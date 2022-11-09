Read full article on original website
WTVW
Owensboro teacher receives $25,000 reward
Brad Byrd InDEPTH: EFD Division Chief discusses Weinbach …. Brad Byrd InDEPTH: EFD Division Chief discusses Weinbach explosion and warehouse fire. ISP: Haubstadt man arrested for dissemination of …. ISP: Haubstadt man arrested for dissemination of harmful material to a minor. IU 2023 Economic Forecast. Evansville stinks!: Officials explain foul...
city-countyobserver.com
Vincennes University Teams With Knox County Community Foundation To Create Story Walk For Children
Through the imaginations of Vincennes University Education majors and Education Professor Lisa Miller, a beautifully illustrated and touching children’s book will come to life next spring along the banks of the Wabash River. Miller and the future teachers are creating a “story walk” for elementary school students in Knox...
city-countyobserver.com
USI Ceramics II students present The Lamp Project at New Harmony Gallery of Contemporary Art
The University of Southern Indiana and BG Projects are proud to present The Lamp Project, a group show featuring ceramic installations by USI Ceramics II students at the New Harmony Gallery of Contemporary Art (NHGCA) in New Harmony, Indiana. The exhibition will be on display November 12 through December 17. An opening reception will take place from 4-6 p.m. November 12 at the NHGCA. Regular NHGCA hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
city-countyobserver.com
Eagles earn historic program win Friday against the Leathernecks
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Women’s Basketball earned an 88-75 victory in front of a loud home crowd at Screaming Eagles Arena Friday night against Western Illinois University, securing a historic first win as an NCAA Division I program against another D-I school. Southern Indiana had...
Evansville doctor celebrates 100th birthday
(WEHT) - Dr. John Bender celebrated his 100th birthday in Evansville on Wednesday.
14news.com
Justin Elpers wins Vanderburgh County Commissioner seat
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville City Council member Justin Elpers won his race for a Vanderburgh County Commissioner seat. This means the Republican Party will hold a caucus to choose someone to serve out the rest of Elpers’ term on the City Council. Officials say no date has been...
Historic Evansville Indiana Neighborhood Serving Up Free Thanksgiving Meal
The holidays are often a time of family and celebration, revelry, and food. Unfortunately, for some, that is not always the case. For those that live alone, the holidays can be a very trying time. Fortunately, one Evansville neighborhood will be serving a community Thanksgiving meal, and it is free to attend.
14news.com
‘Guest Bartenders Night’ benefits Henderson non-profit
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Chloe Randolph Organization was highlighted during “Guest Bartenders Night” at the Henderson Brewing Company on Wednesday. At the event, 10% of the sales will go toward the organization, while 100% of tips given to the bar will also go to the Chloe Randolph Organization. Live music was also at the event.
14news.com
Parade set for Saturday to honor veterans
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Four Freedoms Veterans Parade will roll down West Franklin Street Saturday to honor our local heroes. Parade resgistration starts at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the corner lot of the Lloyd and St. Joe. Officials say the Grand Marshal is Jerry Blake. He’s a North High...
wevv.com
Noah Robinson elected as next sheriff of Vanderburgh County
The results are in for the race for the next sheriff of Vanderburgh County, Indiana. Democratic candidate Noah Robinson has been elected as the county's next sheriff. After beating out Jason Ashworth in May's primary elections, Robinson was declared the next sheriff of Vanderburgh County upon defeating Republican candidate Jeff Hales in Tuesday's midterm elections.
14news.com
Marijuana cultivation job fair set to be held in Wabash Co.
ALBION, Ill. (WFIE) - Job opportunities are in high supply at a production plant in Albion. 14 News is learning about those new openings in the marijuana cultivation industry. Between 50 and 60 new entry-level jobs are available working with Verano, a company that owns brands like Zen Leaf, which is a chain of marijuana dispensaries.
wevv.com
First event to assist Evansville water and energy customers with rising bills happens today
It's a chance for Evansville energy and water customers to have any concerns they have heard during the first of six 'Access To Service' fair events planned. Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke is hosting the event at the C.K. Newsome Center, where representatives from Centerpoint Energy and the Evansville Water & Sewer Utility will meet one-on-one with residents.
Community Validates EvansvilleWatch: Hate Comments Nearly Shut The Popular Service Down
EvansvilleWatch is a Facebook page that is run by volunteers that listen to police scanner traffic and post details about accidents, crime, fires, and medical calls. Of course, they do not post information that could interfere with any of the runs. In addition to keeping up with the calls, they also have to police the comments on their page. I've seen users go back and forth with insults, and this time someone took things too far.
14news.com
Decision 2022: Sherri Heichelbech wins Spencer Co. Sheriff race
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Spencer County has a new sheriff in town. Sherri Heichelbech has beat incumbent Kelli Reinke. The race is the only sheriff race in the Tri-State where both candidates are women. Reinke was the first woman elected as sheriff in Spencer County. Now that she’s won,...
14news.com
Decision 2022: Voter turnout throughout the Tri-State
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s Election Day and we are in Indiana and Kentucky looking at the turnout for voters throughout the Tri-State. Our Jordan Yaney was live at Washington Square Mall in Evansville to tell us about the voter turnout at 4 p.m. in Indiana. Jordan Yaney helped...
Reindeer Farms Within Driving Distance of the Evansville – Owensboro Area
While I might be older now, I have always been able to find the spirit of Christmas. Even during the hard years, there have been plenty of those, we all have had them. There is something magical, wonderful, and special in the air this time of year. Could it be childhood nostalgia of our own days long past of trying to stay up all night to see Santa? Or could it possibly be something just a little bit more? I have discovered an amazing way to keep the magic and wonder of Christmas alive for the next generation of "Santa watchers" with the help of some close-to-home reindeer farms.
city-countyobserver.com
Swimming & Diving Breaks Four Records, Wins Three Events At A3 Invite
CARBONDALE, Ill. – The University of Evansville swimming and diving team continued its strong weekend at the A3 Performance Invitational in Carbondale, Illinois on Friday, as the Purple Aces broke four school records and won three individual events. Senior Maya Cunningham (Yakima, Wash./Eisenhower) broke her own school record in...
Enjoy a Thanksgiving Meal at One of These Restaurants in the Evansville Indiana Area
If you are looking for somewhere to enjoy a meal on Thanksgiving Day, we have you covered with our list of Evansville area restaurants that will be open on Thanksgiving Day. There are all kinds of reasons why someone might choose to eat on Thanksgiving Day. Perhaps the idea of making a big holiday meal at home is completely overwhelming, or maybe you just prefer to let someone else do the cooking (and the dishes). Personally, my daughter is grown, I live alone, and I likely won't bother with the headache of a traditional Thanksgiving meal. Whatever the case, plenty of people will be looking for a place to eat on Thanksgiving Day.
New Henderson skatepark to open soon, will focus on beginners
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) - Gift Skateboarding, is a nonprofit organization committed to providing safe and accessible community spaces and programs, centered around skateboarding.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Dubois County 2022 Midterm Election results
The vast majority of 14,023 votes cast in the midterm went for Republican candidates in Dubois County. Every locally contested seat started with a Republican lead and stayed that way by the time the last vote was tallied Tuesday evening. By the end of the evening, 46.08 percent of registered...
