Eagles earn historic program win Friday against the Leathernecks
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Women’s Basketball earned an 88-75 victory in front of a loud home crowd at Screaming Eagles Arena Friday night against Western Illinois University, securing a historic first win as an NCAA Division I program against another D-I school. Southern Indiana had...
Pair of Eagles earn double-doubles in four-set loss
Edwardsville, Ill. – University of Southern Indiana Volleyball (1-27, 1-16 OVC) ends the night with a 3-1 loss (17-25, 21-25, 25-23, 15-25) to Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (12-16, 7-10 OVC) Friday night at First Community Arena. Junior outside hitter Leah Anderson (Bloomington, Illinois) had 13 kills and 12 digs while sophomore setter Carly Sobieralski (Indianapolis, Indiana) nabbed 32 assists and 11 digs to produce the two double-doubles for the Screaming Eagles.
Lady Blazers suffer tough loss to open weekend classic to No. 13 Moberly Area
VINCENNES, Ind. – The Vincennes University Lady Trailblazers suffered their first loss of the 2022-23 campaign Friday afternoon in the opening game of the VU Classic at the Physical Education Complex to No. 13-ranked Moberly Area College. Vincennes got off to a slow start Friday afternoon against the highly...
Swimming & Diving Breaks Four Records, Wins Three Events At A3 Invite
CARBONDALE, Ill. – The University of Evansville swimming and diving team continued its strong weekend at the A3 Performance Invitational in Carbondale, Illinois on Friday, as the Purple Aces broke four school records and won three individual events. Senior Maya Cunningham (Yakima, Wash./Eisenhower) broke her own school record in...
Triton Central's gutsy performance comes up just short in regional championship
FAIRLAND – Despite a rash of injuries, a run of sickness and a steady 20-mile-per hour wind, Triton Central nearly overcame one of the top programs in Class 2A. Bad timing finally caught up to the Tigers, who lost the regional championship game Friday at Mendenhall Field to Evansville Mater Dei, 35-28.
USI Ceramics II students present The Lamp Project at New Harmony Gallery of Contemporary Art
The University of Southern Indiana and BG Projects are proud to present The Lamp Project, a group show featuring ceramic installations by USI Ceramics II students at the New Harmony Gallery of Contemporary Art (NHGCA) in New Harmony, Indiana. The exhibition will be on display November 12 through December 17. An opening reception will take place from 4-6 p.m. November 12 at the NHGCA. Regular NHGCA hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Evansville doctor celebrates 100th birthday
(WEHT) - Dr. John Bender celebrated his 100th birthday in Evansville on Wednesday.
Partnership Between AmeriCrew And Vincennes University Strengthens Career Opportunities For Military Veterans
Partnership Between AmeriCrew And Vincennes University Strengthens Career Opportunities For Military Veterans. Vincennes University and AmeriCrew have formed a new partnership that values the unique skills of those who have served in the military plus develops in-demand and innovative career pathways for veterans. AmeriCrew is one of the first national...
Colonels Take Down the Green Wave in the Class 6A State Playoffs With Huge Win Against Meade County
The (9-2) Henderson County Colonels continued the Kentucky High School Football Class 6A State Playoffs at home by taking on the (6-5) Meade County Green Wave at Colonel Stadium in Henderson. The Green Wave won the coin toss but elected to defer to get the football to start the second...
Owensboro teacher receives $25,000 reward
Brad Byrd InDEPTH: EFD Division Chief discusses Weinbach …. Brad Byrd InDEPTH: EFD Division Chief discusses Weinbach explosion and warehouse fire. ISP: Haubstadt man arrested for dissemination of …. ISP: Haubstadt man arrested for dissemination of harmful material to a minor. IU 2023 Economic Forecast. Evansville stinks!: Officials explain foul...
New Henderson skatepark to open soon, will focus on beginners
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) - Gift Skateboarding, is a nonprofit organization committed to providing safe and accessible community spaces and programs, centered around skateboarding.
USI Partners On $2.5 Million Collaborative Grant To Enhance Data Science
The University of Southern Indiana Mathematical Sciences Department is expanding its work to enhance the current state of undergraduate teacher preparation for data science and statistics through a portion of a five-year, $2.5 million grant from the National Science Foundation. The project, “Collaborative Research: Enhancing Data Science and Statistics Teacher Education – Transforming and Building Community,” is a collaboration between USI, North Carolina State University (NCSU), Eastern Michigan University (EMU) and the Concord Consortium. USI will receive an estimated $175,000 from the project.
Vincennes University Teams With Knox County Community Foundation To Create Story Walk For Children
Through the imaginations of Vincennes University Education majors and Education Professor Lisa Miller, a beautifully illustrated and touching children’s book will come to life next spring along the banks of the Wabash River. Miller and the future teachers are creating a “story walk” for elementary school students in Knox...
Half marathon happening Saturday in Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Some road closures go into effect in Owensboro early Saturday morning for the Wendell Foster Half Marathon. Officials say only two roads will be fully closed. They are JR Miller Boulevard, from 20th Street to Salem Drive, and Veterans Boulevard. They will be closed from 7...
VOTE NOW: Using the new I-69
Work on the final section of the new I-69 between Indianapolis and Evansville is expected to finish on-time in 2024. The last section has always been considered the most complicated. It features a number of new exits and an interchange with I-465. We want to know, will new road be part of your commute, once it's finished?
First event to assist Evansville water and energy customers with rising bills happens today
It's a chance for Evansville energy and water customers to have any concerns they have heard during the first of six 'Access To Service' fair events planned. Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke is hosting the event at the C.K. Newsome Center, where representatives from Centerpoint Energy and the Evansville Water & Sewer Utility will meet one-on-one with residents.
Tri-State wakes up to first snow of the season
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Snow fell Saturday morning across the Tri-State. It caused slush on the roads, especially on bridges and overpasses, but roads are now clear. Vanderburgh County dispatchers say they had a handful of slide-off reports. They say none of them involved any injuries. Early Saturday morning, dispatchers...
Enjoy a Thanksgiving Meal at One of These Restaurants in the Evansville Indiana Area
If you are looking for somewhere to enjoy a meal on Thanksgiving Day, we have you covered with our list of Evansville area restaurants that will be open on Thanksgiving Day. There are all kinds of reasons why someone might choose to eat on Thanksgiving Day. Perhaps the idea of making a big holiday meal at home is completely overwhelming, or maybe you just prefer to let someone else do the cooking (and the dishes). Personally, my daughter is grown, I live alone, and I likely won't bother with the headache of a traditional Thanksgiving meal. Whatever the case, plenty of people will be looking for a place to eat on Thanksgiving Day.
Decision 2022: Voter turnout throughout the Tri-State
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s Election Day and we are in Indiana and Kentucky looking at the turnout for voters throughout the Tri-State. Our Jordan Yaney was live at Washington Square Mall in Evansville to tell us about the voter turnout at 4 p.m. in Indiana. Jordan Yaney helped...
‘Guest Bartenders Night’ benefits Henderson non-profit
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Chloe Randolph Organization was highlighted during “Guest Bartenders Night” at the Henderson Brewing Company on Wednesday. At the event, 10% of the sales will go toward the organization, while 100% of tips given to the bar will also go to the Chloe Randolph Organization. Live music was also at the event.
