ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWD

Gucci to Help Restore South Korean Landmark

By Martino Carrera
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ag2rz_0j4HnFKU00
People wearing the South Korean traditional costume 'HanBok' at Gyeongbok Palace in Seoul, South Korea. Getty Images

MILAN – After calling off its repeat show in South Korea earlier this month following the tragic Halloween crowd crush in Seoul, Gucci announced Wednesday it is pledging a three-year donation geared at restoring and preserving the Gyeongbokgung Palace.

The house did not disclose the donation amount, but highlighted that its contribution will help restore multiple areas within the site.

The 1935 Seoul landmark, also known as The Palace Greatly Blessed by Heaven and built during the Joseon dynasty, was the venue of choice for Gucci’s Cosmogonie show, a repeat display of the collection first unveiled last May in Apulia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hoaf5_0j4HnFKU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HTbKC_0j4HnFKU00

It was supposed to be held on Nov. 1, but was cancelled in respect of the national mourning after more than 150 people were killed and dozens were injured after being crushed in a large crowd in Seoul’s Itaewon nightlife district.

According to the Italian luxury house, Gucci president and chief executive officer Marco Bizzarri inked an agreement on Nov. 1 with South Korea’s head of the cultural heritage administration Choi Eung-Cheon committing to the preservation of the palace.

“Beauty is a constant source of inspiration for Gucci, but it also needs constant care and attention. We are delighted to confirm our commitment to the cultural heritage of this country. Our collaboration with the Cultural Heritage Administration will help preserve the rich historical and artistic heritage of this unique site,” Bizzarri said in a statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aeFpP_0j4HnFKU00
Marco Bizzarri, President and CEO of Gucci, and Choi Eung-Cheon, South Korean Head of the Cultural Heritage Administration (CHA). Courtesy of Gucci

The pledge marks a further step in Gucci’s commitment to the preservation of culturally relevant and storied sites across the world, often places picked by creative director Alessandro Michele to showcase his fashion spectacles.

As reported, the Kering-owned house pledged support to Castel del Monte, the storied castle in Italy’s Apulia region dating back to the 1240s where the Cosmogonie collection was originally presented; the Dia Art Foundation in New York City; The Cloisters of Westminster Abbey in London; the Palatine Gallery at Pitti Palace in Florence; the Promenade Des Alyscamps in Arles; the Capitoline Museums in Rome, and Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles.

Gyeongbokgung Palace was selected to pay homage to South Korean cultural heritage and in light of its links with astronomy research, a reference echoed in the Cosmogonie collection. In the 15th century, the palace housed a highly regarded astronomy center including Ganuidae, the Royal Observatory.

Gucci’s link with South Korea was further cemented in recent months.

In the leadup to the canceled show, Gucci signed Hanni, lead singer of NewJeans, as its newest brand ambassador. The K-pop star joined other local ambassadors including “Squid Game” actor Lee Jung-Jae and musical artist Kai.

Earlier this year Gucci also opened its fourth Gucci Osteria outpost in the Korean capital, on the top floor of its Gaok flagship located in the Itaewon district.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Dior Conjures a Gingerbread Christmas Fantasy at Harrods

LONDON — Dior is making history at Harrods with a larger- (and sometimes smaller-) than-life holiday takeover that sees Monsieur Dior, his family and his atelier come alive in a gingerbread world.   There is no Santa’s Grotto at Harrods this year, but with the House of Dior in town who needs the North Pole contingent anyway? More from WWDDior's Larger-Than-Life Gingerbread Holiday Display at HarrodsArtists Send Messages With Customized Lady Dior HandbagsA Look Back at Marc Bohan Dior has never had a collaboration on this scale with a department store, and this is Harrods’ largest brand takeover to date. Inside and...
WWD

Paris Hilton Sparkles in Embellished High-neck Gown for LACMA Art + Film Gala Red Carpet

Paris Hilton made a striking arrival on the red carpet at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 5 wearing an embellished high-neck, two-piece gown. The bodice of the gown fell just below the sternum and draped upward toward the cap sleeves. The skirt began with a waist-length embellished band and ruched asymmetrically along a cutout.More from WWDLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout LooksEbony Power 100 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals Hilton was accompanied by her husband and author Carter Reum, who wore a tailored black tuxedo and bow...
LOS ANGELES, CA
BBC

York: King Charles unveils first statue of Queen since her death

The King has unveiled a statue to his "beloved" mother in York, the first to be installed since her death. The 6ft 7in (2m) sculpture was designed to celebrate the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee and was completed in August, the month before she died. Speaking in front of crowds at...
WWD

London’s V&A Museum Acquires Tea, Coffee Set Owned by Karl Lagerfeld

LONDON — The Victoria & Albert museum is adding a dash of Karl Lagerfeld panache to its Wedgwood Collection with the purchase of a rare, Art Deco tea and coffee set that was previously owned by the designer. The Campanula tea and coffee set was designed by Paul Follot for Wedgwood and acquired from the estate of the designer, a knowledgeable and voracious collector, who died in 2019.More from WWDJenny Packham RTW Spring 2023Edeline Lee RTW Spring 2023They Are Wearing: Street Style at London Fashion Week Spring 2023 The museum, which also purchased the accompanying set of Follot’s design drawings, said no...
WWD

How a Branding Expert Is Revving Up the Ritz

PARIS — When luxury consultant Natalie Bader Messian was approached to join the board of the Ritz Paris with a mission to burnish its brand and diversify its revenue streams, she decided to visit the hotel incognito to get a sense of what challenges she might face. The French...
WWD

Aleali May Launches Made in L.A. Collection

Los Angeles-based stylist, influencer, model and Nike Jordan designer Aleali May has launched her own collection. Called Mayde Worldwide, the unisex range is comprised of elevated essentials in silhouettes honed by May. The first drop includes a cropped hoodie, an oversize hoodie with dropped shoulders, slouchy sweatpants, bike shorts, a bra top and a ribbed tank, all in cobalt blue. More from WWDThe Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture ExhibitionInside Elle's Women In Hollywood 2022 EventInside the Golden Goose L.A. Golden Spirit Event “I’m from South Central Los Angeles, the Dodgers, the water here, it’s definitely a Los Angeles color,” she said during a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Jonathan Cohen Debuts Spring 2023 Collection

“The collection started as I was doing some spring cleaning and came across an old box of books. I was pulling out three books from my favorite artists, Lee Krasner, Frida Kahlo and Judi Regal; I was thinking about the commonalities between them, how they were overshadowed by their male counterparts. Feeling that way through creativity — it was inspired by imagining them in their studios painting. There’s a psychedelic, dripping painting feel,” New York-based designer Jonathan Cohen said of his spring collection’s standout knit dress and a shrunken cardigan with warped rainbow stripes. He continued the idea with saturated...
NEW YORK STATE
WWD

Stüssy, Dries Van Noten Team on Collection

Stüssy and Dries Van Noten are joining forces for a new collection. The streetwear label and Belgian design house are partnering on a fashion collection that infuses the former’s streetwear sensibility with the latter’s affinity for bold colors and patterns. The collection offers pieces such as T-shirts, sweatpants, sweatshirts, parkas, jeans and blazers. More from WWDThe Avril Lavigne by Killstar CollectionBackstage at Dries Van Noten Men's Spring 2023Dries Van Noten Men's Spring 2023 For the collaboration’s campaign, the two brands tapped Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea, who was photographed by Tyrone Lebon. The musician is seen in the campaign wearing pieces such...
WWD

Gucci Debuts Fantastical ‘Good Game’ Capsule Collection That Celebrates the World of Gaming

Game on. Gucci is celebrating the connection between its brand and the world of gaming with a new collection exploring its motto Gucci Good Game. The new Gucci Good Game capsule features hoodies, bowling shirts, shorts, slides, a logo T-shirt, sneakers, handbags, a baseball cap, shoes and other metallic and rainbow-hued apparel with an iridescent effect. The products incorporate the reworked GG Good Game monogram, which made its debut in the brand’s Gucci Town digital space on Roblox.More from WWDLola Rykiel Presents Pompom Capsule With Café de Flore, Judith LeiberGucci Hosts Second Annual Summer Party in East HamptonAll the Looks from...
WWD

