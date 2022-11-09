ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wjhl.com

Daniel Boone football players disciplined after alleged harassment

A statement from Washington County, Tennessee Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd revealed the alleged harassment occurred on Nov. 6 and was reported to the administration. Daniel Boone football players disciplined after alleged …. A statement from Washington County, Tennessee Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd revealed the alleged harassment occurred on Nov. 6...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
wjhl.com

Woman charged with reporting hoax shooting in Carter County

A woman is facing charges after authorities said she called 911 and reported a shooting, which was determined to be a hoax. They also said it wasn't her first time making hoax calls to 911. Woman charged with reporting hoax shooting in Carter …. A woman is facing charges after...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
wjhl.com

Benefit dinner, concert held for Johnson City firefighter with cancer

Friends and co-workers of Johnson City firefighter Ryan Cradic held a benefit concert and barbecue dinner Thursday to benefit Cradic's family as he battles cancer. Benefit dinner, concert held for Johnson City firefighter …. Friends and co-workers of Johnson City firefighter Ryan Cradic held a benefit concert and barbecue dinner...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

Jackson's 24 points leads No. 5 Tennessee past UMass 74-65

Jackson’s 24 points leads No. 5 Tennessee past UMass …. Jackson's 24 points leads No. 5 Tennessee past UMass 74-65 11’s abound: Girl born at 11:11 on 11/11/11 turns …. 11's abound: Girl born at 11:11 on 11/11/11 turns 11. Touchdown Friday Night: Week 13, Part 3 (2022)
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

Juvenile arrested after allegedly shooting at woman in Johnson City

Police announced Thursday that authorities arrested a juvenile in connection to a shooting in the 500 block of Washington Avenue on Nov. 7. Juvenile arrested after allegedly shooting at woman …. Police announced Thursday that authorities arrested a juvenile in connection to a shooting in the 500 block of Washington...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

Construction underway on new KATS facility

Construction is underway on a new Kingsport Area Transit Service maintenance facility. Construction is underway on a new Kingsport Area Transit Service maintenance facility. Bobcats Carter and Cash settling in at Bays Mountain. Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium's new bobcat duo, Carter and Cash, arrived last month and are still...
KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

Motorcyclist in critical condition after I-26 crash near Boones Creek

Motorcyclist in critical condition after I-26 crash near Boones Creek. Motorcyclist in critical condition after I-26 crash …. Motorcyclist in critical condition after I-26 crash near Boones Creek. Veterans Voices: Gene Hodges, age 99, remembers the …. Veterans Voices: Gene Hodges, age 99, remembers the World War II Battle of...
KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

Appalachian Power increasing fuel rate for TN customers

The average Kingsport-area customer of American Electric Power's (AEP) Appalachian Power subsidiary will see a 32.1% increase in monthly bills starting in just a few weeks. Appalachian Power increasing fuel rate for TN customers. The average Kingsport-area customer of American Electric Power's (AEP) Appalachian Power subsidiary will see a 32.1%...
KINGSPORT, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy