocket Call
How social media has boosted EZ Home’s business
During today's increasing inflation, everyone is forced to make the most of the things they already have at home. But in order to do so, people usually lack direction and do not know where to find cool yet useful DIYs for their homes in order to make their home look more stunning.
Woonsocket Call
National Spice Association & TCI Prepares Digital Platform for Selling and Buying Spices
TCI accommodates Indonesian spice products and helps farmers and business actors through digital technology. JAKARTA, Indonesia & DUBAI, UAE - Nov. 11, 2022 - PRLog -- The Indonesian government has designated December 11 as 'National Spice Day.' This step is an effort to restore Indonesia's glory as a spice-producing country. As one of the concrete steps to support this, some business actors formed the National Spice Association (ASRENAL) on November 4, 2022. ASRENAL exists to accommodate business actors, farmers, SMEs (Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises), and business owners who engage in the agricultural sector. Spices and their derivatives throughout Indonesia.
Woonsocket Call
Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. Announces Extension
Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”) (NYSEAM: IRRX) announced, in accordance with Section 2(d) of its Investment Management Trust Agreement with American Stock Transfer & Trust Company (the “Trust Agreement”), that at least five days prior to November 15, 2022, the Company received notice from the Company’s insiders that the insiders intend to extend the Applicable Deadline pursuant to Section 1(j) of the Trust Agreement. Accordingly, the Company announced, pursuant to the authority of the Board under section 2.04 of the Company’s bylaws, that the Board of the Company has cancelled the Special Meeting of Stockholders to be held November 15, 2022.
Woonsocket Call
Cummins, Inc. Makes Minority Investment in Exergy Energy, LLC.
Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has taken a minority stake in Exergy Energy, LLC. The Cummins – Exergy Energy partnership allows for the installation of Cummins power system solutions such as generator sets, energy storage systems, and switching equipment at the customer location to power the entire operation during grid outages or times of peak usage with no upfront CAPEX investment by the customer. Exergy Energy’s sophisticated software monitors the grid, and during periods of peak usage, automatically shifts the loads to the backup power system before an outage or peak demand charges occur.
Woonsocket Call
Vesta Software Group, a software multinational company bought the Uruguayan Datalogic
MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay - Nov. 11, 2022 - PRLog -- CDI Global Latin America (Uruguay), led by Daniel Boutmy, Head of LatAm, closed another successful transaction advising the Seller. Datalogic, an IT Uruguayan company that specializes in software development and technology outsourcing was sold to the multinational Vesta Software Group. Datalogic´s...
Woonsocket Call
What are Some of The Most Trusted NFTs in India
In India, nft is a new concept and people are not very aware of it. However, there are some companies who are providing nft services in India. These companies are trustable and provide good quality services. In this blog post, we will introduce you to the most trusted nft service providers in India. We will also provide some tips on how to choose a good nft service provider. So, if you are looking for an nft service provider in India, this blog post is for you.
Woonsocket Call
NTGD: Manufacturers and suppliers of all types of pumps
Northern Cape, South Africa Nov 12, 2022 (Issuewire.com) - NTGD pump Co., Ltd. is a certified pump manufacturer. NTGD performs both research and development, sales, and services to ensure reliable products as well as customer satisfaction. The reason for highly reliable pumps from NTGD is due to advanced production technology, complete test equipment, reliable quality, and scientific management. In addition, NTGD has partnered closely with various domestic research institutions to make their products sell well all over the world. NTGD pump manufacturer always adheres to the path of "quality for survival and quality for development" by employing advanced design and manufacturing technology which has made it reach high reliability and standards over the decades. NTGD engineers adopt advanced design including CAD software and CFD dynamics software to ensure the products meet all aspects of reliability and long service life.
Woonsocket Call
Smart Healthcare Products Global Market Report 2022: Featuring AirStrip Technologies, Samsung Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Cerner Corporation & McKesson - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Smart Healthcare Products Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global smart healthcare products market is expected to grow from $174.26 billion in 2021 to $195.55 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.22%. The smart healthcare products market is expected to grow to $310.37 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.24%.
Woonsocket Call
Global Quantum Computing Market Report 2022: Cooperation Between Key Players Crucial for Continued Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "The Global Quantum Computing Market, By Component, By Deployment, By Application, By End-user- Forecast and Analysis 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Quantum Computing Market was valued at USD 490.51 Million in 2021, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 2,930.67 Million...
Woonsocket Call
Google Awards MonetizeMore 2022 Innovation Award in Ad Technology for the Second Time
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2022 / Once again, , a leader in adtech solutions for publishers, has achieved the topmost echelon of ad tech innovation by winning the 2022 Google Certified Publishing Partner Program Innovation Award. This prestigious award is given to ad tech companies with the...
Woonsocket Call
Edgio to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
Edgio, Inc. (Nasdaq: EGIO), the platform of choice to power unmatched speed, security and simplicity at the edge, today announced participation at the following investor conferences in November and December 2022:. 16th Annual Needham Virtual Security, Networking, & Communications Conference on November 15, 2022. Management will participate in one-on-one/small group...
Woonsocket Call
Behavox appoints Softbank Partner / Chief of Staff and Head of CEO office to Board of Directors
Behavox deepens connection to Japanese markets with appointment of financial expert. Behavox, the security software company that specializes in communication surveillance, today announced the appointment of Sasaki-san, Partner / Chief of Staff and Head of CEO office at SoftBank Investment Advisers. New board member Sasaki-san brings a wealth of experience...
Comments / 0