ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
fortwaynesnbc.com

Should school board candidates in Indiana run under a political party?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - When you voted in the Indiana primary, you likely voted for someone who designated their party. Republican, Democrat, Independent, Libertarian, but for school board races in Indiana, they’re all listed as non-partisan. Some Indiana lawmakers, including state representative Bob Morris, R...
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Time to move on from straight ticket voting

I’m just going to say it — it’s probably time for Indiana to join the rest of the country in eliminating straight ticket voting. It leads to choosing unqualified or questionable candidates because the R or D after the name is more important than the person who will hold the office. Also called straight party […] The post Time to move on from straight ticket voting appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Indiana Republicans bullish following strong election night

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Election night 2022 left the state’s Republicans in a jubilant mood. As the polls closed, Indiana Republican Party Chair Kyle Hupfer told News 8 he expected his party would retain its control over the legislature and all statewide offices. The mood at the state GOP watch party was relaxed throughout the evening.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

GOP's Morales wins Indiana elections office that ousted him

INDIANAPOLIS — Republican Diego Morales extended on Tuesday his party’s control of Indiana’s top elections office after a campaign during which he faced criticism for doubting the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election and twice being ousted from jobs in that office. Morales, a former governor’s office...
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Indiana Republicans secure statewide election wins

Republicans saw several big wins Tuesday night in Indiana but didn't flip as many congressional seats as they hoped nationwide. Indiana Republicans secure statewide election wins. Republicans saw several big wins Tuesday night in Indiana but didn't flip as many congressional seats as they hoped nationwide. Student loan forgiveness program...
INDIANA STATE
readthereporter.com

Walker says he’ll stay “laser-focused” in Indiana Senate

State Senator Kyle Walker issued the following statement Tuesday night after winning re-election to serve Hoosiers in State Senate District 31:. “Tonight’s victory is further evidence that the voters of this district want commonsense leadership that produces results,” Walker said. “In the Senate, I will stay laser-focused on the issues that matter, strengthening our economy, improving public safety and investing in quality of life to keep our communities thriving. I’m grateful to everyone who helped us deliver our message to earn the support of voters across the district.”
INDIANA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Election results: Republicans concede majority in Minnesota Senate

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The balance of power has apparently shifted to the Democrats in the Minnesota Senate following Tuesday's general election.Republicans conceded the majority Wednesday morning, with Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller saying "it does not look like Senate Republicans will maintain control of the Senate." The DFL had already claimed the victory earlier on Wednesday. Party leaders planned to hold a press conference at 11 a.m. CBS News Minnesota plans to carry that press conference live.Some state Senate races have yet to be officially called.Minnesota has, for the past four years, had a split legislature, with Republicans controlling...
MINNESOTA STATE
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana voters elect Treasurer of the State, Indiana State Auditor

Indiana voters elected the Treasurer of the State and the Indiana State Auditor Tuesday night. Republican Daniel Elliot has been elected Treasurer of State, beating Democratic opponent Jessica McClellan with 62.0% of the vote. The race was called by the Associated Press with 70.04% of the votes counted. “Republicans have...
INDIANA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Republicans reeling after Democrats poised to sweep control in Michigan

(The Center Square) – Matt Maddock's Facebook timeline photo is of him speaking while standing next to Donald Trump. Maddock, a GOP state representative from Michigan whose wife, Meshawn Maddock, is the co-chair of the state Republican party, had posted numerous times on social media about the Nov. 8 midterms.
MICHIGAN STATE
95.3 MNC

Gov. Holcomb plans to build Indiana’s economy with “all of the above” approach

Governor Holcomb’s approach to building Indiana’s economy is an “all of the above” approach. Governor Eric Holcomb is heading to Egypt to address a global climate summit and talk energy investments and jobs for Indiana. Governor Holcomb tells Gerry Dick with Inside Indiana Business that his approach has always been to bring the world to Indiana and Indiana to the world.
INDIANA STATE
wbaa.org

Indiana voters reject 4 of 8 school referendums for property tax increases

Four of the eight Indiana school districts with ballot questions to approve property-tax levies failed to receive voter approval Tuesday in the midterm election. Leaders at Brown County Schools, Delphi Community School Corp. in Carroll County, Medora Community School Corp. in Jackson County, and MSD of Wabash County could not convince their communities to support the extra cost to property bills.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Indiana man, woman charged with sending defense-related data to China

FLOYDS KNOBS, Ind. (AP) — Three people and a business have been charged in federal court with participating in an illegal scheme to export controlled data to China and to defraud the Defense Department. An indictment was unsealed Wednesday in Kentucky after the arrest of the defendants. Phil Pascoe,...
FLOYDS KNOBS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy