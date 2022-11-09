Read full article on original website
Music City Homeless Targeted for Intervention by Metro Homeless Impact DivisionJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Bluff City to Kick Off Inaugural Veterans Day Parade and Celebration of All Who ServedJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Former Chief of Police Provides Local Community Tips to Deal With Mental TraumasJohn M. DabbsDetroit Lakes, MN
Turkey Trot Registration Opens in Johnson City Ahead of Holiday Outing and FeastsJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Regional Health Care Coalition Offers Local Mental Health Conference in Johnson CityJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Daniel Boone football players disciplined after alleged harassment
A statement from Washington County, Tennessee Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd revealed the alleged harassment occurred on Nov. 6 and was reported to the administration. Daniel Boone football players disciplined after alleged …. A statement from Washington County, Tennessee Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd revealed the alleged harassment occurred on Nov. 6...
ETSU study recommends changes to TN Promise to attract underrepresented students
As enrollment and retention numbers decline for Black and Hispanic male students nationwide, a study from the ETSU Center for Community College Leadership is hoping to provide insight on potential solutions. ETSU study recommends changes to TN Promise to attract …. As enrollment and retention numbers decline for Black and...
Woman charged with reporting hoax shooting in Carter County
A woman is facing charges after authorities said she called 911 and reported a shooting, which was determined to be a hoax. They also said it wasn't her first time making hoax calls to 911. Woman charged with reporting hoax shooting in Carter …. A woman is facing charges after...
Dobyns-Bennett's Oliver signs with ETSU and Headrick with the University of Alabama
Dobyns-Bennett's Oliver signs with ETSU and Headrick with the University of Alabama. Dobyns-Bennett’s Oliver signs with ETSU and Headrick …. Dobyns-Bennett's Oliver signs with ETSU and Headrick with the University of Alabama. Threads to veterans: Local woman makes quilts for …. Pat Martin arrived at the Veterans Day celebration...
Benefit dinner, concert held for Johnson City firefighter with cancer
Friends and co-workers of Johnson City firefighter Ryan Cradic held a benefit concert and barbecue dinner Thursday to benefit Cradic's family as he battles cancer. Benefit dinner, concert held for Johnson City firefighter …. Friends and co-workers of Johnson City firefighter Ryan Cradic held a benefit concert and barbecue dinner...
Jackson's 24 points leads No. 5 Tennessee past UMass 74-65
Jackson’s 24 points leads No. 5 Tennessee past UMass …. Jackson's 24 points leads No. 5 Tennessee past UMass 74-65 11’s abound: Girl born at 11:11 on 11/11/11 turns …. 11's abound: Girl born at 11:11 on 11/11/11 turns 11. Touchdown Friday Night: Week 13, Part 3 (2022)
Juvenile arrested after allegedly shooting at woman in Johnson City
Police announced Thursday that authorities arrested a juvenile in connection to a shooting in the 500 block of Washington Avenue on Nov. 7. Juvenile arrested after allegedly shooting at woman …. Police announced Thursday that authorities arrested a juvenile in connection to a shooting in the 500 block of Washington...
Meet Your Provider by ETSU Health: Pediatric Pulmonologist Dr. Chester Ogborn
On this week’s edition of “Meet Your Provider” by ETSU Health, we talk with Pediatric Pulmonologist Dr. Chester Ogborn about his journey to Johnson City, and his take on his personal and professional life. For more information call 423-431-4946 or go to the ETSU Health website.
Construction underway on new KATS facility
Construction is underway on a new Kingsport Area Transit Service maintenance facility. Construction is underway on a new Kingsport Area Transit Service maintenance facility. Bobcats Carter and Cash settling in at Bays Mountain. Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium's new bobcat duo, Carter and Cash, arrived last month and are still...
Motorcyclist in critical condition after I-26 crash near Boones Creek
Motorcyclist in critical condition after I-26 crash near Boones Creek. Motorcyclist in critical condition after I-26 crash …. Motorcyclist in critical condition after I-26 crash near Boones Creek. Veterans Voices: Gene Hodges, age 99, remembers the …. Veterans Voices: Gene Hodges, age 99, remembers the World War II Battle of...
Appalachian Power increasing fuel rate for TN customers
The average Kingsport-area customer of American Electric Power's (AEP) Appalachian Power subsidiary will see a 32.1% increase in monthly bills starting in just a few weeks. Appalachian Power increasing fuel rate for TN customers. The average Kingsport-area customer of American Electric Power's (AEP) Appalachian Power subsidiary will see a 32.1%...
Downtown Johnson City Restaurant Week: The Black Olive
(WJHL) Amy takes us inside The Black Olive downtown Johnson City to show us some of the brunch menu items and learn about their specials for downtown Restaurant Week!
ETSU Athlete of the Week: Forward Jaden Seymour
Buc Basketball Forward Jaden Seymour talks about his transfer to ETSU from Wichita State, and about the strengths of his game!
Johnson City restaurant Week: Spring Street Sandwich Company
Ashton Kyker with Spring Street Sandwich Company, gives us all the details about their Restaurant Week Special, and tells us all about this brand new restaurant in downtown.
