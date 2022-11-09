A Leesburg man was apprehended after apparently attempting to break into cars at a Publix grocery store. Police were dispatched to the Publix at Palm Plaza at 6 a.m. Nov. 5 when an employee of the store called 911 regarding a man going from car to car with a flashlight. An employee was sitting in her car before her shift was about to begin when a man, later identified as 24-year-old Kahlil Caswell, came up to her car, and asked her to open the rear passenger door, which she refused to do, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department. She told him to stay away so he moved on to other vehicles in the area.

LEESBURG, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO