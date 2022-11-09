ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘I love having the opportunity to show people what it’s like living with autism’…These famous faces are proud parents of special needs kids

By Bang Showbiz
Inside Nova
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Inside Nova

Kid Cudi calls out 'toxic' fans after removing earlier version of his song

Kid Cudi has called out "toxic" fans after a row over an earlier version of his song 'love.'. The 38-year-old rapper has pulled a 2015 version of the track from SoundCloud after a fan shared a screenshot of that upload and thanked him for "making this masterpiece". Cudi replied on...
Inside Nova

Little Simz finds 'comfort' in songwriting

Little Simz finds "comfort" in songwriting. The 28-year-old rap star - whose real name is Simbiatu Abisola Abiola Ajikawo - has "always enjoyed" putting her thoughts and feelings into a song and explained that the "purpose" of her work is "very important" to her. She said: "I’ve always found comfort...
Inside Nova

Rihanna's baby boy is 'amazing'

Rihanna thinks her baby boy is "amazing". The 34-year-old singer gave birth to her first child with ASAP Rocky in May, and she's "cherished" the time that she's spent with her son. The 'Work' hitmaker shared: "He’s amazing, he's a happy baby." Rihanna also revealed that seeing her baby...
Inside Nova

Kim Kardashian reveals intense Met Gala prep to fit into iconic Marilyn Monroe dress

Kim Kardashian has revealed the struggle it took to fit into Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress for the 2022 Met Gala. The 41-year-old star made waves at the glitzy event in New York City earlier this year when she wore the original 'Happy Birthday Mr. President' gown - which is owned by Ripley's Believe It Or Not - and had to change into the outfit at the gala itself.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Inside Nova

They overcame their crises! Ten celebrity couples who gave each other a second chance

The world of entertainment is notorious for seemingly idyllic love stories that end in misery. There are numerous examples of couples who have ended up in court to fight for custody of their children or have split in bitter circumstances. Today, however, we take a look at the celebrities who have managed to overcome their differences and reconcile, much to the delight of their fans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy