Johnson City, TN

wjhl.com

Benefit dinner, concert held for Johnson City firefighter with cancer

Friends and co-workers of Johnson City firefighter Ryan Cradic held a benefit concert and barbecue dinner Thursday to benefit Cradic's family as he battles cancer.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

Daniel Boone football players disciplined after alleged harassment

A statement from Washington County, Tennessee Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd revealed the alleged harassment occurred on Nov. 6 and was reported to the administration.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

LIST: Tri-Cities events this weekend

(WJHL) – Following Veterans Day, the Tri-Cities will face a cold weekend, but there are still plenty of events both inside and outside to enjoy. The Tennessee Vols and ETSU Bucs will both be playing home games Saturday, but there are lots of other events happening around the region. News Channel 11 has compiled a […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

Woman charged with reporting hoax shooting in Carter County

A woman is facing charges after authorities said she called 911 and reported a shooting, which was determined to be a hoax. They also said it wasn't her first time making hoax calls to 911.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
wjhl.com

Juvenile arrested after allegedly shooting at woman in Johnson City

Police announced Thursday that authorities arrested a juvenile in connection to a shooting in the 500 block of Washington Avenue on Nov. 7.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

Jackson's 24 points leads No. 5 Tennessee past UMass 74-65

Jackson's 24 points leads No. 5 Tennessee past UMass 74-65
11's abound: Girl born at 11:11 on 11/11/11 turns 11
Touchdown Friday Night: Week 13, Part 3 (2022)
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Proposed annexation for huge Gray subdivision okayed by planning commission

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City’s planning commission recommended approval of a proposed 135-acre annexation in Gray that could bring hundreds of new single-family homes and condominiums to land near Ridgeview School. After much discussion over the rapid growth Johnson City is experiencing and concerns about the ability of infrastructure and city services to […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

Construction underway on new KATS facility

Construction is underway on a new Kingsport Area Transit Service maintenance facility.
Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium's new bobcat duo, Carter and Cash, arrived last month and are still...
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

New Bristol, VA council members share goals for terms

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – On election night, Bristol, Virginia voters decided a change was needed and elected two new members to the city council. Newcomers Jake Holmes and Michael Pollard will join the council while incumbents Neal Osborne and Bill Hartley are still waiting to know officially who will take the third and final open […]
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Kingsport small business affected by Appalachian Power bill increase

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee customers of AEP Appalachian Power are seeing a bill increase. These customers include small businesses that are feeling the effects of this added cost. Managers at Salon 108 in Kingsport just opened their bill today to find this cost increase. “That does become very stressful for us because we are […]
KINGSPORT, TN
The Tomahawk

Election 2022: The Results

The ads and the campaign speeches for the hotly contested 2022 Mid-Term elections have ended. In Johnson County the polls have closed, and not surprisingly, Republicans had a very good night. Voters made their choices for Governor, and the House of Representatives. They have made their voices heard on a spate of ballot measures to amend the Tennessee constitution, and have selected their representatives for the Tennessee General Assembly in Nashville.
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
wjhl.com

Appalachian Power increasing fuel rate for TN customers

The average Kingsport-area customer of American Electric Power's (AEP) Appalachian Power subsidiary will see a 32.1% increase in monthly bills starting in just a few weeks.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

11’s abound: Girl born at 11:11 on 11/11/11 turns 11

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Sabra Scism’s birth was met with fanfare in Johnson City 11 years ago — and now the North Side Elementary fifth grader is back in the news on a very special 11/11. Scism turned 11 on Friday, 11/11/22, but the significance of 11’s in her life doesn’t end there. After […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

Motorcyclist in critical condition after I-26 crash near Boones Creek

Motorcyclist in critical condition after I-26 crash near Boones Creek
Veterans Voices: Gene Hodges, age 99, remembers the World War II Battle of...
KINGSPORT, TN
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Sullivan County, TN

While people know Sullivan County, Tennessee, as the home of country music legend Dolly Parton, there is much more to this region. Nestled in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, Sullivan County offers a wealth of outdoor activities for visitors to enjoy. From hiking and camping to whitewater rafting, there...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN

