Bahamas Regulator, SCB Freezes FTX Assets; SBF Seeks Rescue Funds
The Securities Commission of the Bahamas (SCBa) has frozen the assets of a part of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto exchange and moved to assign a liquidator for one of his entities, as the businessman battled to raise billions of dollars to save FTX. On November 10, the commission declared that...
Binance Backs Out of Deal to Acquire FTX Exchange
Following the announcement that the cryptocurrency exchange Binance will acquire FTX, the exchange has stated that it has decided not to go through with the planned acquisition. It has been less than twenty-four hours since Binance made a public deal to buy its competitor, FTX. Previously, it gave the impression...
Sell your Bitcoin Now. Peter Schiff Explains Us Why
In light of the recent market crash, American stockbroker and financial commentator Peter David Schiff has been highlighting to his 800k+ Twitter followers why they should sell their Bitcoin (BTC) holdings. Bitcoin fell to a price not seen since November 2022, to as low as $15,900, as a result of...
Bitcoin Falls to 2-Year Low, Analysts Predict Further Decline
The global crypto market has taken a hard hit in recent days, with Bitcoin falling below $16,000 for the first time since November 2020, as a result of the potential collapse of one of the major crypto exchanges, FTX. This was further exacerbated on Wednesday, when cryptocurrency traders received news...
Justin Sun Says He’s Ready to Support FTX With Billions
The creator of Tron (TRX), Justin Sun, has recently made his stance clear and said that he is willing to assist the crypto exchange FTX. Justin Sun, the creator of Tron, has emerged as the next prospective savior of FTX. He said that a strategy was being planned for users to return to normality, and this has elevated his status as a potential savior.
