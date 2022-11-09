ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Home, AR

KTLO

Seven arrested in weekend drug bust in Tecumseh

The Ozark County Sheriff’s Office along with partners in the Multi-Jurisdictional Task Force (MJTF), conducted a search warrant on two residences Sunday in Tecumseh which yielded seven arrests. During the search, law enforcement confiscated methamphetamine, morphine, drug paraphernalia, firearms, ammunition and other stolen property. According to the Ozark County...
TECUMSEH, MO
KTLO

Judge sentences Ozark County woman for shooting 2 bystanders during argument

A judge sentenced an Ozark County woman Thursday for shooting two bystanders after an argument between her son and his girlfriend. According to KYTV/KSPR, Rhonda Sprague plead guilty to two counts of second-degree assault and was ordered to serve five years on probation. The shootings happened on May 6 in...
KTLO

KTLO

Boone County man arrested for stealing guns from neighbors home

A Boone County man has been arrested after breaking into a neighbors home and stealing firearms. According to the probable cause affidavit, law enforcement responded to a report of a home break in and theft of two firearms. The victims state when they returned home after being out of town for a few days, they discovered their front door partly ajar and someone had entered their home. They also discovered that two firearms were missing from the residence, a 7.62 caliber SKS rifle and a .380 caliber Berretta semiautomatic handgun.
BOONE COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Man charged with 7 counts of rape

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Sharp County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man on suspicion of raping several children multiple times. A judge found probable cause to charge 59-year-old Jack Huffmaster, Jr. or Hardy with 7 counts of rape, 6 counts of second-degree sexual assault, and three counts of third-degree battery.
SHARP COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Woman sentenced to community corrections center for treatment

A Mountain Home woman pled guilty to a number of drug and weapons charges during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court last Monday. Twenty-seven-year-old Rayndii Tolliver was sentenced to six years in prison with a judicial transfer to one of the Community Corrections Centers in the state. On August...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KYTV

Judge sentences Thayer, Mo., man to prison for methamphetamine trafficking, illegal firearms

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - A judge sentenced a Thayer, Mo., man for possessing methamphetamine to distribute and illegally possessing firearms. Jamie K. Hutcherson, 50, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 15 years and eight months in federal prison without parole. Hutcherson was sentenced as a career criminal due to his prior felony convictions.
THAYER, MO
KTLO

Stone County man faces felony charges after “just wanting to scare” his neighbor

A Stone County man was arrested on a felony count of aggravated assault after gunshots were allegedly fired towards the direction of his neighbor after a dispute. According to the probable cause affidavit the victim reported to the Stone County Sheriff’s Department that his neighbor, 66-year-old Mark Irvin Wright, had accused him of tampering with his air conditioning unit remotely and adjusting the temperature. Wright also accused him of having hidden camera and listening devices to spy on him.
STONE COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Stone Co. woman arrested for biting deputy, resisting arrest

A Stone County woman has been arrested after pushing her mom during a dispute over her alleged drinking and drug use. According to the probable cause affidavit, officers were dispatched to a residence along Firestone Lane in St. Joe for a report of 38-year-old Megan Early arguing with and pushing a family member. Upon arrival, officers asked the victim if she wanted to press charges where she then stated all she wanted was for Early to leave the property and not return.
STONE COUNTY, AR
THV11

Officials searching for missing Pope Co. veteran

POPE COUNTY, Ark. — The Pope County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on a missing Batesville veteran. 50-year-old Shannon Lee Collins was last seen on the morning of March 12, 2021, after he allegedly walked away from his home in Pottsville. Shannon was reported missing nine months later by...
POPE COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

New county judge promises unity following controversy

SALEM, Ark. (KAIT) - After four years of controversy in a North Arkansas county, a newly-elected judge is looking to unite everyone. Fulton County Judge-Elect Kenneth Crow has spent the last few years as the county’s Veteran Service Officer. He’ll move across Locus Street in Salem into the courthouse...
FULTON COUNTY, AR
KTLO

3 boil orders lifted; Fish, Fiddle remains in effect

Three area boil water orders have been lifted and one remains in effect. A boil water order has been lifted for the SPG Water Association in Searcy and Marion Counties. The affected area included Highway 374 East, North Tomahawk road, Tomahawk Slab and all roads off of Tomahawk Slab. The order was lifted Wednesday afternoon.
SEARCY COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Cop answers door when man arrives carrying dope

On October 19 last year a visitor knocked on the door of a residence in Lakeview and was surprised when a law officer greeted him. Things went downhill from there for 46-year-old Glenn Bradley of Mountain Home. He had picked the wrong day and time to visit. Bradley appeared in...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR

