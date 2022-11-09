ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Memphis (Memphis, TN)

 3 days ago

The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash on Monday night.

The crash happened on Interstate 40 near Hollywood Street at around 11:10 p.m.

The Memphis Police Department confirmed that only one vehicle was involved in the accident.

The lone occupant in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the victim is not provided by the officials.

It is unclear what caused the fatal crash and whether drugs or alcohol is a factor involved.

The crash is being investigated by the police.

Further details regarding the crash are not available currently.

November 9, 2022

Source: Local Memphis

