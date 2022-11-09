ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
98.1 The Hawk

Comments / 0

Related
Parade

Disneyland Adds Animatronic Dolls in Wheelchairs to 'It's a Small World' Ride

Disneyland has taken a new step towards diversity and inclusion with the addition of two new disabled animatronic characters in their "It's a Small World" ride. The costumed dolls were revealed when the ride reopened as "It's a Small World Holiday," and join approximately 300 others throughout the ride, representing singing children from nations all around the world.
98.1 The Hawk

98.1 The Hawk

Binghamton, NY
9K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 The Hawk plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy