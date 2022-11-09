ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pilot Mountain, NC

Surveillance video shows burglars ransack NC gun store after car rams entrance

By Daryl Matthews, Justyn Melrose
 3 days ago

PILOT MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WGHP) — Surveillance cameras captured footage as several people broke into a gun store in Surry County.

The video shows a dark-colored sedan pulling into the parking lot of Red Oak Outfitters at 108 Lola Lane in Pilot Mountain. At 9:35:45 p.m. on Sunday, according to the timestamp on the video, the car rams through the front entrance.

Five people get out of the car and run inside while a sixth gets into the driver’s seat.

(Courtesy of Red Oak Outfitters)

Footage from inside the store shows the burglars pushing over a glass display case and rummaging through it.

Tanner Hamilton, the owner of the store, says they look between 20 and 30 guns, two long guns and a few pistols.

(Courtesy of Red Oak Outfitters)

The burglars run out of the store and get back into the car. The time stamp on the video was 9:36:55 p.m. as they drove off.

(Courtesy of Red Oak Outfitters)

Hamilton says the stolen guns and the damages cost the store about $50,000.

“I take it personal,” he said. “I think anybody would. It hits close to home. That’s never good.”

He shared the video on social media in the hopes that it helps identify the suspects. He says he is offering a reward for anyone that can identify the burglars.

Hamilton plans to have steel enforcement and concrete installed to prevent something like this from ever happening again.

