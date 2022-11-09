ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Ash Jurberg

Biden could cost Beto a chance at becoming Texas Governor

The race for Texas Governor between Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke is tight. A recent Marist Institute for Public Opinion report showed that only four points separate the two candidates. 49% of Texans surveyed said they intended to vote for Gov. Abbott, while 45% said they would vote for Beto.
Valley Morning Star

Gonzalez claims victory over Flores

HARLINGEN — Under a national spotlight, Democratic U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez claimed victory over incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Mayra Flores in a highly contested race for District 34’s congressional seat Tuesday night, sending a message to the Republican Party — “South Texas cannot be bought,” Gonzalez said.
thecentersquare.com

Republicans pick up one of three Congressional seats in Texas border counties

(The Center Square) – Republicans won one of three Congressional seats they were hoping to flip in Texas border counties. In South Texas’ new congressional District 15, Monica De La Cruz received a little more than 53% of the vote. She will be the first female Hispanic member of Congress representing McAllen, Texas.
Daily Mail

'Looks like you'll have plenty of free time to audition for Narcos': Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar deletes tweet saying his Republican opponent should get Rosetta Stone to learn Spanish after winning race in Texas

Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar tweeted and deleted a disparaging comment about his Republican rival Cassy Garcia after winning his reelection race Tuesday by 13 points. 'Looks like you'll have plenty of free time to audition for Narcos in the near future,' Cuellar tweeted late Tuesday night. The jab was inspired...