Jeff Wilbusch Found Acting Through Economics and Music

“Look, to be honest, I’ve never read a character like this,” says Jeff Wilbusch. The actor stars in “The Calling,” a crime drama series created by David E. Kelley for Peacock. Wilbusch leads the show as Avraham Avraham, a detective who brings an unconventional approach to his investigations, relying heavily on religion and spirituality to guide his process.More from WWDPhotos from the 2022 PaleyFest NYKourtney Kardashian Barker x Boohoo's NYFW Show Fetes CelebritiesCelebrities at Rebecca Minkoff's NYFW Presentation “I thought to myself, ‘wow, what a character: going to the precinct in the morning and then in the afternoon reading the Stoics.’ It...
WWD

Natasha Lyonne Wraps Up in Houndstooth Prints With Miu Miu Blazer at Ferragamo’s ‘A New Dawn’ Launch Soiree on Rodeo Drive

Natasha Lyonne attended Ferragamo’s cocktail party at the brand’s Beverly Hills, California, flagship store on Rodeo Drive to celebrate a preview of A New Dawn, a capsule collection by Maximilian Davis. The actress wore a white button-down shirt and black overalls overlaid with a single-breasted houndstooth check jacket from Miu Miu draped over her shoulders. More from WWDRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout Looks She accessorized with a white Miu Miu matelassé nappa leather mini hobo bag, a gold necklace and rings. Her black...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
WWD

Eddie Redmayne Enters the ‘Fabulous World of Dior’ in Shirt-free Oblique Suit for Harrods’ Holiday Takeover

Eddie Redmayne attended Dior’s dinner at Kensington Palace on Thursday in London to celebrate the opening of “The Fabulous World of Dior” at Harrods. To help Dior ring in their new department store collaboration, Redmayne wore a black wool notch lapel oblique suit, black leather loafers and a leaf brooch all from Dior. The actor wore no shirt underneath, leaving the focus on the suit.
WWD

Prada’s ‘Possible Conversations’ Series Tapped Into Indigenous Experiences With Water

For Patricia Marroquin Norby — the associate curator of Native American art at the Metropolitan Museum of Art — water is personal. And it’s also highly politicized, as her experience as a Native-born American and Indigenous researcher whose curatorial approach is inspired by the original keepers of the land and water, would show.More from WWDInside "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" New York ScreeningDiwali in New York PartySaint Sintra RTW Spring 2023 “Water politics in the Southwest is about who has power,” she said. Marroquin Norby was one of two speakers in Prada’s recurring “Possible Conversations” series, which also counted Kate Orff, founding...
GEORGIA STATE
WWD

Iso.Poetism’s Tobias Birk Nielsen Nabs Denmark’s Wessel & Vett Fashion Prize

MILAN — “One jury member called him ‘Danish fashion’s best-kept secret,’ meaning that he managed to become an international success before he became a name at home in Copenhagen. That’s rare. We’re happy to change all of that today,” said Nina Wedell-Wedellsborg, founder of Wessel & Vett Fashion Prize in revealing this year’s winner. Iso.Poetism by Tobias Birk Nielsen nabbed the prestigious award, designed as Denmark’s answer to the LVMH Prize to support the most promising up-and-coming talent in Scandinavia in its local and international growth.More from WWDSpring/Summer 2023 Looks From the Latest Edition of Copenhagen Fashion WeekCopenhagen Fashion Week Fall 2021:...
WWD

Moschino Parent Aeffe Logs Growth in Nine Months

MILAN — Aeffe’s investments in Moschino are paying off as the Italian fashion group reported a 10 percent increase in revenues to 277.1 million euros in the first nine months of the year, lifted by growth in all markets, in particular in the U.S., and despite a slowdown in the Far East, dented by the ongoing restrictions in China. “Despite the difficult economic situation, the group recorded double-digit growth in revenues, both in the prêt-à-porter segment and in footwear and leather goods, with a positive trend for all brands in most markets,” said Massimo Ferretti, executive chairman of Aeffe, which...
WWD

WWD

41K+
Followers
28K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy