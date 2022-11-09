Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Watkins Woolen Mill State Park and State Historic Site is designated as a National Historic Landmark in MissouriCJ CoombsLawson, MO
Cases of dog attacks in the United States are a growing concern following a Missouri caseVictorExcelsior Springs, MO
Amazon Driver Found Dead In A YardMarissa NewbyExcelsior Springs, MO
Amazon Worker Tragically Killed By Dogs While Workingjustpene50Excelsior Springs, MO
Kidnapped Woman Escapes And Tells Authorities There Are More Victims. Where Are These Missing Missouri Women?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedKansas City, MO
Related
mycameronnews.com
Margaret “Nanny” Louise Fox 2022
Margaret "Nanny" Louise (Moore) Fox, 98, formerly of Kidder, MO, passed away on November 9, 2022, at the home of her daughter surrounded by her family. Celebration of Life Service: 3:00 p.m., Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton. Interment: The Kidder Cemetery, Kidder, MO. In lieu of...
kttn.com
Obituary: Casey McAdams
Casey Joshua McAdams was born at 4:15 p.m. weighing 5 pounds, 9 ounces, and 17 inches long on November 3, 2022, at Children’s Mercy Hospital and passed away gently a few hours later in his parent’s arms to be with Jesus. A memorial celebration is to be held...
kttn.com
Chillicothe Chamber of Commerce announces Grand Marshal for Holiday Parade
The Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the grand marshal for the 76th Annual Holiday Parade. The Helping Hands of the House of Prayer will lead the parade November 19th. Helping Hands emerged from the House of Prayer Rescue Mission in southeast Chillicothe. The program started with a few...
mycameronnews.com
Randy L. Ott 1961-2022
Randy Lee Ott, 61, of Winston, Missouri, passed away at his home on November 8, 2022. Randy was born on August 4, 1961, to Maynard and Myrna (Penta) Ott in Spencer, Iowa. Randy had a love for the automotive industry and began his career in his early teenage years, making a living as a service manager.
Support services move Independence couple into recovery shelter
Any Lengths Recovery Support Service provides crucial services to people experiencing homelessness, especially amid colder and dangerous temperatures.
mycameronnews.com
Local writers talk the professional side of book publishing with CHS students
A trio of published Cameron writers sat down with local high school students to discuss the business and production pitfalls of producing a novel. Published authors Glory Fagan, Janna Ledbetter and Zach Nuss spoke with Cameron High School students about their journeys in the production industry, and dispelled a few tropes that may have been an industry standard less than a decade ago.
KMBC.com
Country Club Plaza names special guest to 'flip the switch' on holiday lights
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With theEvergy Plaza Lighting Ceremony just a couple of weeks away, we now know who has been invited to flip the switch. The Country Club Plaza announced Thursday morning that Negro Leagues Baseball Museum President Bob Kendrick will turn on the holiday lights Thanksgiving night.
kttn.com
Both vehicles demolished in crash on Highway 36 near Osborn
A Maysville woman was taken to a hospital following a two-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon near Osborn. Seventy-three-year-old Becky Luna received serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. The other driver, 40-year-old Matthew Hull of Troutville, Virginia received a minor injury and declined treatment at the scene.
KMBC.com
Historic Skies restaurant to open for the holidays after an 11-year closure
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The rotating restaurant on top of the Sheraton at Crown Center is opening back up after 11 years. Unfortunately, it won't be rotating and hasn't been able to since it shut down over a decade ago. However, the iconic Kansas City location still boasts one...
Texas man attending Big 12 tournament in KCMO awarded over $700K in civil suit
A man who attended the 2019 Big 12 Basketball Tournament won a civil lawsuit for more than $700,000 against a security company for battery and other claims.
Firefighter dies in crash on rural highway
A man died after crashing into several trees near MO-23 Highway, south of Concordia, Missouri, Thursday night.
mycameronnews.com
Thursday’s debut of “Footloose” to be CHS Drama Department’s final show inside Goodrich Theater
With the new Cameron High School Performing Arts Center looking to go online this March, Thursday’s CHS Drama Dept. premiere of “Footloose” will likely be the final run of its kind inside the Goodrich Theater. During their penultimate rehearsal before Thursday’s 7 p.m. premiere of “Footloose” cast...
kttn.com
Man from Hannibal dies in crash west of Wheeling on Highway 36
A car crash three miles west of Wheeling on Tuesday morning, November 8th has claimed the life of a Hannibal man. Thirty-three-year-old Charles Bieber was taken by the Livingston County Coroner to Lindley Funeral Home. The car traveled west on Highway 36 before running off the left side of the...
Worlds of Fun in Kansas City closes for season; no WinterFest again
Instead of one last weekend, Worlds of Fun has closed for the season, citing cold weather. The Kansas City amusement park won't host WinterFest.
northwestmoinfo.com
Bethany Man Arrested in Chillicothe, Alleged to Have Stolen Vehicles from Bethany Businesses
Levi Wayne Wedgeworth. Photo by Missouri Department of Corrections. A Bethany man was taken into custody in Chillicothe on Friday after officers say he was observed with a truck reported stolen from a Bethany business. A probable cause affidavit filed in the Livingston County court says officers responded to a...
WIBW
Basehor couple heartbroken after baby drowns in bathtub
BASEHOR, Kan. (KCTV) - A Basehor couple is grieving after losing their 1-year-old baby girl to a drowning accident at home. Now, they’re bravely sharing their story in hopes that it saves even one life. Baby Penelope’s parents said that she was pure sunshine, a lover that never knew...
KCTV 5
Firefighter dies in Thursday evening car crash
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 31-year-old man died Thursday evening after he was involved in a car crash. The Missouri State Highway Patrol stated Adam Williams was driving on Route E about 6:30 p.m., just west of Missouri Highway 23 when his 2022 Dodge Ram 2500 drove off the road.
Leawood birthday party ends in gunfire, 2 men injured
A birthday party shooting in Leawood involving members of the Cosentino family sent two men to the hospital. One man now faces charges.
mycouriertribune.com
Prop A passes in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY — Voters who cast their Clay County ballots this election cycle said they want to see lower commercial property surtax rates by approving Proposition A at the ballot box Tuesday, Nov. 8. Based on uncertified election results from Clay County Election Board, Prop A passed with 56%, or 46,902 votes, in favor to 37,478 votes, or 44%, against the measure.
Children's Mercy doctor explains reasons for RSV spike in KC area
Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, cases continue to rise in the Kansas City area, according to a doctor with Children's Mercy Hospital. There were 325 patients who tested positive last week.
Comments / 0