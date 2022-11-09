NASHVILLE — Squirrel! Credit the Broncos for mastering the misdirection play. Whether it’s a 25th anniversary celebration for Terrell Davis and the Super Bowl XXXII champs, Hispanic Heritage night at Empower Field at Mile High, hosting the Avalanche and their Stanley Cup, supporting the Colorado debut of girls flag football… …no operation taps your left shoulder while shifting to the right better than the Broncos. ...

