‘I love having the opportunity to show people what it’s like living with autism’…These famous faces are proud parents of special needs kids

I'm Not Even Kidding — Nick Cannon Has Welcomed Another Kid, Just That Fast
The news comes just over a week after it was confirmed that he also has another kid on the way.
Kid Cudi calls out 'toxic' fans after removing earlier version of his song
Kid Cudi has called out "toxic" fans after a row over an earlier version of his song 'love.'. The 38-year-old rapper has pulled a 2015 version of the track from SoundCloud after a fan shared a screenshot of that upload and thanked him for "making this masterpiece". Cudi replied on...
Little Simz finds 'comfort' in songwriting
Little Simz finds "comfort" in songwriting. The 28-year-old rap star - whose real name is Simbiatu Abisola Abiola Ajikawo - has "always enjoyed" putting her thoughts and feelings into a song and explained that the "purpose" of her work is "very important" to her. She said: "I’ve always found comfort...
Rihanna's baby boy is 'amazing'
Rihanna thinks her baby boy is "amazing". The 34-year-old singer gave birth to her first child with ASAP Rocky in May, and she's "cherished" the time that she's spent with her son. The 'Work' hitmaker shared: "He’s amazing, he's a happy baby." Rihanna also revealed that seeing her baby...
Kim Kardashian reveals intense Met Gala prep to fit into iconic Marilyn Monroe dress
Kim Kardashian has revealed the struggle it took to fit into Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress for the 2022 Met Gala. The 41-year-old star made waves at the glitzy event in New York City earlier this year when she wore the original 'Happy Birthday Mr. President' gown - which is owned by Ripley's Believe It Or Not - and had to change into the outfit at the gala itself.
They overcame their crises! Ten celebrity couples who gave each other a second chance
The world of entertainment is notorious for seemingly idyllic love stories that end in misery. There are numerous examples of couples who have ended up in court to fight for custody of their children or have split in bitter circumstances. Today, however, we take a look at the celebrities who have managed to overcome their differences and reconcile, much to the delight of their fans.
