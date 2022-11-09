Read full article on original website
Related
What's Next for Beto O'Rourke After Devastating Third Straight Loss?
"I just don't see a path for Beto. At some point the donor base says we reached in our pockets deeply three times for you and it's time to move on."
"The RED WAVE did not happen": Texas Republican Mayra Flores projected to lose House seat
Democratic Rep. Vicente Gonzalez is projected to defeat GOP Rep. Mayra Flores in her reelection bid for Texas' 34th congressional district. Flores, who previously won the district seat earlier this year in a special election, reacted to her projected loss on Twitter and appeared to cast blame on voter turnout Tuesday.
Abbott: If Republicans in Congress don’t secure border as promised, Texas will
After winning his third term in office on Tuesday night, Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott reiterated a promise he made earlier in the week that the Lone Star state would ratchet back its border security operations if Republicans control Congress and implement immigration reforms.
Biden could cost Beto a chance at becoming Texas Governor
The race for Texas Governor between Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke is tight. A recent Marist Institute for Public Opinion report showed that only four points separate the two candidates. 49% of Texans surveyed said they intended to vote for Gov. Abbott, while 45% said they would vote for Beto.
How Much is Beto O’Rourke Worth As He Runs For Governor of Texas?
Polling data shows O'Rourke somewhere near the middle of the pack as he campaigns in the 2020 race. See what the presidential hopeful from Texas is worth.
Do You Know Who Owns More of Texas Than Anyone Else?
You probably have passed by a huge parcel of land that just goes on as far as the eye can see and wondered who owns it. It's a question that many of us ask. According to a recent report, only a handful of people own most of the land in Texas and around the country.
‘We brought the U.S. Flag’ migrants after marching across the Rio Grande with flags
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On October 31, around 12:20 p.m. a group of migrants marched across the Rio Grande from Juarez to El Paso carrying flags. U.S. Customs and Border Protection says an agent was assaulted with a flag pole and agents then initiated crowd control measures. “These measures included the use of the […]
Republican Monica De La Cruz flips key South Texas House district, becoming the first Hispanic woman to win the seat
McALLEN, Texas — Republican Monica De La Cruz is the winner in Texas' 15th Congressional District race, NBC News projects, defeating Democrat Michelle Vallejo in an open South Texas district that had once been solidly blue. Her win means Republicans flipped a traditionally Democratic seat in the predominantly Latino...
Gonzalez claims victory over Flores
HARLINGEN — Under a national spotlight, Democratic U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez claimed victory over incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Mayra Flores in a highly contested race for District 34’s congressional seat Tuesday night, sending a message to the Republican Party — “South Texas cannot be bought,” Gonzalez said.
Abbott says, "as Biden does nothing, Texas will continue taking unprecedented action to relieve our overwhelmed border"
"The 300th Texas bus of migrants just left for Chicago. As Biden does nothing, Texas will continue taking unprecedented action to relieve our overwhelmed border communities & secure the border." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
KXAN
Gonzales wins Texas border district, eyes holding White House accountable on immigration
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – One of the harshest critics of President Joe Biden’s immigration policies was elected to a second term in Congress on Tuesday. The Associated Press projects U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, as the winner in the Texas 23rd Congressional District race over Democratic challenger John Lira.
US midterm elections 2022: focus on Nevada after Democrat Mark Kelly wins key Senate seat – live
Balance in Senate chamber remains at 49-49, with eyes on race between Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto and Adam Laxalt
Abbott to ‘ratchet back’ Operation Lone Star if GOP takes Congress
n a one-on-one interview with KXAN's Monica Madden on Monday, the Republican incumbent said Texas will "no longer have to be doing what we're doing," if the GOP wins back Congress.
Arizona rancher: After MS-13 walked through the gap in the border wall, they came knocking at my door
An Arizona rancher on the southern border has seen more drug runners and dead migrants on his land. He urged Congress and President Biden to finish the border wall.
Gov. Abbott Re-Elected in Texas, Beating O’Rourke in Race Centering on Guns, Uvalde
Greg Abbott notched a decisive victory Tuesday night to earn a third term as Texas governor. The win secures the GOP trifecta in Austin that, over the last several years, has fought COVID-19 restrictions, enacted classroom censorship policies and blocked gun safety measures after the elementary school mass shooting in Uvalde. The Associated Press called […]
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says 300th bus of Illegal immigrants left for Chicago as ‘Biden does nothing’ on border
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said the 300th bus of illegal immigrants has left the state for Chicago.
Analysis: In a state like Texas, a Democratic run for governor was always seen as a long shot
Governor was running for a third term in office, and over the last two years, he unleashed precisely what the conservatives strongly believed in, and polls favored him, his newest victory shows that Texas was never going to have a Democrat as its leader. Let's analyze this....
thecentersquare.com
Republicans pick up one of three Congressional seats in Texas border counties
(The Center Square) – Republicans won one of three Congressional seats they were hoping to flip in Texas border counties. In South Texas’ new congressional District 15, Monica De La Cruz received a little more than 53% of the vote. She will be the first female Hispanic member of Congress representing McAllen, Texas.
'Looks like you'll have plenty of free time to audition for Narcos': Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar deletes tweet saying his Republican opponent should get Rosetta Stone to learn Spanish after winning race in Texas
Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar tweeted and deleted a disparaging comment about his Republican rival Cassy Garcia after winning his reelection race Tuesday by 13 points. 'Looks like you'll have plenty of free time to audition for Narcos in the near future,' Cuellar tweeted late Tuesday night. The jab was inspired...
Hundreds of migrants released on streets of El Paso but they’re not Venezuelans
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Close to 750 migrants were released into the streets of El Paso just a few days into November. U.S. Customs and Border Protections says the majority of the migrants being released are single adults from Colombia, Cuba, Ecuador and Nicaragua. “The decision to provisionally release migrants was determined after exhausting […]
Comments / 0