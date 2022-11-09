As 2022 draws to a close, many retail stores are facing big changes as the retail sector returns to a new normal for sales. The pandemic saw a significant buying boom for many companies, particularly those who do a lot of business through online storefronts. Stimulus checks, money saved on travel, and the shutdown of every event from after-work happy hours to major festivals put extra money into a lot of pockets. Now, major stores are readjusting and trying to find new ways to create momentum.

