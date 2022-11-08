ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Jason Watson signed to new agreement

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas head volleyball coach Jason Watson has signed a new employment agreement that could keep him on the sidelines at Barnhill Arena through the 2027 season. Watson is in his seventh season with the Razorbacks and has his team primed to make a return to the NCAA Volleyball Tournament this December.
Fordham’s Urgo wowed by No. 10 Arkansas

The second game of new Fordham head coach Keith Urgo’s career at his dream school turned out to bit more challenging than the first. Five days after the Rams opened the season with a 88-74 home win over Dartmouth, they found themselves over-matched in Fayetteville. No. 10 Arkansas forced...
Arkansas women’s program adds talented hoopsters

Arkansas women’s basketball program opened the week-long early basketball signing period on Wednesday by inking two standouts and will add a 5-star prospect in the next few days. Razorback head coach Mike Neighbors announced that Farmington star forward Jenna Lawrence (6-3) and Derby Kan., guard Mayrn Archer (5-7) both...
No. 22 Razorbacks enter NCAA South Central Region as top seeded team

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – No. 22 Arkansas competes in the NCAA South Central Region meet on Friday, November 11, on the Dale Watts Cross Country Course seeking an automatic berth into the NCAA Championship field. “Nothing is easy, and we don’t take anything for granted,” noted Arkansas men’s head...
Diamond Hogs set for season-opening clash with Longhorns

Arkansas head baseball coach Dave Van Horn’s press conference Wednesday was set up to discuss his team’s Fall baseball performance, but it was a tidbit about next February that got the most attention. Van Horn announced that the Razorbacks’ 2023 season opener would likely be against Texas on...
Van Horn revels in nation’s No. 1 Diamond class

Not only has the Arkansas baseball past and present been successful, but the future also looks bright. Baseball America and Perfect Game have both tabbed the Razorbacks’ 2023 recruiting class No. 1 in the country – the first time the program has achieved that spot in either rankings, which first came along in 2011.
