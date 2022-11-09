Read full article on original website
Music City Homeless Targeted for Intervention by Metro Homeless Impact DivisionJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Bluff City to Kick Off Inaugural Veterans Day Parade and Celebration of All Who ServedJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Former Chief of Police Provides Local Community Tips to Deal With Mental TraumasJohn M. DabbsDetroit Lakes, MN
Turkey Trot Registration Opens in Johnson City Ahead of Holiday Outing and FeastsJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Regional Health Care Coalition Offers Local Mental Health Conference in Johnson CityJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
wjhl.com
ETSU study recommends changes to TN Promise to attract underrepresented students
As enrollment and retention numbers decline for Black and Hispanic male students nationwide, a study from the ETSU Center for Community College Leadership is hoping to provide insight on potential solutions.
wjhl.com
Benefit dinner, concert held for Johnson City firefighter with cancer
Friends and co-workers of Johnson City firefighter Ryan Cradic held a benefit concert and barbecue dinner Thursday to benefit Cradic's family as he battles cancer.
wjhl.com
Daniel Boone football players disciplined after alleged harassment
A statement from Washington County, Tennessee Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd revealed the alleged harassment occurred on Nov. 6 and was reported to the administration.
LIST: Tri-Cities events this weekend
(WJHL) – Following Veterans Day, the Tri-Cities will face a cold weekend, but there are still plenty of events both inside and outside to enjoy. The Tennessee Vols and ETSU Bucs will both be playing home games Saturday, but there are lots of other events happening around the region. News Channel 11 has compiled a […]
wjhl.com
Woman charged with reporting hoax shooting in Carter County
A woman is facing charges after authorities said she called 911 and reported a shooting, which was determined to be a hoax. They also said it wasn't her first time making hoax calls to 911.
wjhl.com
Juvenile arrested after allegedly shooting at woman in Johnson City
Police announced Thursday that authorities arrested a juvenile in connection to a shooting in the 500 block of Washington Avenue on Nov. 7.
wjhl.com
Jackson's 24 points leads No. 5 Tennessee past UMass 74-65
Jackson's 24 points leads No. 5 Tennessee past UMass 74-65
Proposed annexation for huge Gray subdivision okayed by planning commission
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City’s planning commission recommended approval of a proposed 135-acre annexation in Gray that could bring hundreds of new single-family homes and condominiums to land near Ridgeview School. After much discussion over the rapid growth Johnson City is experiencing and concerns about the ability of infrastructure and city services to […]
Donuts inbound: Dunkin’ to anchor new Elizabethton strip center
Elizabethton will get its first Dunkin' Donuts as part of a 6,812-square-foot commercial building that's being prepped on West Elk Avenue.
Kingsport Times-News
Historic site where men from Sullivan County fought is collapsing
In 1862, Kingsport’s Jonathan W. Bachman returned home after serving on the staffs of both Gen. Stonewall Jackson and Gen. Robert E. Lee. He was here to assist in the raising of a new regiment, the 60th Tennessee. His efforts were successful as he raised a company of Sullivan...
Kingsport Times-News
Sullivan, Hawkins counties see lowest voter turnout numbers in years
With a slate of unopposed and noncompetitive races, the voter turnout in Sullivan and Hawkins counties was the lowest since 2014, election records show. Sullivan County saw a 39.6% voter turnout, while Hawkins County recorded 39.85%.
wjhl.com
Construction underway on new KATS facility
Construction is underway on a new Kingsport Area Transit Service maintenance facility.
New Bristol, VA council members share goals for terms
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – On election night, Bristol, Virginia voters decided a change was needed and elected two new members to the city council. Newcomers Jake Holmes and Michael Pollard will join the council while incumbents Neal Osborne and Bill Hartley are still waiting to know officially who will take the third and final open […]
Kingsport small business affected by Appalachian Power bill increase
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee customers of AEP Appalachian Power are seeing a bill increase. These customers include small businesses that are feeling the effects of this added cost. Managers at Salon 108 in Kingsport just opened their bill today to find this cost increase. “That does become very stressful for us because we are […]
wjhl.com
Downtown Johnson City Restaurant Week: The Black Olive
(WJHL) Amy takes us inside The Black Olive downtown Johnson City to show us some of the brunch menu items and learn about their specials for downtown Restaurant Week!
The Tomahawk
Election 2022: The Results
The ads and the campaign speeches for the hotly contested 2022 Mid-Term elections have ended. In Johnson County the polls have closed, and not surprisingly, Republicans had a very good night. Voters made their choices for Governor, and the House of Representatives. They have made their voices heard on a spate of ballot measures to amend the Tennessee constitution, and have selected their representatives for the Tennessee General Assembly in Nashville.
wjhl.com
Appalachian Power increasing fuel rate for TN customers
The average Kingsport-area customer of American Electric Power's (AEP) Appalachian Power subsidiary will see a 32.1% increase in monthly bills starting in just a few weeks.
11’s abound: Girl born at 11:11 on 11/11/11 turns 11
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Sabra Scism’s birth was met with fanfare in Johnson City 11 years ago — and now the North Side Elementary fifth grader is back in the news on a very special 11/11. Scism turned 11 on Friday, 11/11/22, but the significance of 11’s in her life doesn’t end there. After […]
wjhl.com
Motorcyclist in critical condition after I-26 crash near Boones Creek
Motorcyclist in critical condition after I-26 crash near Boones Creek
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Sullivan County, TN
While people know Sullivan County, Tennessee, as the home of country music legend Dolly Parton, there is much more to this region. Nestled in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, Sullivan County offers a wealth of outdoor activities for visitors to enjoy. From hiking and camping to whitewater rafting, there...
