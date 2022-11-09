Read full article on original website
Related
‘Survivor’ Fans Declare Jeff Probst Is the ‘Worst Part’ of the Show
Jeff Probst has been the face of 'Survivor' since its first season, but some fans are ready for the host to leave the CBS reality competition series.
Here's The Hilarious And Mildly Depressing Saga Happening Between Doja Cat And Twitter
"I don't wanna be Christmas forever, Elon Musk help I've made a mistake."
Disneyland Adds Animatronic Dolls in Wheelchairs to 'It's a Small World' Ride
Disneyland has taken a new step towards diversity and inclusion with the addition of two new disabled animatronic characters in their "It's a Small World" ride. The costumed dolls were revealed when the ride reopened as "It's a Small World Holiday," and join approximately 300 others throughout the ride, representing singing children from nations all around the world.
17 Petty And Unhinged Neighbors That Are Absolutely The Sole Source Of Their Neighborhood Drama
I genuinely cannot imagine unironically sending someone a letter that starts with, "CONGRATULATIONS! You mowed."
One Couple Was Charged $10 Every Time They Locked A Room, And 10 More Hidden Airbnb Fee Stories
"At the last Airbnb we went to with my husband's family, the host wanted an additional $5 per person for hot tub use and they had cameras in the back."
98.1 The Hawk
Binghamton, NY
9K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
98.1 The Hawk plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0