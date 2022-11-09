ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Good news: Pilot gives a major shoutout to his parents who helped his dream come true

By Terry Baddoo, USA TODAY
 3 days ago

Behind every great success story, there's often a team of people who help to make it happen. For Peter Cappio, the team leaders were his parents, who supported him every step of the way as he strove to make his dream of becoming a pilot come true.

Peter trained for more than 10 years and eventually became a commercial airline captain. However, in all that time, he never had the opportunity to fly his parents anywhere. When Peter got a new job with a different airline, the switch meant he'd fly a route his parents would never travel. But when they decided to visit him in Florida during his final few days with his old airline, he saw one last chance to be their pilot.

Without telling his mom and dad, Peter switched with a colleague so that he'd be at the controls on their flight. Then, just before takeoff, he got on the public address system and shocked them with a special announcement.

Watch the video to see an airline captain's heartfelt thank you to two very special VIP passengers.

