Illinois governor eyes legislative allies after reelection
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Newly reelected Gov. J.B. Pritzker says his victory indicates that Illinois voters want the state to be a “beacon of hope and opportunity.” The Democrat focused on the job as governor in public remarks Wednesday after beating challenger Darren Bailey, a Republican state senator. Pritzker says he wants to serve the state as governor and dismissed the idea that he is eyeing the White House in two years. He said he is focused on being governor, and will have plenty of allies to pass laws from tax cuts to clean energy. Democrats stacked up more legislative office wins Wednesday and have a chance to gain record-setting majorities.
More than 1.5 million Illinois residents have received Bivalent COVID-19 Vaccines
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health has announced that more than 1.5 million people in Illinois have received a dose of the new bivalent COVID-19 vaccines since they were authorized for use in September, with about 160,000 doses administered in the last week. The state also reported that it has surpassed the 25 million threshold for total COVID-19 vaccinations. With the Thanksgiving holidays fast approaching, the IDPH is strongly urging everyone to fully protect themselves and their loved ones by making sure they are up-to-date with a COVID-19 booster and a flu shot before gathering with family and friends.
Illinois man gets 182 years in shooting that paralyzed boy
BELLEVILLE, Ill. (AP) — A southern Illinois man has been sentenced to 182 years in prison for his role in a shooting outside a grocery store that wounded seven people, including a young boy who was left paralyzed. A St. Clair County judge sentenced sentenced 36-year-old DeAngelo Higgs of Madison this week following his August conviction on seven counts of attempted first-degree murder and other felony charges. Higgs was one of three men charged in the September 2021 shooting outside an East St. Louis grocery store. Mason Mitchell, who was then 3 years old at the time, was one of seven people wounded. The Belleville News-Democrat reports the boy suffered a paralyzing spinal injury and now uses a wheelchair.
Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund offering grants for those behind on homeowner expenses
SPRINGFIELD – Homeowners struggling to keep up with housing payments may now apply for up to $60,000 in assistance, doubling the assistance previously available. The Illinois Housing Development Authority announced the Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund is now open to support qualified homeowners who need help with past-due mortgage payments and related expenses due to financial hardships associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Eligible households may apply for grants for past-due mortgage payments, property tax, property insurance and homeowner and/or condo association fees.
