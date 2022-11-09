Read full article on original website
Republican Dianne Hammond elected as Alderman for Ward 4, Position 2 of El Dorado
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The election results are in for the November 8, 2022 elections. Dianne Hammond (R) elected as Alderman for Ward 4, Position 2 of El Dorado.
Many new people entering leadership roles after Minden election
MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - In Minden, there are several leadership positions that will now be taken over by new people. One of those positions is the new police chief, Jared McIver, who won with 56% of the vote against opponent Larry Morris. “Our plans are to go out and address...
Deadline nearing for inclusion in Columbia County history book
There have been some family histories that have been submitted for publication in the Columbia County History Book being compiled and published by the Book Committee on behalf of the Columbia County Library. The family histories, many with photographs, will come from all across the United States and all areas...
Bradley wins bid to become Grambling mayor
The city of Grambling is in for significant change in its government following Tuesday’s election results. Former City Council member Alvin Bradley, a Democrat, hauled in a majority 50.86% of the vote (383 ballots cast), outdistancing Democratic incumbent Edward Jones, who totaled 32.80% of votes (247). Current Councilman Toby...
Multiple runoffs announced for Shreveport City Council
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Four City Council seats in the City of Shreveport were up for grabs this Election Day, including Districts B, C, E and G. Mavice Hughes Thigpen (D) Brooks has 40%, but Carstensen and Thigpen each have 1,380 votes (25%), tied for second place. DISTRICT C.
Leroy Martin wins Columbia County sheriff's race by 2-to-1 margin
Columbia County voters on Tuesday promoted investigator Leroy Martin to the post of sheriff, succeeding retiring Mike Loe. Martin, running as an independent, defeated County Judge Denny Foster, a Republican, 4,013 (66.59 percent) to 2,013 (33.41 percent). Foster previously served as county sheriff when he was appointed by the Quorum...
Columbia County voters oppose three of four state constitutional amendments
Columbia County voters opposed three of the four constitutional amendments on Tuesday’s Arkansas general election ballot. Voters statewide turned down all four, according to about 85 percent of the precincts reporting to the Arkansas Secretary of State. Issue 1 would have given state legislators the same authority as the...
Shreveport mayor Adrian Perkins doesn’t make runoff election
Shreveport mayor Adrian Perkins has been ousted after just one term. Perkins did not make the runoff election. LSU-Shreveport Political science professor Jeff Sadow says Perkins committed misstep after misstep. “Within a year you knew that he was going to have problems unless he changed course and he never really...
Fire investigation at home of Shreveport City Council Candidate Craig Lee
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport Fire Department is investigating a fire at the home of Independent Candidate Craig Lee, who ran for City Council in Shreveport’s District B. Lee said he made the discovery Tuesday morning on Election Day, citing he had plans to have his watch party...
State reopens bidding for 1,000-bed penitentiary -- South Central Arkansas was in contention during last round
The Arkansas Board of Corrections and the Arkansas Department of Corrections issued a public notice Friday, soliciting submissions for communities to express interest in donating land for a new prison. The prospective maximum-security facility would house approximately 1,000 inmates within the Division of Correction. Columbia and Ouachita counties were in...
COVID-19 cases up by five in Union County
New COVID-19 cases were down Thursday in Columbia County, unchanged in Lafayette County and up slightly in Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county South Arkansas area. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,407.
Albemarle Corporation investing $540 million into Columbia County bromine plants, will need 100 new workers
Albemarle Corporation has committed to a $540 million expansion of its bromine plants in Columbia County. The projects at Albemarle’s Magnolia South and Magnolia West facilities will create about 100 new, permanent jobs. The official word came Wednesday afternoon during a public meeting at the Columbia County Courthouse. County...
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Friday, November 11, 2022: Region should bid for new state prison
The Magnolia-Stephens area came very close seven years ago to being awarded a new state prison. Gov. Asa Hutchinson then decided that a new prison wasn’t in the state’s best financial interest at the time. Instead, he opted for a solution to send more Arkansas inmates to Texas prisons, and to dust off plans for smaller expansions at existing facilities. This was a disappointment to the Magnolia Economic Development Corporation. The MEDC has since faded into history, but it had put a lot of effort into recruiting the facility. Imagine the impact. If our region had received the bid, the prison likely would have been open by now. We’d be enjoying the benefits of about 300 new jobs and a payroll in excess of $21 million. We are fans of alternatives to prisons. There are better and more humane ways of dealing with people who commit crimes than locking them up – education, mental health treatment and skills training are big components. But prisons aren’t going away. The state says it needs a new one. Columbia County government is, itself, scratching around for a plan to build a new county jail and there are possibilities for co-locating these facilities. The incoming gubernatorial administration has a punishment mindset, and that administration has a lot of friends here. (If one supports this administration, you’re not allowed to take a NIMBY position about a prison.) We’re no worse off than lots of places in Arkansas when it comes to problems recruiting a workforce. In fact, we may be better suited to recruit a prison workforce of 350 people than 100 people to staff Albemarle Corporation’s expanding chemical facilities. We can have both. Columbia County came close to landing a prison in 2015. Our government and economic officials should dust off those plans and make another run at it. CLICK HERE to see our report about the plan for a new state prison.
Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins concedes; Tarver, Arceneaux in run-off
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Voters will have to cast another vote for the mayor of Shreveport as election night returns point to a run-off between Greg Tarver and Tom Arceneaux in December. Ten candidates were on the ballot to become the Mayor of Shreveport, including incumbent Mayor Adrian Perkins,...
South Arkansas incorporations for the week ended Tuesday, November 8
South Arkansas business incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, November 8, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State. N&W Tech Work LLC, Noah Waller, 571 Old El Dorado Road, Magnolia filed 10/31/22. Union. Johnson Welding Service LLC, Sean David Johnson, 178 Allison Road, El Dorado filed 10/31/22.
Ready, aim, fire -- modern gun deer hunting season opens Saturday
Arkansas’ modern gun deer hunting season starts Saturday morning and runs through December 18. After a short break, the Christmas hunt will run December 26-28. Archery season for deer continues through February 28. Columbia County and most of the surrounding area of South Arkansas is in Deer Zone 12.
Albemarle Corp. investing up to $540 million in Magnolia facilities
Specialty chemical maker Albemarle Corp. said Wednesday (Nov. 9) it planned to invest up to $540 million to expand and modernize two bromine facilities in Magnolia. The company said the expansion would meet the growing demand for fire safety and specialty products in several industries, including technology, safety, transportation, and green energy. The planned investments have begun and will continue through 2027.
Principal of Southwood High announces decision to retire
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The principal of a Caddo Parish high school has announced her decision to retire from her post. The Caddo Parish School Board sent a letter out to parents on Wednesday, Nov. 9 announced the retirement of Dr. Kim Pendleton, the principal of Southwood High School. “We...
El Dorado’s Light Up the Square coming soon
EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — El Dorado, Ark., is soon to be in full swing with Christmas festivities as a part of its “Best Christmas Ever in Downtown” this year. Kicking off the holidays and the holiday events is Light up the Square. The event will take...
Veterans Day Parade And Downtown Live Going On This Weekend In Texarkana
Veteran's Day parade and great art events including Downtown Live are some of the great things you can do this weekend in Texarkana. 1. This Veterans Day is full of stuff to do and great Veterans specials you can take advantage of. And of course, thank you to all of our veterans for your service.
