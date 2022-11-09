ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron, MO

Margaret “Nanny” Louise Fox 2022

Margaret "Nanny" Louise (Moore) Fox, 98, formerly of Kidder, MO, passed away on November 9, 2022, at the home of her daughter surrounded by her family. Celebration of Life Service: 3:00 p.m., Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton. Interment: The Kidder Cemetery, Kidder, MO. In lieu of...
KIDDER, MO
Obituary: Casey McAdams

Casey Joshua McAdams was born at 4:15 p.m. weighing 5 pounds, 9 ounces, and 17 inches long on November 3, 2022, at Children’s Mercy Hospital and passed away gently a few hours later in his parent’s arms to be with Jesus. A memorial celebration is to be held...
TRENTON, MO
Randy L. Ott 1961-2022

Randy Lee Ott, 61, of Winston, Missouri, passed away at his home on November 8, 2022. Randy was born on August 4, 1961, to Maynard and Myrna (Penta) Ott in Spencer, Iowa. Randy had a love for the automotive industry and began his career in his early teenage years, making a living as a service manager.
WINSTON, MO
Local writers talk the professional side of book publishing with CHS students

A trio of published Cameron writers sat down with local high school students to discuss the business and production pitfalls of producing a novel. Published authors Glory Fagan, Janna Ledbetter and Zach Nuss spoke with Cameron High School students about their journeys in the production industry, and dispelled a few tropes that may have been an industry standard less than a decade ago.
Both vehicles demolished in crash on Highway 36 near Osborn

A Maysville woman was taken to a hospital following a two-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon near Osborn. Seventy-three-year-old Becky Luna received serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. The other driver, 40-year-old Matthew Hull of Troutville, Virginia received a minor injury and declined treatment at the scene.
OSBORN, MO
Man from Hannibal dies in crash west of Wheeling on Highway 36

A car crash three miles west of Wheeling on Tuesday morning, November 8th has claimed the life of a Hannibal man. Thirty-three-year-old Charles Bieber was taken by the Livingston County Coroner to Lindley Funeral Home. The car traveled west on Highway 36 before running off the left side of the...
HANNIBAL, MO
Basehor couple heartbroken after baby drowns in bathtub

BASEHOR, Kan. (KCTV) - A Basehor couple is grieving after losing their 1-year-old baby girl to a drowning accident at home. Now, they’re bravely sharing their story in hopes that it saves even one life. Baby Penelope’s parents said that she was pure sunshine, a lover that never knew...
BASEHOR, KS
Firefighter dies in Thursday evening car crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 31-year-old man died Thursday evening after he was involved in a car crash. The Missouri State Highway Patrol stated Adam Williams was driving on Route E about 6:30 p.m., just west of Missouri Highway 23 when his 2022 Dodge Ram 2500 drove off the road.
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
Prop A passes in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY — Voters who cast their Clay County ballots this election cycle said they want to see lower commercial property surtax rates by approving Proposition A at the ballot box Tuesday, Nov. 8. Based on uncertified election results from Clay County Election Board, Prop A passed with 56%, or 46,902 votes, in favor to 37,478 votes, or 44%, against the measure.
CLAY COUNTY, MO

