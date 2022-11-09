Grand Strand voters say signage, touch screen monitors only issues on Election Day

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Eager voters were bustling in and out of polling places all day Tuesday as they cast their ballots in the midterm elections.

Overall, voters said their experience was good. However, a couple of small improvements could have made it even better, they said. One of those was more-clear signage at the voting precincts.

Three precincts had new, temporary polling places for this election. One of those was Dunes No. 1. Those voters were moved from their usual polling place at a nearby fire station to Ocean View Education Center at Grand Strand Medical Center.

Voter Catherine Rozario said she first stopped by the fire station and saw no one there.

“I went to our first polling place, which is that fire station, and there was no one there,” Rozario said. “So, I thought ‘am I in the right place?’ I looked around, went on the website on my phone to see what happened, and then they said there’s a temporary voting site.”

Rozario ended up being the first voter in line at Ocean View Education Center.

“I have to go to work, so I figured I’d go in early and stand in line if there is a line,” she said.” I wanted to be early so that I can get it done early.”

Rozario was not the only one to head to the fire station on Tuesday morning. Lary Harris said he first went to the old polling location, where he saw a line of other voters forming there.

“The fire department down the street could have put a sign out there that says ‘straight ahead for voting,’” Harris said. “Because they had a lot of people going up there and getting in line in front of the fire department that we used to vote at years back.”

Both voters also said the signage outside of Ocean View Education Center could have been clearer.

“I didn’t know where to turn in,” Rozario said. “It was a little difficult. So when I saw that there was two little signs over there that said ‘we vote here,’ I said, ‘I must be in the right place.’”

Even though there was some confusion getting there, Richard Huchison said he preferred the new polling place.

“You have more room to vote, not like the little fire station,” Huchison said.

Rozario said she the touch screen monitors used by voters to cast their ballot need to be more sensitive to the touch.

“The computer, you have to have nice, warm fingers [to use it,]” Rozario said. “My fingers don’t get warm enough sometimes to touch the screen, so it doesn’t register all the time, and I have to knock on it a little bit.”

She said it was one of the only hiccups of the day.

“Maybe they could have put a little pen, the touch pen thing for those people with cold fingers like me,” Rozario said. “Then, you know, it’s easier. That took a longer time. That was the only hiccup, actually.”

Overall, voters said the experience was easy, and it only took them about 30 minutes to make it through the line.

“I had no problem at all,” Harris said. “It was smooth.”

“It was very professional,” Huchison said. “People were very nice talking, laughing. It was really a good experience.”

Huchison said he was glad to have his voice heard.

“I wanted to make sure my vote counted,” he said. “I spent 28 years in the military and I fought for this freedom.”

