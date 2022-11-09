Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
2 injured in crash on I-4 in Seminole County
SANFORD, Fla. - An early morning crash on Friday temporarily shut down the eastbound lanes of Interstate 4 in Seminole County. The lanes have since reopened. According to Seminole County Fire Rescue, the crash happened between 3:30 a.m. as you're approaching the entry ramp for State Road 417 and involved two vehicles, including an F-150 pickup.
WESH
FHP: 2 dead, 1 injured after Orange County crash
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office said there was a deadly crash on Thursday morning. Around 5:44 a.m., the crash happened at the Florida Turnpike near mile marker 266. Florida Highway Patrol said a pickup truck driving on the turnpike swerved towards an inside shoulder after...
fox35orlando.com
FHP: 2 killed in crash on Florida Turnpike in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Two people were killed in a crash on the Florida Turnpike in Orange County Thursday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened southbound on the Turnpike at mile marker 266. According to FHP, a tow truck and a trooper's patrol car...
click orlando
Man run over, killed by car in Orange County, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed after he was run over by a car in Orange County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened on Colonial Drive and Kirkman Road around 9 p.m. on Wednesday. [TRENDING: Beachside Wilbur-by-the-Sea home teeters on edge as Nicole...
click orlando
Man fatally struck by deputy cruiser, pickup on SR-417 in Orange County after crashing into ditch, FHP says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man who was fatally struck by an Osceola County Sheriff’s Office marked cruiser and a pickup truck on State Road 417 in Orange County had crashed his own vehicle in a ditch before he was hit, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The pedestrian...
leesburg-news.com
Lake County man killed after crashing into tow truck on Florida Turnpike
A Lake County man was killed after crashing into a tow truck on the Florida Turnpike. The 53-year-old Groveland man had been at the wheel of a 2000 Isuzu Hombre at 5:44 a.m. Thursday southbound on the Florida Turnpike in Orange County when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a tow truck and tow truck operator, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
fox35orlando.com
18-year-old mother found shot dead inside car in Sanford, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Sanford police are searching for the gunman who shot and killed an 18-year-old mother who was found inside a running car. On Friday around 11:30 p.m., a Sanford police officer was patrolling the area of Coastline Park at 900 West 9th Street when the officer found a vehicle backed into a parking spot which appeared to be running.
Man, woman electrocuted in Orange County were twin siblings
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The man and woman who died after being electrocuted by a downed powerline in Orange County during Hurricane Nicole were twin siblings, their father told Channel 9. Their father identified the twins as Khalil and Kiana Sapp. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg man nabbed after allegedly attempting to break into cars at Publix
A Leesburg man was apprehended after apparently attempting to break into cars at a Publix grocery store. Police were dispatched to the Publix at Palm Plaza at 6 a.m. Nov. 5 when an employee of the store called 911 regarding a man going from car to car with a flashlight. An employee was sitting in her car before her shift was about to begin when a man, later identified as 24-year-old Kahlil Caswell, came up to her car, and asked her to open the rear passenger door, which she refused to do, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department. She told him to stay away so he moved on to other vehicles in the area.
Watch: Sanford police seek help identifying car involved in deadly hit-and-run crash
SANFORD, Fla. — Sanford police released a video Thursday showing a car that they believe may have been involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash. Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the vehicle. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Officers said the crash happened...
Fingerprints on car door land 3 Lakeland men in jail, deputies say
Three Lakeland men were charged in a string of vehicle burglaries after one of them accidentally left his mark on one of the targets, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
ocala-news.com
Ocklawaha man arrested after OnStar leads MCSO deputies to stolen vehicle
A 21-year-old Ocklawaha man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after OnStar led deputies to a stolen vehicle. On Tuesday, an MCSO deputy responded to the 16000 block of SE 80th Bellavista Circle in Marion County in reference to the theft of a vehicle. The deputy made contact with the male victim who advised that his Cadillac XT4 had been stolen.
Teenage girls cause more than $350K in damage at foam and insulation business, deputies say
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Volusia County deputies said three teenage girls “created their own disaster” while vandalizing a foam and insulation business in Ormond Beach. Deputies said the teens, ages 12 to 13, caused more than $350,000 in damage Thursday to Imperial Foam & Insulation. The damage...
fox35orlando.com
Sheriff: 2 girls cause $350,000 in damage at foam and insulation company in Ormond Beach
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - Two girls, ages 12 and 13, are facing burglary charges after deputies said they created "their own disaster" during Tropical Storm Nicole by vandalizing the Imperial Foam & Insulation company in Ormond Beach on Thursday, causing $350,000 in damage. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office says the...
Man shot by Winter Haven officer while trying to run him over, police say
A man was shot by a Winter Haven police officer Thursday morning.
theapopkavoice.com
Apopka Police Department Burglary Report: November 1st-7th
The Apopka Burglary Report for November 1st-7th shows 12 burglaries reported in Apopka. Here are a few tips to protect against home burglaries:. Make your home look occupied, and make it difficult to break in. Lock all outside doors and windows before leaving or going to bed. Keep your garage...
leesburg-news.com
Driver without license arrested in fatal accident in Leesburg
A driver who does not have a license has been arrested after a four-vehicle accident that claimed the life of a 42-year-old Eustis man Monday morning in Leesburg. Gustavo Martinez Cortez, 36, of Eustis, was driving a 2003 Chevy Silverado at 7:14 a.m. at County Road 44 and North Silver Lake Road when he rear ended a 2004 Toyota Corolla driven by the Eustis man, who died at the scene of the crash.
Click10.com
Nicole’s official death toll in Orange County increases
MIAMI – Nicole killed four people as it pushed on Thursday through Orange County, according to Gretl Plessinger, a spokeswoman for the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Nicole made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane early Thursday morning in Indian River County, and it weakened into a tropical storm when it reached Orange County.
1 dead after crash in Volusia County, troopers say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A 59-year-old was found dead after a fatal crash in Volusia County, Florida High Patrol said. The crash happened on State Road 415, north of South Rasley Road. Investigators said that the man driving a 2008 Jeep Wrangler missed a left-hand curve and ran off...
WESH
Deputies: Man shot, killed in Lake County
UMATILLA, Fla. — One man was shot and killed in Umatilla Tuesday afternoon, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office. Deputies are still investigating the homicide. They got to a home on Merrell Avenue around 3:30 p.m. to look into a call they received about shots fired. Deputies...
